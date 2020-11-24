Here Are Hallmark’s Thanksgiving-Themed Movies & How to Watch Them

Hallmark doesn’t typically air Thanksgiving-themed movies on Thanksgiving week anymore, but you can still catch up on some of the older Thanksgiving movies if you want. Here’s a selection of Hallmark Thanksgiving movies and how to watch them.

A Family Thanksgiving

A wealthy, successful corporate lawyer (Daphne Zuniga, "One Tree Hill") is living the high life in New York City with little time for anything except her lavish lifestyle until a close encounter with a bizarre mystic (Academy Award® Winner Faye Dunaway, "Network") drops her into an alternative reality to see what her life might have been like had she made different choices.

This movie airs one time this year on Hallmark Drama on Tuesday, November 24, at 9 p.m. Eastern. The description reads: “A wealthy, successful corporate lawyer (Daphne Zuniga) is living the high life in New York City with little time for anything except her lavish lifestyle until a close encounter with a bizarre mystic (Faye Dunaway) drops her into an alternative reality to see what her life might have been like had she made different choices.”

The movie originally premiered in 2010. If you don’t catch it on Hallmark Drama, you can rent or buy it on other services like Google Play or through some streaming services like Philo. It’s no longer available on Amazon Prime.

Love at the Thanksgiving Day Parade

Two former arch enemies, each desperate to put on the best Thanksgiving Day Parade in the history of Chicago, will throw caution to the wind (and, directly into the path of marching bands, horses and riders) and fall in love before the last brightly festooned float rounds the corner.

This 2012 movie stars Autumn Reeser and Antonio Cupo. The description reads:

Chicago native Emily Jones (Autumn Reeser) loves her city, and has dedicated her career to coordinating its beloved Thanksgiving Day parade every year. This year, Emily is hoping for a memorable holiday and anticipating a long-awaited proposal from her long-distance boyfriend Brian (Ben Cotton). Then, the parade director hires a wealthy development consultant, Henry Williams (Antonio Cupo), to analyze the finances of the parade and increase profits. Immediately writing Henry off as a privileged playboy, Emily worries he will ruin the joyful spirit of the parade, not knowing how much it means to the city like she does. As the two are forced to work together to pull off a successful production, Emily is determined to show Henry she’s in charge. But when Emily suffers a sudden setback, she starts to rely on Henry to help her through it, and suddenly realizes she might be falling for him. As Thanksgiving draws nearer, can Emily confess her true feelings and end the feud while still putting on the parade of her dreams?

It’s not airing on any of the Hallmark channels this year but you can catch it on Amazon Prime.

The Thanksgiving House

Mary Ross (Emily Rose) is a lawyer who learned that her Great Aunt died, and left her the house in Plymouth, Mass. Emily moves in to the house which brings back bittersweet memories of her childhood in that house. Her Father and Mother divorced, and Emily can't forgive her estranged father for leaving them.

This 2013 movie airs on Hallmark Drama on Wednesday, November 25, at 9 p.m. Eastern. It stars Emily Rose, Justin Bruening, and Cerina Vincent.

The description reads:

When Boston lawyer Mary Ross (Emily Rose) inherits a house in Plymouth from her late aunt, she has no idea she may have inherited a historical treasure. Mary’s initial desire to sell the house is supported by her slick boyfriend, Rick (Adam Kaufman), but she is shocked to discover local historian Everett Mather (Justin Bruening) has evidence that her house is located on the site of the first Thanksgiving! With the house turning into an unexpected tourist attraction, putting Mary in the media spotlight at the prying of unscrupulous gossip blogger Ashleigh Mulligan (Cerina Vincent), Everett tries to prove his theory and Mary tries to prove anything that will keep the house in her hands. Suddenly, Mary clings to the house as an artifact of her own history before her happy childhood memories were tarnished by her father’s abandonment.

An Old Fashioned Thanksgiving

Give thanks where it is due. That is the theme for the Hallmark Channel Original Movie, An Old-Fashioned Thanksgiving, starring Emmy® and Golden Globe nominee Jacqueline Bisset (The Deep, Joan of Arc). An Old Fashioned Thanksgiving is the story of a young woman searching for her true path amidst a holiday season of decisions.

This 2008 movie stars Helene Joy, Jacquiline Bisset, and Tatiana Maslany.

This movie’s description reads:

From a short story by the acclaimed author of “Little Women” comes a holiday story of family and forgiveness. Recently widowed Mary Bassett (Helene Joy) and her 3 children have hit difficult times on their farm. Things are so bad this year that they cannot even afford a turkey for their Thanksgiving dinner. Suddenly, Mary’s wealthy and estranged mother Isabella (Jacqueline Bisset) has come to visit. Although she finds a kindred spirit in Mary’s eldest daughter and budding writer Tilly (Tatiana Maslany), Mary resents her mother’s attempts to help them out of their financial difficulties. In the end, more than money will be needed to heal the emotional wounds that exist between mother and daughter in this moving period drama.

It’s not airing on any of the Hallmark channels this year but you can catch it on Amazon Prime.

A Walton Thanksgiving Reunion

A Walton Thanksgiving Reunion – Movie Special #4 – Opening Credits 2013-12-12T03:27:41Z

This Hallmark movie first premiered back in 1993. The description reads: “Times have changed for this close-knit family as John-Boy, now a writer in New York, brings home his girlfriend to meet the family. The Waltons reflect on their lives and values. Stars Ralph Waite and Richard Thomas.”

You can catch it on Amazon, but only as part of a DVD movie collection that includes the other Walton Thanksgiving movie, A Day of Thanks.

The movie also airs on Hallmark Drama on Thursday, November 26, at 1 a.m. Eastern.

Pumpkin Pie Wars

Ten years ago, Faye and Lydia each opened their own bakeries in Emeryville, Ohio, after a personal and professional fall-out during a local Pumpkin Pie contest. Now their children, and co-workers, Casey and Sam, are set to carry on the rivalry as they go head-to-head in the same contest. There's only problem for these two.

Although not specifically about Thanksgiving, this 2016 movie is close. Hallmark’s synopsis for the movie reads: “Competing bakery owners, Faye McKenzie and Lydia Harper have been feuding for years with the Drum County Harvest Festival’s annual pumpkin pie bake-off at the center of it all. The winner not only gets bragging rights and a trophy, but a substantial boost to her business, as well. This year, however, the women are passing the torch to their respective children, Casey and Sam, and when romantic sparks fly between them, this bake-off promises to be one to remember.”

It’s not airing on any of the Hallmark channels this year but you can catch it on Amazon Prime.

Autumn in the Vineyard

When Frankie and Nate both have a claim to ownership of Sorrento Farm, they are forced to divide the vineyard right down the middle and work the fields alongside each other to bring in the harvest leading up to the Best Wine competition at the annual Autumn Harvest Festival — only this rivalry won't be settled in the fields.

This one also isn’t specifically about Thanksgiving, but it does feature an Autumn Festival prominently as the theme for the 2016 movie. Hallmark’s synopsis for the movie reads: “When Frankie Baldwin and Nate Deluca both have a claim to ownership of Sorrento Farm, they are forced to divide the vineyard right down the middle and work the fields alongside each other to bring in the harvest leading up to the Best Wine competition at the annual Autumn Harvest Festival — only this rivalry won’t be settled in the fields, because in spite of their contentious bickering, the simplest way to settle this particular legal dispute is with a romance.”

Unfortunately, this one’s only available for DVD purchase on Amazon at this time, although Summer in the Vineyard and Valentine in the Vineyard are both available for streaming on Amazon Prime.

The National Tree

A majestic spruce which represents cherished memories of happier times for a father and son becomes a source of inspiration and pride for the entire nation in The National Tree, a Hallmark Channel Original Movie, starring Andrew McCarthy, Kari Matchett, and Evan Williams.

This 2009 Hallmark movie stars Andrew McCarthy, Evan Williams, and Kari Matchett. The synopsis reads: “A teenager has his Sitka Spruce tree chosen to be planted outside the White House as the new national Christmas Tree.” The movie was originally released on Thanksgiving weekend (November 28, 2009.) You can catch it on Amazon, but only on DVD.

