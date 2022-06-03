Hallmark Quietly Reveals Three New ‘Christmas in July’ Movies

Hallmark typically airs one new movie for its “Christmas in July” celebration. But this year, the network is airing three new films. Before even making a formal press statement about the new movies, Hallmark posted the schedule on its official website. Here are all the details that we know so far.

‘Campfire Christmas’ Airs on July 9

The new “Christmas in July” movies kick off with “Campfire Christmas” premiering on Saturday, July 9 at 8 p.m. Eastern. (Note that one of Hallmark’s webpages lists July 10 at 6 p.m. Eastern as the first air date, but this is likely actually the second date.)

Hallmark’s synopsis reads: “Romance rekindles for Peyton and her closest friends when her parents decide to host a holiday themed reunion before selling their family owned summer camp.”

The movie stars Tori Anderson, Corbin Bleu, and Jeffrey Bowyer-Chapman.

Anderson’s credits include “NCIS: Hawaii,” “Paper Dolls,” “A Bridesmaid in Love,” “The Secret Sauce,” “A Chance for Christmas,” “Spotlight on Christmas,” “Blindspot” (Blake), “Love Under the Olive Tree,” “Caught,” “No Tomorrow” (Evie), “The Other Kingdom” (Queen Titania), “MsLabelled” (Drew), “Open Heart” (Dr. London Blake,) “Backstrom,” “The LA Complex” (Charlotte), “Murdoch Mysteries,” and more.

Bleu’s credits include “Dynasty,” “Camp Hideout,” “A Christmas Dance Reunion,” “Witches in the Woods,” “Chicago Med,” “Megachurch Murder,” “Psych,” “One Life to Live” (Jeffrey King), “The Beautiful Life: TBL” (Taylor/Isaac), “Flight 29 Down” (Nathan), “High School Musical” (Chad), and more.

Bowyer-Chapman’s credits include “Doogie Kamealoha, MD” (Charles Zeller), “Falling Inn Love,” “American Horror Story,” “UnREAL” (Jay Carter), “Tao of Surfing,” “The SKinny,” “Stargate Universe” (Darren Becker), and more.

‘My Grown-Up Christmas List’ Airs on July 16

The second new “Christmas in July” movie is “My Grown-Up Christmas List,” premiering on Saturday, July 16 at 8 p.m. Eastern. This movie stars real-life couple Kevin McGarry and Kayla Wallace.

McGarry and Wallace’s new movie was first promoted during the season 9 finale of “When Calls the Heart” on the Hallmark Channel on May 22.

Hey #McGarries! A happy surprise announcement tonight! Check out the short preview for Kevin McGarry & Kayla Wallace’s next movie together MY GROWN-UP CHRISTMAS LIST! 🎄 Premieres Sat July 16th! pic.twitter.com/l397AWA1vJ — Amy (@star_gazer02) May 23, 2022

Hallmark’s synopsis reads: “Taylor, a journalist, and Luke, in the military, share a special bond that grows between them over the course of several Christmases that they spend together and apart.”

According to the Twitter account @SleepyKittyPaw, filming for the movie wrapped in Ottawa, Canada, in mid-May.

Real-life loves Kayla Wallace and Kevin McGarry wrapped an Ottawa-shot Christmas movie just before the actual holiday last December. Cory Lee is also featured in the movie that I believe filmed under working title of MY GROWN UP CHRISTMAS LIST. 📸 https://t.co/Tjx59r8oTR pic.twitter.com/blBzkTKAa2 — Ho! Ho! Holiday Viewing! (@SleepyKittyPaw) May 14, 2022

Wallace and McGarry just starred in “Feeling Butterflies,” which premiered in March.

Wallace is perhaps best known among Hallmark fans for her role as Fiona on “When Calls the Heart,” and McGarry is well-known for his role as Nathan in the same series.

‘Christmas in Toyland’ Airs on July 23

The third new “Christmas in July” movie is “Christmas in Toyland,” premiering on Saturday, July 23 at 8 p.m. Eastern.

Hallmark’s synopsis reads: “A toy store data analyst attempts to save hundreds of jobs right before Christmas to help keep the in-store experience alive.”

The movie stars Vanessa Lengies and Jesse Hutch.

Hutch’s many credits include “Batwoman” (Agent Tavaroff), “Farmer Seeking Love,” “For the Love of Chocolate,” “Inn Love By Christmas,” “Chateau Christmas,” “My Birthday Romance,” “A Very Vintage Christmas,” “The 100,” “Stake Out” (Dude), “Snowmance,” “Cedar Cove” (Luke Bailey for 20 episodes), “Arrow” (Officer Daily), “True Justice” (Johnny), “Let It Snow,” “Kyle XY” (Nate), “About a Girl” (Jason), “Smallville,” “American Dreams” (Jimmy), and more.

Lengies’ credits include “Turner & Hooch” (Erica), “Heart of the Holidays,” “A Date by Christmas Eve,” “Second Chance” (Alexa), “Glee” (Quinn for 26 episodes), “Mixology” (Kacey), “MyMusic” (Loco Uno), “Hawthorne” (Kelly), “Monarch Cove,” “Arthur” (Emily), “Radio Active” (Sarah), “Are You Afraid of the Dark” (Vange), and more.

Per my understanding, CHRISTMAS IN TOYLAND, filmed last September as CHRISTMAS IN TRINKET TOWN, and MY GROWN-UP CHRISTMAS LIST, completed in December 2021, are acquisitions for the network, while July-set CAMPFIRE CHRISTMAS was made expressly for Hallmarkhttps://t.co/wHLTnq0fAP — Ho! Ho! Holiday Viewing! (@SleepyKittyPaw) June 2, 2022

The Twitter account SleepyKittyPaw noted that the movie filmed last September under the title “Christmas in Trinket Town” and may be a network acquisition rather than a film made specifically for Hallmark. The movie was filmed in Hamilton.

