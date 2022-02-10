Meghan Markle’s Movie Part of Hallmark’s Valentine’s Day 2022 Lineup

The Hallmark Channel is celebrating Valentine’s Day on Monday, February 14, 2022, with a lineup of movies with a Valentine’s theme, including one starring Meghan Markle. Markle starred in two Hallmark movies before marrying Prince Harry and, according to some fans, becoming a real-life Hallmark story herself.

Her Movie Is Headlining Hallmark’s Valentine’s Day Lineup

On Hallmark’s home page, their “Rom-Com-a-Thon Valentine’s Day” video features a thumbnail with Markle’s picture on it.

You can watch the full preview video here.

Hallmark’s advertisement reveals that a “Loveuary Rom-Com-a-Thon” is taking place all day on Monday, February 14.

However, according to Hallmark’s schedule, the lineup of romance movies actually starts at 10 a.m. Eastern on Valentine’s Day, after a series of “Golden Girls” episodes. The last movie premieres at 8 p.m. Eastern, followed by more episodes of “Golden Girls.”

Here’s the lineup for Monday, February 14, on The Hallmark Channel.

10 a.m. Eastern: Matching Hearts starring Taylor Cole and Ryan Paevey

12 p.m. Eastern: Valentine Ever After starring Autumn Reeser and Eric Johnson

2 p.m. Eastern: Dater’s Handbook starring Meghan Markle and Kristoffer Polaha

4 p.m. Eastern: All Things Valentine starring Sarah Rafferty and Sam Page

6 p.m. Eastern: Very, Very, Valentine starring Danica McKellar, Cameron Mathison, and Damon Runyan

8 p.m. Eastern: Love, Romance & Chocolate starring Lacey Chabert and Will Kemp

Markle’s Movie First Premiered in 2016





Play



Dater's Handbook – Starring Meghan Markle & Kristoffer Polaha – Hallmark Channel Movie A woman changes her personality according to a dating guide book to find a husband but realizes the man she wants is the one who loves her for who she is. Stars Meghan Markle and Kristoffer Palaha. For more information: hallmarkchannel.com/all-things-valentine 2016-01-12T23:04:07Z

In the movie “Dater’s Handbook,” Markle played Cassandra Brand, a business owner who takes very good care of her dog, Duke. She has a boyfriend, George (played by Jonathan Scarfe) who forgets what she’s allergic to and takes her on dates that she finds boring. Meanwhile, she meets Kristoffer Polaha (as Robert) at a wedding and sparks fly.

The movie premiered in 2016.

In 2018, Polaha talked to My Devotional Thoughts about what it was like filming with Markle.

“We had a blast working together,” he said. “And it’s funny because we had a lot of interesting conversations.”

He said that even then, it was clear that acting wasn’t her ultimate dream or where she wanted to remain. He told My Devotional Thoughts:

One of the things that she was really clear about was that she didn’t want to be an actress forever. She was already a part of the UN doing stuff for children, education, and women’s rights in Africa. She was already moving in the direction of being a global ambassador, and I think that being married to Prince Harry is going to be this amazing opportunity to ultimately pursue what she was designed for, which is this awesome opportunity to help people on a massive scale. So Hallmark opened up the door for me to have those remarkable interactions with this incredible woman who has now married into the royal family and will no doubt change the world for the better.

Polaha told International Business Times that Markle would even leave him letters during filming. He said she also gave presents to his wife and kids.

Costumer Rafaella Rabinovich, who also worked with Markle in the movie, told International Business Times that working with Markle was wonderful.

“She was lovely,” she said. “She was really great, we worked together on her look and we were all happy with it.”

Markle met Prince Harry about a month after they finished filming “Dater’s Handbook.”

