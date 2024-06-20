Heavy on Hallmark Weekend Planner: Starting June 20, 2024

The latest edition of our Heavy on Hallmark Planner is full of ways to add a little Hallmark goodness to your life this weekend — Thursday, June 20 through Sunday, June 23, 2024.

Check out our quick picks on everything from movie premieres and series updates to appearances by your favorite stars. Plus we’ve got sneak peeks of movies and events coming soon. Ready to get the weekend rolling? Let’s go!

HALLMARK SCHEDULE HIGHLIGHTS:

This section of our Heavy on Hallmark Planner guides you through all the new, fun movies and shows scheduled to air over the next few days. Note: you can always find Hallmark Channel’s entire programming schedule for the weekend on their site, as well as Hallmark Mystery’s lineup for the weekend here.

Merry Movie Week on Hallmark Mystery

If you can’t wait for Christmas in July to start on Hallmark Channel, get your fill of holiday fare with Hallmark Mystery’s Merry Movie Week 2024! Seven days of Hallmark Christmas movies kick off on Friday, June 21 at 3 p.m. Eastern time, beginning with “Time for Us to Come Home for Christmas.” The full schedule of movies can be found here.

Final ‘Passport to Love’ Premiere

The last of June’s “Passport to Love” movies on Hallmark Channel, shot in different destinations around the world, is already here! Hunter King and Michele Rosiello star in “Two Scoops of Italy” on Saturday, June 22 at 8 p.m. Eastern time. Hallmark’s synopsis of the new movie says, “When an American chef travels to a quant village in Italy for inspiration, she falls in love with the flavors, culture, gelato, and the Italian gentleman who helps her discover it all.”

‘When Calls The Heart’ Season Finale!

Hard to believe the season 11 finale of Hallmark Channel’s “When Calls The Heart” is upon us! Last week’s episode was full of twists and turns, and the last show of the season promises more surprises on Sunday, June 23 at 9 p.m. Eastern time. For the 12th and final episode of the season, the last-minute wedding of Mike and Mei will bring “heightened emotions and surprises,” per Hallmark’s synopsis. In addition, “Nathan (Kevin McGarry) and Elizabeth (Erin Krakow) exchange secrets” and “Rosemary (Pascale Hutton) and Lee (Kavan Smith) pitch Lucas (Chris McNally) an idea for the future of Hope Valley.” We’re also looking forward to an appearance by Kayla Wallace as Fiona Miller, who’s been gone all season (here’s why).

CHECK OUT WHERE YOUR FAVORITE STARS ARE

This section of our Heavy on Hallmark Planner gives you the scoop on what your favorite stars are up to in the coming days, including special events, online chats, and appearances on stage and screen beyond Hallmark. Here’s what’s happening…

Watch ‘The Way Home’ Panel Discussion

The cast and creators of “The Way Home” took part in a panel discussion at the ATX TV Festival in early June and now the nearly hour-long discussion is available to watch online! View the YouTube video here featuring stars Chyler Leigh, Evan Williams and Sadie Laflamme-Snow as well as show co-creators Heather Conkie, Alex Clarke, and Marly Reed for the inside scoop!

‘When Calls The Heart’ Facebook Live

In anticipation of the season finale, “When Calls The Heart” stars Erin Krakow, Pascale Hutton, Jack Wagner, Kavan Smith and Andrea Brooks will all be part of a Facebook Live session, moderated by Entertainment Tonight‘s Deidre Behar, on Thursday, June 20 at 1 p.m. Eastern time.

Coffee with Tamera Mowry-Housley

Okay, Tamera Mowry-Housley’s a little too busy to sit down for coffee with everyone…BUT you can start the morning with her own signature coffee! The coffeehouse that her husband co-owns in Napa, California, now packages and ships Tamera’s Blend for $16.99 per cute pink bag. Made from “premium beans sourced from Ecuador and Peru,” the coffee is said to feature the “velvety sweetness of caramel, the decadence of chocolate and cherry, and a bright, clean finish.” P.S. Tamera just wrapped a new Hallmark movie — details to come!

PLAN AHEAD! HERE’S WHAT’S COMING SOON

Save the date! Your favorite Hallmark stars are continuously working on upcoming projects, performances, and appearances. Here’s a round-up of what we know is coming soon…

Halloween & Harvest Event Announced with Hallmark Stars

Fan convention organizations RomaDrama and Filmed in the South have partnered to create a new four-day event, the Halloween & Harvest Festival, to be held in Conyers, Georgia from October 31 – November 3. Fans were so excited, they crashed the site and VIP tickets are already sold out! But single day tickets remain, with participating stars including Tyler Hynes, Andrew Walker, Benjamin Ayres, Kimberley Sustad, Brittany Bristow and Taylor Cole.

Brennan Elliott & Lacey Chabert Now Filming Fall Flick

Hallmark fan favorites Brennan Elliott and Lacey Chabert are in Vancouver, per Creative BC, filming their 10th movie together, “His & Hers,” which Hallmark recently announced will be released this fall. Elliott and Chabert to be on-set until July 8.

Save the Date for Christmas in July Premieres

Three fun premieres are scheduled during Hallmark Channel’s Christmas in July programming. The fun begins on Saturday, June 29 at 8 p.m. Eastern time with the premiere of “Falling Like Snowflakes” starring Marcus Rosner and Rebecca Dalton. The following Saturday, July 6 at 8 p.m. Eastern time, you can catch an extended cut version of “Three Wise Men and a Baby.” And then on Saturday, July 20 at 8 p.m. Eastern time, “A Very Vermont Christmas” premieres starring Katie Leclerc and Ryan McPartlin.

Enjoy your weekend, Hallmarkies!