Hallmark Hosting Special ‘When Calls the Heart’ Christmas Event

The Hallmark Channel has a special surprise in mind for “When Calls the Heart” fans this Christmas Eve and all Christmas weekend long. The network is hosting a special “When Calls the Heart” 2021 event that will start on Christmas Eve night.

Hearties Will Enjoy Sneak Peeks & Other Updates All Christmas Weekend

Hallmark announced that during a Christmas movie marathon on the Hallmark Channel this weekend, “When Calls the Heart” fans will get to see sneak peeks and behind-the-scenes moments from season 9 while the movies are playing.

Unlike last year, previous years’ “When Calls the Heart” Christmas movies won’t be airing. But instead, updates will be shared in between the Christmas movies, starting on Christmas Eve and lasting all weekend. Cast members will be on the set of the new season, sharing stories and special video surprises.

The Hallmark Channel’s Instagram account noted that this event is going to start on Christmas Eve at 8 p.m. Eastern/7 p.m. Central. The event will then last all Christmas weekend.

The ad for the event shared: “This Christmas weekend join us for a marathon of all the 2021 Christmas movies. We’ll be here all weekend from the set of the brand new season of ‘When Calls the Heart.’ We’re bringing a sleigh full of never-before-seen sneak peeks and special behind-the-scenes moments. It’s an entire weekend of holiday surprises…”

The New Season Will Air in Early 2022, But There Won’t Be a New Christmas Movie

Unfortunately, “When Calls the Heart” will not have a new Christmas movie for the second year in a row. The series spinoff, “When Hope Calls,” did host a Christmas special with two back-to-back episodes, and those aired on GAC Family instead of Hallmark. You can learn how to watch the special in Heavy’s story here.

“When Calls the Heart” has a history of airing a new Christmas movie every December 25, except for 2020 and now 2021.

In 2020, Bird wrote on Instagram about the lack of a Christmas movie:

#Hearties… you have likely heard by now that the much-hoped-for WCTH Christmas special was not possible to produce this season. We are sad and sorry right along with you, but it just wasn’t in the Christmas cards this season. If there ever was a year when the complicating factors of life would force a change in plans… 2020 is it. I’m sure you can relate. However, the silver lining is 12 EPISODES (instead of 10) in Season 8…

The Christmas movies that have aired in prior years included “Home for Christmas,” “The Greatest Christmas Blessing” (which introduced characters for the “When Hope Calls” spinoff,) “The Christmas Wishing Tree,” and “When Calls the Heart Christmas.” Between season 2 and season 3, Hallmark aired a New Year’s themed “When Calls the Heart” movie called “New Year’s Wish.”

Not only did production start today on S9 of #WhenCallstheHeart… but there's more big news: #Hearties can look forward to not 10 new eps… but 12! You spoke loudly in S8 with the best ratings in our history… so your voice has been heard! https://t.co/MqAc2WlxRK — Brian Bird (@brbird) July 21, 2021

“When Calls the Heart” will return in early 2022 with new episodes. This season will feature 12 new episodes, just like last year, Hallmark’s website shared. In a tweet, creator Brian Bird said that this was because of how great the show’s ratings were for season 8.

Filming on the new season wrapped in November.

In a Q&A on Instagram, Erin Krakow shared that she believed the new season would likely premiere in February 2022.

