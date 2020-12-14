‘When Calls the Heart’ Star Featured in Hallmark’s Winterfest 2021 Lineup

With Christmas fast approaching, The Hallmark Channel has announced that they’re not slowing down when it comes to 2021 movies. Although they won’t be airing two new movies every weekend like they did during their Countdown to Christmas lineup, they still have a new movie every weekend planned for January 2021. Here’s a look at Hallmark’s Winterfest 2021 lineup and schedule of new movies.

‘When Calls the Heart’ Favorite Chris McNally (aka Lucas) Will Star in Hallmark’s ‘Snowkissed’

When Calls the Heart fans will be excited about the last movie premiering in January. Snowkissed airs on Saturday, January 30 at 9 p.m. Eastern. The movie stars Chris McNally, who plays Lucas on When Calls the Heart, and Jen Lilley.

The description reads: “A travel-averse journalist chases her dream assignment where she unwillingly finds herself mentoring a handsome B&B owner who wants to be a tour guide.”

Fans are excited about seeing McNally and Lilley in a 2021 movie together.

Looking forward to all but my favorite will be Snowkissed with my favorite actor @Chris_McNally and @jen_lilley 😃 — Wanda Mauldin (@wanj321) December 2, 2020

This isn’t the first time the two have starred together on a Hallmark special. Although they haven’t been in a movie together yet, they did headline Hallmark’s Countdown to Summer Preview Special in 2019.

Here’s the rest of the lineup for 2021’s Winterfest.

‘Taking a Shot at Love’ Premieres January 2

Taking a Shot at Love, starring Alexa PenaVega and Luke Macfarlane, will premiere on Saturday, January 2 at 9 p.m. Eastern (8 p.m. Central.)

The description reads: “Jenna, a former professional dancer, uses ballet to help a hockey player get back on the ice.”

A longer description shared in a Hallmark press release reads. (This description has minor spoilers if you’re trying to stay mostly spoiler free.)

Jenna (PenaVega) is a former professional dancer who now teaches ballet to children in her Connecticut town. Jenna’s sports agent cousin convinces her to take on his NHL client Ryan “Coop” Cooper (Macfarlane), a star player for the NY Rangers, who has been nursing the same injury that sidelined Jenna’s dance career years before. At first, Coop doesn’t embrace the ballet-as-therapy plan but ultimately agrees to it as it’s his best chance to get back out on the ice and do what he loves. Likewise, Jenna isn’t sold on her cousin’s proposal but her dance school is struggling and the money from this job would allow her to continue to follow her passion and spread her love of dance. So, Ryan takes up temporary residence in the cozy guest house on her farm and the two get to work. After a bumpy start, Ryan begins to listen to her instruction and when he fully buys in, begins to make progress in his recovery. As Jenna and Ryan spend more time together outside of ballet class – taking in the local Winterfest Arts Fair, enjoying game night with her neighbors and best friends during a power outage on a snowy night – it’s clear there’s a growing attraction between them. But when it’s time for Ryan to go back to New York and lace up his skates again it’s a bittersweet return. Jenna and Ryan must each consider the paths they want to take and just maybe, love will find its way.

‘A New Year’s Resolution’ Premieres January 9

Airing Saturday, January 9 at 9 p.m. Eastern, A New Year’s Resolution stars Aimee Teegarden and Michael Rady.

The description reads: “When a morning show producer makes a New Year’s resolution to say yes more, she crosses paths with a confirmed Yes man who just might hold the key to her biggest story and to her heart.”

‘Two for the Win’ Premieres January 16

Two for the Win premieres on Saturday, January 16 at 9 p.m. Eastern. The movie stars Trevor Donovan and Charlotte Sullivan.

The description reads: “A world champion ski racer and local ski instructor find romance on the slopes as he returns home and prepares for the biggest race of his life.”

Donovan recently shared on his Instagram: “emember that ski movie I was filming in Ottawa?… well I can now tell you it’s a #winterfest movie airing January 16th. Can’t wait for you to see it.”

‘Love in the Alps’ Premieres January 23

Love in the Alps premieres on Saturday, January 23 at 9 p.m. Eastern. The movie stars Nazneen Contractor and Brooks Darnell.

The description reads: “When an average guy is gifted a luxury trip, he is mistaken as a millionaire. But then sparks fly with the lovely concierge. Will she feel the same way about him when she learns the truth?”

There’s always a chance that some of these movies’ dates or titles might change, but this is the lineup currently listed on The Hallmark Channel’s website.

