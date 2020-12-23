Will Hallmark Have a Happy Yule Log Fireplace Special for Christmas 2020?

Hallmark fans love the ‘Very Happy’ yule log fireplace special that the channel often shows at Christmas, featuring cute animals in front of the fireplace. Usually, Happy the Cat and Happy the Dog are the central characters for this yule log special. But will there be one this year?

Hallmark Is Not Airing a New Yule Log Special This Year

Hallmark is not airing a new Happy and Friends yule log special on TV this year, ending a tradition that fans had loved. Although not clear exactly why it was canceled this year, it is possible this was due to coronavirus restrictions.

A representative from Hallmark confirmed with Heavy that a new yule log special won’t air on TV this year. However, they noted that there are other special events happening. Hallmark will re-air new 2020 Christmas movies on Christmas day and will have a special sneak peek of When Calls the Heart on Christmas day.

According to Hallmark’s website, there’s been a yule log special every year since 2015.

Some fans are disappointed that we don’t have a new Yule Log special this year.

On YouTube, one Hallmark fan wrote: “I am so disappointed that after this terrible year of 2020, Hallmark decides to not make a updated happy cat and friends yule log yet alone air any this last Thanksgiving or this coming Christmas in a few days. I watch them every year since the very first one plus I love seeing happy cat and dog as they grow older.”

You Can Watch a Happy & Friends Yule Log Special Any Time on Hallmark’s Streaming Service

A representative from Hallmark told Heavy that even though there’s not a new yule log special this year, subscribers to Hallmark Movies Now can stream yule log specials any time they want to watch.

You can watch the 3-hour 2019 special, A Happy & Friends Yule Log, right here if you’re a subscriber. The description reads: “Happy the Cat, Happy the Dog, and adorable adoptable kittens and puppies relax and play in front of a warm fireplace complimented by traditional holiday tunes. Special appearances by Pip Squeak the pig and other beautiful animals.”

Another version, called A Very Happy & Friends Yule Log, can be viewed by subscribers on Hallmark Movies Now here.

If you’re a Spectrum subscriber, it’s also available On Demand.

Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Has Videos of the Yule Log Special on YouTube

Hallmark Movies & Mysteries’ YouTube channel also has videos of some of the yule log specials. A three-hour video from November 27, 2019 is below.

A Happy & Friends Yule Log – Hallmark Movies & MysteriesHappy the Cat, Happy the Dog, and adorable adoptable kittens and puppies relax and play in front of a warm fireplace complimented by traditional holiday tunes. Special appearances by Pip Squeak the pig and other beautiful animals. 2019-11-28T07:00:11Z

You can watch the one from December 24, 2016 below.

Special – A Very Happy Yule Log – Hallmark Movies & MysteriesSpend Christmas by the fireside with HMM. Enjoy the glow of the yule log along with holiday music and a very Happy Cat and Dog! 2016-12-24T23:07:43Z

Here is one from December 23, 2015.

A Very Happy Yule LogSpend Christmas by the fireside with Hallmark Movies & Mysteries. Enjoy the glow of the yule log, along with holiday music and a very Happy Cat and Dog! 2015-12-23T23:21:45Z

READ NEXT: Hallmark’s Schedule of New Movies for January 2021