Hallmark Announces Christmas 2022 Lineup of 40 New Movies: See the Schedule

Hallmark has announced its full lineup of new movies for the 2022 season. Once again, Hallmark will be airing a new movie on Hallmark Movies & Mysteries each week, along with three new movies on the Hallmark Channel every weekend. The lineup includes a lot of fan favorites, including two new movies starring Tyler Hynes, two movies starring Andrew Walker, a sequel to “Five More Minutes,” and Hallmark’s first Kwanzaa-themed movie.

In total, there will be 40 new movies, Variety reported. The festivities kick off on October 21.

Here’s everything you need to know about the new Christmas movies.

Tyler Hynes Is Starring in 2 New Christmas Movies This Year

Tyler Hynes is starring in two new Christmas movies this year, including one with Paul Campbell and Andrew Walker, Variety reported.

The first is “Three Wise Men and a Baby,” premiering on November 19 on Hallmark. This one stars Hynes, Walker, Campbell, and Margaret Colin.

The synopsis reads: “Three brothers get the surprise of their lives when they are forced to work together to care for a baby over the holidays. As they slowly get the hang of things, they find themselves on unexpected journeys of self-discovery and begin to rebuild their relationships as brothers, as well as the damaged romantic and professional relationships in their respective lives…all while rediscovering their love of Christmas.”

He’s also starring in “Time for Him to Come Home for Christmas” on Hallmark Mysteries, premiering November 26. Holly Roden and Tenille Townes also star in the movie executive produced by Blake Shelton. This is the fifth movie in the franchise.

The First Christmas Movie Is ‘Noel Next Door’

The first movie in the lineup is “Noel Next Door” starring Natalie Hall and Corey Sevier. It’s about a single mom in a war of words with a neighbor, Variety reported.

Holly Robinson Peete Stars in a New Kwanzaa-Themed Movie

Holly Robinson Peete is part of the new movie lineup. She’ll be starring in a movie on December 16 with Lyndie Greenwood and Brooks Darnell. It’s called “Holiday Heritage.”

Entertainment Weekly reported that this will be Hallmark’s first Kwanzaa-themed movie.

Andrew Walker Is Starring in 2 Christmas Movies

Andrew Walker is also starring in two Christmas movies this year, Variety reported. In addition to the movie with Hynes, he’ll be starring in “A Maple Valley Christmas” opposite Peyton List. This one premieres on Hallmark Mysteries on November 5. It’s about a man who disrupts the plans of a rancher who’s always worked on her family farm.

Victor Webster & Rachel Boston Are Starring in a Movie Together

Victor Webster and Rachel Boston are starring in “A Christmas Cookie Catastrophe,” premiering on November 27 on Hallmark, Variety reported.

The synopsis reads: “Annie Cooper has big shoes to fill when she takes over as CEO of her late grandmother’s small-town cookie company and is doing her best to help their struggling business get back on track. That task gets more daunting when her grandmother’s secret recipe is stolen during the Christmas party. As Annie tries to crack the case and uncover the culprit she works with Sam, the owner of a local bakery, to recreate the recipe in the hope of saving the company and her job. As Annie and Sam bake batch after batch in pursuit of the perfect one, they begin to learn that their lives go together like milk and cookies.”

Lacey Chabert & Wes Brown Are Starring in a Movie Together

Lacey Chabert’s co-star this year is Wes Brown, Variety reported. The movie is called “Haul Out the Holly” and premieres on November 26 on Hallmark.

Ellen Travolta, Peter Jacobson, Melissa Peterman, and Stephen Tobolowsky also star.

The synopsis reads: “Emily arrives home, hoping to visit her parents, only to discover that they are leaving on a trip of their own. As she stays at their house for the holidays, their HOA is determined to get Emily to participate in the neighborhood’s many Christmas festivities.”

A New Mahogany Label Christmas Movie Is Premiering

We’re also getting a new Mahogany Label Christmas movie. This label’s films have been a big hit among fans so far. The new movie, “The Holiday Stocking,” airs on December 3 on Hallmark Mysteries and stars Nadine Ellis, B.J. Britt, Karon Riley, Tamala Jones, and Mykelti Williamson, Variety reported.

The synopsis reads: “In this Hallmark Mahogany presentation, RJ is a new angel, who is given the chance to address his one regret, that he didn’t help his sisters reconcile while he was still alive. Returning to earth as a stranger, he gets each of them to revive The Holiday Stocking, their parent’s old tradition to encourage charity at Christmas.”

Kristoffer Polaha & Marisol Nichols’ New Movie Airs in October

We previously shared that Kristoffer Polaha and Marisol Nichols were working on a new movie. It’s called “We Wish You a Married Christmas” and it premieres on October 22 on Hallmark, Variety reported.

Polaha told fans this movie will blow them away and it’s basically “Hallmark 2.0.”

Jodie Sweetin’s Unofficial Sequel to a Candace Cameron Bure Movie Is Airing

As we previously reported, Jodie Sweetin is making a sequel to a Candace Cameron Bure movie. But it appears, at least according to the latest updates, that this is more of an unofficial sequel, since Bure’s movie wasn’t listed.

The movie, “A Cozy Christmas Inn,” stars Sweetin and David O’Donnel and premieres on October 28 on Hallmark.

Jack Wagner Is Starring in a Christmas Movie

Jack Wagner is currently filming for “When Calls the Heart,” but it looks like he will also be in a Christmas movie called “A Big Fat Family Christmas.” Shannon Chan-Kent, Shannon Kook, and Tia Carrere are also starring. The movie airs on December 2 on Hallmark, Entertainment Weekly reported.

The synopsis reads: “Liv is a photojournalist eager to make it on her own. To get a dream assignment — shooting the Chang family’s annual holiday party for a cover story — she doesn’t reveal that they are, in fact, her family. When she finds herself growing close to Henry, the co-worker covering the story with her, she wants to confide in him but doesn’t want to jeopardize her big break.”

Ryan Paevey & Brook D’Orsay Are Starring in a New Movie

Fans will be excited to learn that Ryan Paevey is starring opposite Brooke D’Orsay this year in “A Fabled Holiday,” premiering December 3 on Hallmark, Entertainment Weekly reported.

The synopsis reads: “Talia and her childhood best friend, Anderson, unexpectedly reunite in a curiously familiar-looking town full of Christmas spirit that restores its visitors when they need it most.”

We’re Getting a New Movie About an Angel

Nikki DeLoach & Brennan Elliott Are Starring in a Faith-Based Movie

Nikki DeLoach and Brennan Elliott are making a new movie together that premieres December 10, Entertainment Weekly reported.

This one is called “The Gift of Peace” and premieres on Hallmark Mysteries. It’s more of a faith-based movie about a widow who stopped believing in God after her husband died.

Jonathan Bennett Is Starring in a New Movie

Jonathan Bennett is also part of the lineup, with a new movie called “The Holiday Sitter” with George Krissa and Chelsea Hobbs, Entertainment Weekly reported.

This movie premieres on December 11 on Hallmark.

Tamera Mowry-Housley’s New Movie Airs on November 18

Fan favorite Tamera Mowry-Housley has a new movie premiering November 18, Entertainment Weekly reported. She stars opposite Ronnie Rowe Jr. and the movie will air on the Hallmark Channel. It’s about a woman who worked as a rocket engineer and her daughter believes that her boss is secretly a Christmas prince. It’s called “Inventing the Christmas Prince.”

Will Kemp’s Movie Has a Premiere Date

Hallmark's CHRISTMAS IN LONDON, starring Will Kemp and Reshma Shetty, filming now in England. https://t.co/YKlFnG2r7m — Ho! Ho! Holiday Viewing! (@SleepyKittyPaw) February 14, 2022

We previously reported on Will Kemp’s new movie, and now it has a premiere date of October 29. He’s starring opposite Reshma Shetty in “Jolly Good Christmas” on Hallmark, Variety reported.

The movie was filmed on location in London. The script was written by Ron Oliver and the movie is directed by Jonathan Wright. It was called “Christmas in London” during filming.

We’re Getting A New ‘Christmas Carol’ Type Movie

We’re also getting a new retelling of “A Christmas Carol” with a movie called “Ghosts of Christmas Always,” Variety reported. This one premieres on Hallmark on October 30, just in time for Halloween. It stars Kim Matula, Ian Harding, Beth Leavel, Lori Tan Chinn, and Reginald VelJohnson.

What Might Be Luke Macfarlane’s Last Hallmark Movie Airs on November 4

We previously reported that Luke Macfarlane’s contract with Hallmark is up and he believes this season’s Christmas movie might be his last one with the network.

Variety reported that his new movie with Alison Sweeney and Marlo Thomas, “A Magical Christmas Village,” will premiere on Hallmark on Friday, November 4.

In an interview with LA Times, Macfarlane broke the news that he’s likely leaving Hallmark after his new movie. This will be his 14th movie with the network.

“They’ve been very good to me, but I think I’ve told my story for now with those folks,” Macfarlane told LA Times. “I mean, how many firefighters can I play?”

He also said Hallmark’s excited about his growing career, including his big feature film “Bros.”

“I’ve been doing romantic comedies for a long time with Hallmark and they have given me an incredible opportunity to sort of learn how to sort of be in that genre … they’re really excited for me,” Macfarlane shared, according to People.

Taylor Cole & Benjamin Ayres Are Teaming Up

Taylor Cole has a fall-themed movie and a Christmas movie this year. She and Benjamin Ayres are starring in “Long Lost Christmas” on November 19, Entertainment Weekly reported. It airs on Hallmark mysteries and is about an interior designer trying to make the perfect Christmas gift for her mom.

Niall Matter’s New Movie Premieres November 20

This year, Niall Matter’s movie airs on November 20 on Hallmark. He stars in “When I Think of Christmas” with Shenae Grimes-Beech and Beth Broderick, Entertainment Weekly reported.

Ashley Williams Stars in the ‘Five More Minutes’ Sequel

The “Five More Minutes” sequel has been confirmed, Entertainment Weekly reported. This one will star Ashley Williams and Lucas Bryant and it’s one of Hallmark’s last Christmas movies of the season, airing on December 17. This is about a widow’s wish for her son.

The Thanksgiving Lineup Includes the Rockettes Movie

We previously broke the news on the Rockettes-themed movie that takes place in the 1950s. Hudson Valley Film shared a casting call about the Hallmark movie, which was the first indication we had of the film. This will be part of an extensive Thanksgiving lineup, Variety reported.

The Thanksgiving weekend lineup includes:

“My Southern Family Christmas” with Jaicy Elliot, Bruce Campbell, and more on November 24 on Hallmark.

“#Xmas” on November 25 on Hallmark with Brant Daugherty and Clare Bowen.

“A Royal Corgi Christmas” on November 25 on Hallmark with Hunter King and Jordan Renzo. This is a prince-themed movie.

“A Tale of Two Christmases” with Kat Barrell, Chandler Massey, and Evan Roderick on Hallmark on Saturday, November 26.

“Haul Out the Holly” with Lacey Chabert on Hallmark on November 26.

“Time for Him to Come Home for Christmas” with Tyler Hynes on Hallmark Mysteries on November 26.

“A Christmas Cookie Catastrophe” with Rachel Boston and Victor Webster on November 27 on Hallmark.

“A Holiday Spectacular” with Ginna Claire Mason and the Rockettes on November 27 on Hallmark.

The Rest of the New Movie Lineup

Here’s the rest of the lineup, as reported by Variety and Entertainment Weekly. Movies previously mentioned won’t be mentioned again in the list below.

October 23: “A Kismet Christmas” with Sarah Ramos, Carlo Marks, and Marilu Henner.

November 5: “Lights Camera Christmas” with Kimberley Sustad and John Brotherton.

November 6: “All Saints Christmas” with Ledisi and Roger Cross.

November 11: “In Merry Measure” with Brendan Penny, Jennifer Robertson, and Patti Murin. This one’s about a pop star coming back home.

November 12: “The Royal Nanny” with Rachel Skarsten, Dan Jeannotte, and Greta Scacchi. This one is about an M15 agent working for a royal family. A prince-themed movie.

November 13: “Christmas at the Golden Dragon” with Kara Wang, Osric Chau, Sara Canning, Antonio Cupo, and Barbara Niven.

December 4: “Undercover Holiday” with Noemi Gonzalez and Stephen Huszar. This is another movie about a pop star coming home for Christmas.

December 9: “The Most Colorful Time of the Year” with Christopher Russell and Katrina Bowden. About a colorblind teacher and an optometrist whose the mother of one of his students.

December 10: “Christmas Class Reunion” with Aimee Teegarden and Tanner Novlan.

December 17: “Twas the Night Before Christmas” with Torrey DeVitto and Zane Holtz. About a former actress trying to become a director.

December 18: “Hanukkah on Rye” is the last movie of the Hallmark lineup and stars Jeremy Jordan, Yael Grobglas, and Lisa Loeb.

On Hallmark Mysteries, we’ll also be seeing: