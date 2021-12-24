Hallmark’s Christmas Day 2021 Schedule: See the Movie Lineup

If you’re looking forward to watching Hallmark Christmas movies on Christmas Day, the channel has a big lineup in store. Here’s a look at every movie airing on Hallmark on Christmas Day, along with the times that the movies are airing.

The Hallmark Channel’s Christmas Schedule

Hallmark’s schedule for Christmas, which is shared on the Hallmark Channel’s webpage, is listed below. Please note that sometimes Hallmark can change its movie lineup at the last minute.

12:30 a.m. Eastern: “The Santa Stakeout”

2 a.m. Eastern: “Nantucket Noel”

3:30 a.m. Eastern: “You, Me & the Christmas Trees”

5 a.m. Eastern: “Open By Christmas”

6:30 a.m. Eastern: “Next Stop, Christmas”

8 a.m. Eastern: “Gingerbread Miracle”

9:30 a.m. Eastern: “Boyfriends of Christmas Past”

11 a.m. Eastern: “Christmas CEO”

12:30 p.m. Eastern: “The Christmas House 2: Deck Those Halls”

2 p.m. Eastern: “Sugar Plum Twist” (originally aired on Hallmark’s streaming network)

3:30 p.m. Eastern: “A Christmas Treasure”

5 p.m. Eastern: “Christmas at Castle Hart”

6:30 p.m. Eastern: “Coyote Creek Christmas”

8 p.m. Eastern: “A Royal Queens Christmas”

10 p.m. Eastern: “Eight Gifts of Hanukkah”

12 a.m. Eastern: ” A Holiday in Harlem”

Based on the time between each new movie, it appears that Hallmark will be hosting another commercial-free day on The Hallmark Channel for Christmas Day, as it has done in the past. However, although 90 minutes are slated for each movie, there’s a two-hour window in place from 8 p.m. to 10 p.m. Eastern when “A Royal Queens Christmas” is scheduled to air. Since Hallmark does not have two hours scheduled for any other movie, it’s possible that the network may add something else to that time window at the last minute. We already know that the cast of “When Calls the Heart” will be sharing sneak peeks on Christmas, so maybe there will be extras shared during those time periods.

Hallmark Movies & Mysteries’ Christmas Schedule

Here’s the movie lineup for Hallmark Movies & Mysteries on Christmas Day.

12 a.m. Eastern: “A Bramble House Christmas”

2 a.m. Eastern: “Just in Time for Christmas”

4 a.m. Eastern: “The Perfect Christmas Present”

6 a.m. Eastern: “Five More Minutes”

8 a.m. Eastern: “One December Night”

10 a.m. Eastern: “Debbie Macomber’s A Mrs. Miracle Christmas”

12 p.m. Eastern: “Our Christmas Journey”

2 p.m. Eastern: “Christmas for Keeps”

4 p.m. Eastern: “A Godwink Christmas: Miracle of Love”

6 p.m. Eastern: “The Christmas Promise”

8 p.m. Eastern: “Christmas in My Heart”

10 p.m. Eastern: “Time for Them to Come Home for Christmas”

12 a.m. Eastern: “Every Time a Bell Rings”

Based on the schedule, it appears that Hallmark Mysteries won’t be having a limited commercial day for Christmas, like The Hallmark Channel appears to be doing.

As for the Hallmark Drama Channel, they’ll have a more low-key lineup on Christmas Day. As of the time of this article’s publication, the channel had a “Little House on the Prairie” marathon scheduled for the entire day.

Hallmark’s streaming service, “Hallmark Movies Now,” also has Christmas movies that you can watch any time of the day on Christmas. However, the streaming service doesn’t have any of the new 2021 Christmas movies, except for two that were released purposefully for the site. One of those is “Sugar Plum Twist” and one is “Every Time a Bell Rings.” The latter movie is also airing on “Hallmark Movies & Mysteries” at 12 a.m. Eastern on December 26. “Sugar Plum Twist” is airing on The Hallmark Channel on Christmas Day at 2 p.m. Eastern.