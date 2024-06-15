Hallmark Fans Crash Site Scrambling for Tickets to Meet Stars at New Fall Event

When organizers announced a brand new event featuring some of Hallmark Channel‘s most popular stars, from Tyler Hynes to Kristoffer Polaha, so many fans rushed to get tickets, the site quickly crashed.

But within several hours of the big announcement on June 14, 2024, the site was back online, according to staffers with RomaDrama and Filmed in the South, two fan convention organizations that have teamed up to create the first-ever Halloween & Harvest Festival this fall, per Variety.

The event will be held from October 31 – November 3 at Olde Town in Conyers, Georgia. In addition to welcoming a bevy of Hallmark stars, the event will also feature cast members from the supernatural drama “The Originals,” which aired from 2013 to 2018, per IMDb, and “The Vampire Diaries,” which IMDb says aired from 2009 to 2017.

Explaining the unique mix of actors attending, organizers wrote on the site, “We noticed an opportunity to create a unique experience in an arena with fandoms where many of actors from these genres have crossed over between both TVDU and Hallmark within their careers.”

Fans Overwhelmed the Event Site in Hopes of Attending Halloween Party & Meals With Hallmark Stars

On the morning of June 14, shortly after announcing the Halloween & Harvest Festival, Kayla Ybanez of Filmed in the South told eager fans via the organization’s Instagram Stories that the ticketing website was moving extra slowly due to the overwhelming response.

In a video filmed in her car, Ybanez said, “Hello friends, I know we dropped this really exciting surprise on you — surprise! This has been in the works for a while with RomaDrama, and we were so excited to share with you!”

Soon after, both organizations had to post graphics alerting fans that the site had crashed and they were continually adding bandwidth to accommodate all the traffic. By early afternoon, organizers posted that they were “migrating to a new server,” commenting that it was “a good problem to have,” but they realized how frustrating it was for eager fans.

Once the site was back online, their $225 VIP weekend packages were already 50% sold out by evening. One-day tickets start at $50, per the site.

Fans who attend the festival will get chances to participate in meet-and-greets and live panels with the stars and “attend parties and brunch with all of your favorite on screen actors.” There’s also a VIP Halloween costume party on October 31, the first night of the event.

Which Hallmark Channel Stars Have Been Confirmed for the Halloween & Harvest Festival?

Though organizers have said additional guests will be added, the initial lineup released on June 14 features Hallmark Channel stars Hynes, Polaha, Benjamin Ayres, Will Kemp, Andrew Walker, Paul Campbell, Kimberley Sustad, Taylor Cole, Brittany Bristow, and Niall Matter.

Other rom-com attendees include Hallmark alum Trevor Donovan, who now appears in films on Great American Family, and “Felicity” alum Riley Weston, who has become a screenwriter of rom-coms for both Hallmark and Great American Family, per Deadline.

Multiple celebs shared their own social media posts on June 14 to announce the upcoming event.

For instance, Hynes wrote in his post, “So many of you shared your appreciation for this kind of experience and I’m very happy to be back in the company of such lovely individuals. So many lovely memories. We’ll see you soon 🍂🎃”

The Halloween & Harvest Festival will kick off a very busy promotional season for many of the celebrity participants who will be doing meet-and-greets with fans throughout the holidays. Many of them are booked to appear on at least one December weekend at the new Hallmark Christmas Experience in Kansas City, as well as at Christmas Con in New Jersey in early December, and on one or both of the first-ever Hallmark cruises setting sail in November.