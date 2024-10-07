Hallmark Stars ‘Brokenhearted’ Over Impact of Hurricane & Fire on Fan Event

The Halloween & Harvest Festival — a fan convention set to feature more than a dozen Hallmark stars in late October 2024 — has been called off and many of the celebrities involved have taken to social media to express their sadness.

On October 4, 2024, organizers announced that the first-time event — to be held in the Atlanta suburb of Conyers — could not go on, due to extensive damage in the area from Hurricane Helene and the September 29 BioLab chemical fire, which required the evacuation of 17,000 Conyers residents, per the Atlanta Journal-Constitution. The Conyers community has been under a nightly shelter-in-place order since, the outlet reported.

“It is with heavy hearts that we announce the postponement or possible cancellation of the highly anticipated Halloween & Harvest Festival,” event organizers shared on their website.

Noting that many people involved in the event, from attendees to vendors, had been directly affected by the hurricane or fire, organizers said they’ll “work closely with local authorities and community leaders” to determine whether it’s possible to host the event at a later date.

Hallmark Stars Share Sadness Over Change in Plans

The Halloween & Harvest Festival was a joint effort between fan event organizers RomaDrama and Filmed in the South. Multiple stars reacted to the news on social media, expressing how sad they were about the circumstances.

On a RomaDrama Instagram post about the change in plans, longtime Hallmark star Andrew Walker wrote, “My heart goes out to everyone who’s been affected by the storm and the fire. We will see you at a later date, but until then, I’m praying for a speedy recovery. Stay safe everyone ❤️‍🩹”

His “Romance On Safari” co-star, Brittany Bristow, also commented, “So brokenhearted that we won’t all be together, but my heart goes out to each and every person who is navigating this horrific storm and the repercussions of the fire in Georgia. Sending love to each and everyone of you! And can’t wait to give all of you a big hug when the timing is right!”

Will Kemp, who will appear with Bristow in “My Sweet Austrian Holiday” — premiering on October 31, the same night the Halloween & Harvest Festival was set to begin — also chimed in, writing, “Such a shame! But hopefully another time. Very best wishes to all.”

Another Hallmark star booked for the event, Niall Matter, commented, “Devastating on every level! My heart goes out to all of those affected by the storm and to those in close proximity to the biolab explosion in Conyers, GA.”

Benjamin Ayres posted a video on his personal and Romance University Instagram accounts about the decision, telling fans, “Obviously very unfortunate news that the RomaDrama Halloween & Harvest event is going to be pushed. But it is for the best. Our hearts and prayers are with everybody in Conyers having to deal with a chemical explosion, a shelter-in-place, air quality that is very poor.”

“We are sending our well wishes to everybody there,” he continued. “We want them to recover as soon as possible. And we also need now to have with Gabrielle and the entire team at RomaDrama and Halloween & Harvest as they attempt to navigate trying to reschedule and make sure that everybody is happy. So, that’s just what it is, and we’ll be seeing you soon.”

Taylor Cole also posted a video in her Instagram Stories in which she said, “So heartbroken for the town of Conyers and everybody who’s been affected by this hurricane, and everything that’s come with it. I know that everyone at RomaDrama and Halloween & Harvest are working so hard behind the scenes to make everyone happy.”

Cole continued, “I think as a collective, we can send good energy and healing and well wishes and prayers and anything that you can possibly muster up so that we can get them back in order and us all back together, because I don’t know about you, but I was looking forward to this and my heart needed it so much just to feel you guys’ love and celebrate together. I cannot wait and it will happen. Until then, sending you all my love.”

Fans Trying to Get Tickets to the First-Ever Halloween & Harvest Festival Crashed the Site

When the Halloween & Harvest Festival was first announced in June via Variety, fans were so excited they crashed the ticket site.

Scheduled for October 31 – November 3 at Olde Town in Conyers, the event was going to feature a bevy of Hallmark stars as well as cast members from the supernatural drama “The Originals,” which aired from 2013 to 2018, and “The Vampire Diaries,” which aired from 2009 to 2017.

The event was going to include meet-and-greets, live panels and even a brunch with the stars, as well as a VIP Halloween costume party on October 31.

In addition to those previously mentioned, Hallmark stars who were booked to appear at the event included Tyler Hynes, Kristoffer Polaha, Cindy Busby, Paul Campbell, Dan Jeannotte, Torrance Coombs, and Kimberley Sustad.