Cause of Death for Jack Wagner’s Late Son Harrison Officially Revealed

Months after his sudden and heartbreaking death, the official cause of death for Harrison Wagner has been revealed. The son of Hallmark star Jack Wagner and his ex-wife, “General Hospital” star Kristina Wagner, died in June at the age of 27.

Harrison was the younger son of Jack and Kristina, and the former couple has an older son, Peter, as well. Harrison had a history of addiction issues, his family noted, and shortly after his death, his loved ones acknowledged he had “lost his battle with addiction.” Now, documents detail specifics regarding what caused Harrison’s sudden death.

Here’s what you need to know:

Harrison Wagner’s Death Was Ruled As Accidental

On December 5, People relayed information from the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner-Coroner regarding Harrison’s death. The report from the medical examiner’s office officially ruled Harrison’s death as an accident. The cause of his death was determined to be due to a combination of alprazolam and fentanyl. As the Mayo Clinic details, Xanax is a common brand name for alprazolam, which is typically used to relieve anxiety and treat panic disorder. The drug slows the user’s nervous system and can be legally obtained via a doctor’s prescription.

Fentanyl, as the Mayo Clinic notes, is a narcotic pain reliever that also works via the central nervous system and has commonly been used to help cancer patients. The drug’s brand name in the United States is Sublimaze, and it can cause dizziness and drowsiness. Its use is closely supervised by a medical team when taken via a doctor’s recommendation. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shares that fentanyl is “50 to 100 times more potent than morphine,” and produces a “heroin-like effect.”

Fans Continue to Support Harrison’s Family

Loving son, Harrison Hale Wagner, Dec 1, 1994-June 6, 2022. This picture was taken one year ago. It was a happy birthday. I'm so grateful beyond words he was in my life. #HarrisonHaleWagner pic.twitter.com/sb08MQwzHm — Kristina Wagner (@KristinaWagnr) December 1, 2022

In June, when Harrison’s death was initially reported, People detailed his official cause of death was “deferred” by the Los Angeles Coroner’s Office. “Deferred means that after an autopsy, a cause of death has not been determined and the medical examiner is requesting more investigation into the death, including additional studies,” the spokesperson for the coroner’s office shared. Harrison was discovered in a Los Angeles parking lot and pronounced dead at the scene.

Jack and Kristina, who initially worked and fell in love while starring together on “General Hospital,” started a scholarship fund in honor of their son after his death. Just days ago, on what would have been Harrison’s 28th birthday, Kristina opened up about her son and life without him in a touching Instagram post. Her post received a lot of love from “General Hospital” fans, and Jack continues to receive fan support as well. Hallmark fans continue to find the December 2019 Instagram post that Jack shared on Instagram for Harrison’s birthday that year, and add additional comments showering the actor with love.

“Sorry about your loss Jack. I just cannot imagine going through this,” wrote one fan on December 4.

“Happy heavenly birthday Harrison. May you forever Rest In Peace,” another supporter commented on December 1.

“I know it’s hard to lose your child. My son 44 passed away Sept 19 3 years ago… Good days..bad days [but] we manage through the hearts ache,” someone else noted.