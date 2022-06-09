Jack Wagner’s Son’s Girlfriend Opens Up About Harrison’s Death

Hallmark star Jack Wagner’s son, Harrison, was found dead early in the morning on Monday, June 6. The 27-year-old’s girlfriend just spoke out on social media, sharing how he had apologized to her just days before his death.

‘I’m So Broken Hearted,’ She Shared

Sophia Bui shared an Instagram post as a love letter to Harrison, ET Online reported. She revealed that the two had been dating on-and-off for about seven years. The Friday before his death, he called to apologize after they had plans for that day.

Bui wrote, “I’m so broken hearted. We had plans this Friday and you called to apologize. Seven years, on and off, round and round we loved each other. For better or for worse. In sickness and in health.”

She wrote about missing his late-night calls over the last few days.

She Said She Would Always Love Him ‘In This World & in Any Other Life’

“Sorry, I missed yr calls in the middle of the night these last few days,” she wrote. “I miss sleeping in yr pola bear arms, curled up. I miss sending you silly animal videos. I miss you sending gorgeous songs that made me cry. I was never alone in this world with you.”

Bui shared a number of photos of Harrison in her Instagram story, and friends and followers showered her with love and support in the replies on her page.

She wrote that she would always love Harrison.

“You were the balm that soothed my soul,” she wrote. “You were my guy. I hope I was that comfort for you. I will always be yr babe. I will always choose to love you in this world and in any other life.”

Harrison’s Cause of Death Is Not Yet Known

According to a Los Angeles County case report, Harrison Wagner was found dead on Monday, June 6, in a parking lot. He had worked as a music producer and a DJ in Los Angeles, Soaps in Depth shared.

A spokesperson for the Los Angeles Coroner’s Office told People that Harrison Wagner’s “cause of death is deferred.”

In a statement, they explained what this means, writing: “Deferred means that after an autopsy, a cause of death has not been determined and the medical examiner is requesting more investigation into the death, including additional studies… Once the tests/studies come back, the doctor evaluates the case again and makes the cause of death determination.”

Harrison’s last Instagram post was introspective, where he wrote, “Focus. YOU are left with YOU and your thoughts. 🤔” The photo showed him listening to music and looking off into the distance. Friends and followers flooded his post with condolences.

One person wrote, “I’m heart broken I kept praying you were doing great..😢😢.”

Harrison’s brother Peter opened up about his brother on Instagram, sharing photos of the two together. He simply wrote, “Always with you.”

As of the time of this article’s publication, Jack and Kristina Wagner have not yet spoken publicly about their son’s death.

