‘Haunted Wedding’ Behind the Scenes: Cast Stories & Filming Locations

The Hallmark Channel’s newest movie, “Haunted Wedding,” premieres on Saturday October 12, at 8 p.m. Eastern/7 p.m. Central. The movie stars Janel Parrish and Dominic Sherwood. Read on to learn all about where it was filmed and see behind-the-scenes cast stories.

‘Haunted Wedding’ Was Filmed in Winnipeg, Canada, Including at a Home Built in 1910

Part of the Fall Into Love line-up, “Haunted Wedding” was filmed in Winnipeg, Manitoba, Canada. According to Casting Workbook, filming happened in July 2024 in Winnipeg and the surrounding area.

According to 4Filming, one of the main filming locations is the Sou’wester Stovel House, located in Ruskin Row in Crescentwood, a neighborhood in Winnipeg. Heritage Winnipeg notes that this house was also used as North Star Inn in “Radio Christmas” in 2019 and Britewell Inn in “Merry & Bright” in 2019.

A Winnipeg Free Press article in 2020 noted that the house had been sold not too long before publication. (According to Winnipeg Free Press, it’s officially called the Kneeland House. However, this appears to be an error, as other websites about the Kneeland House picture a different home.) The Stovel House is actually the one on 6 Ruskin Row, officially called the Chester D. Stovel House, according to Legacy.winnipeg.ca. It was built in 1910, when Crescentwood was expanding before Winnipeg’s economic development stalled after World War I.

The home has an enclosed entrance porch on the rear facade, according to Legacy.winnipeg.ca, and is about 17.4 x1 4 meters. In 1910 it cost $22,000, a high price for that time. It boasts the Foursquare style that was very popular from the late 1880s to the 1930s.

The home was first owned by Chester D. Stovel. He and his two brothers founded Stovel Company in Winipeg in 1889, a printing company. It was the first company in Western Canada to make color prints, according to Legacy.winnipeg.ca. The company was known for caring for its employees and was at the forefront of Canadian printing for many years, including the first in Western Canada to use electricity for their presses.

Members of the Stovel family stayed in the home until the 1940s.

According to Manitoba Historical Archives, it was then owned by E. A. Florence, John H. Little, Robert G. Collins, Ildred Petrakos, and finally D. Petrakos in 1990.

Hallmark Fans Are Excited About This Film

Fans of Hallmark movies are excited to see something a little different on the channel, according to one Reddit thread. “Finally something in tune with the season,” commented one user.

Another fan commented that director Jeff Beesley has a track record of creating amazing movies. User PreRaphaeliteMuse wrote: “He also did Project Christmas Wish-which was fantastic–and in the wrong hands, it could have been a dud. I really like his work too and look forward to this one.”

Sherwood shared a funny Instagram post with some goofy behind-the-scenes moments, writing: “Had a lot of fun making this one with @janelparrish 10/10 would work with her again!”

Sherwood posted about how fun it was to work with Parrish.

“I had such a wonderful time working with this little lunatic!!” he wrote. “I’m looking forward to everyone seeing what a powerhouse she is in this movie #hauntedwedding Ps: contractually I have to say nice things about @janelparrish”

Meet the Cast

The synopsis according to Casting Workbook begins: “In 1776, Angelique Demornay was set to marry her lover Malcolm against her father’s wishes. After Malcolm was sadly killed on the battlefield, Angelique died soon after of a broken heart. Jump to today! Jane and Brian are amateur ghost hunters who are also engaged to be married, and their destination wedding venue just happens to be the Wayside Inn, which once belonged to the Demornay family.”

Hallmark’s synopsis reads: “The wedding between ghost hunters Jana and Brian at a haunted inn is disrupted by Angelique — a ghost who mistakes Brian for her own dead fiancé. ”

Janel Parrish plays Jana. According to her bio, she began her career at age six, portraying Little Cosette in Les Misérables. More recently, she was a finalist on “The Masked Singer,” starring as Gazelle. In October 2018, she appeared in an anti-bullying public service announcement for Disney and ABC’s #ChooseKindness campaign.

Parrish starred with Tyler Hynes in a funny Hallmark spoof for a Kansas City Chiefs ad. Hynes and Tyler King are now starring in an official movie collaboration with the Chiefs this season.

Parrish started dating chemical engineer Chris Long in September 2016, and the couple is now married and living in Los Angeles with their pets Kleo and Moose.

Dominic Sherwood plays Brian. According to his bio, he’s perhaps best known for his lead role as Jace Wayland on the Freeform series “Shadowhunters,” which earned him multiple Teen Choice and People’s Choice nominations. He also starred as Christian in Mark Waters’ “Vampire Academy.” Sherwood was first discovered by David Chase, who cast him to play the young Mick Jagger in “Not Fade Away,” an independent feature.

Also starring, according to IMDb, are: