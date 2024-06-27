Hallmark Alum Headlining Christmas Lineup for Competing Network

A former Hallmark star is now headlining the 2024 Christmas movie lineup for a competing network. Jennifer Love Hewitt, who starred in one of Hallmark viewers’ all-time favorite movies, is now the lead star in a major Lifetime movie this coming holiday season.

Hewitt’s Movie Is the ‘Tentpole’ Movie in Lifetime’s Lineup

Hewitt’s new 2024 Christmas movie will be a major tentpole film in the 2024 “It’s a Wonderful Lifetime” lineup of films, Deadline reported.

“Jennifer is beloved by Lifetime and our viewers,” Elaine Frontain Bryant, EVP, Head of Programming Genres for A&E, Lifetime and LMN, told Deadline. “We’re excited to work with her again on this special project near and dear to her and to have it as one of our cornerstones for our It’s a Wonderful Lifetime slate.”

This will be Hewitt’s first movie on Lifetime since 2010. (She last starred in a Hallmark movie just a year later in 2011.) She’ll be both starring in and directing the new Lifetime film.

Hewitt’s Christmas movie is inspired by her own real-life story, Deadline reported. The movie’s working title is “The Holiday Junkie,” and it’s about a woman (Andie) who runs a decorating service with her mother, Mimi. She has to keep the business going after her mom dies, and manages to find love in the process. Hewitt’s husband, Brian Hallisay, is co-starring and her children will make appearances in the movie.

Lifetime’s annual Christmas lineup has long been viewed as one of the major Hallmark competitors during the holidays. Screenrant reported on the Lifetime vs. Hallmark “war of Christmas movies” in 2022, noting that it’s a frequent topic of debate because the movies can be so similar. But in 2023, Hallmark still ranked as the most-watched entertainment cable network in key demos, including the Countdown to Christmas lineup, The Futon Critic reported.

Hewitt Starred in a Hallmark Movie with Betty White

Although Hewitt only starred in one Hallmark movie back in 2011, viewers still talk about the film frequently and Hallmark still airs the movie regularly. The movie is called “The Lost Valentine” and Betty White co-starred.

Hallmark’s description for the movie reads: “During World War II, Navy Lt. Neil Thomas bids Caroline, his pregnant young wife, farewell at Union Station. Before their son is born, Neil’s plane goes down in the Pacific and he’s declared missing in action. Caroline is devastated. But love never dies, and for the next 65 years Caroline (Betty White) returns to Union Station on the anniversary of her loss, to salute the memory of her handsome and brave husband. Eventually, a TV journalist (Jennifer Love Hewitt) learns of the touching story and sets out to investigate just what happened to Neil 65 years earlier. Neil and Caroline’s grandson encourages his initially-reluctant grandmother to cooperate; eventually the reporter and the young man fall in love themselves.”

The movie recently re-aired on Hallmark in May, and viewers were discussing it again in a public Hallmark Facebook group. One viewer wrote in a post about the movie, “I forgot how good it was ❤️.” Another person replied, “I cry everytime I watch it.” Another agreed, writing, “It is a wonderful movie but so heartbreaking. I cry every time.”

Another viewer thought White deserved an Emmy for that movie. They wrote: “Betty White had me in tears from the beginning to the end. Why did she not receive an Emmy for this performance is beyond me.”

After White died in 2021, Hallmark honored her birthday in 2022 with a special re-airing of “The Lost Valentine.” The network also honored White with a curated selection of 40 episodes from “The Golden Girls” that featured special, unique, and funny moments in the life of White’s character, Rose.

