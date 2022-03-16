Hearties Call Out Hallmark on Misleading Headline About Lucas & Nathan

Fans of “When Calls the Heart” have taken to Twitter to call out Hallmark on a YouTube video headline that they said just feeds into the division between Lucas and Nathan fans. While fans were strongly divided in season 8 due to a love triangle, producers have been hoping to reunite fans in season 9.

The Headline of the Video Reads ‘Did Lucas Hurt Nathan?’

The video in question was shared by Hallmark to their official YouTube channel on March 13, 2022.





Did Lucas Hurt Nathan? – When Calls the Heart Nathan (Kevin McGarry) appreciates Lucas (Chris McNally) bringing him ice cream at the infirmary but wonders if he is being nice out of guilt. 2022-03-14T04:00:20Z

The headline they shared to go with the video reads: “Did Lucas Hurt Nathan?”

The video itself is a clip from Lucas’ interaction with Nathan during season 9 episode 2, when Lucas brought Nathan ice cream. The two had an amicable conversation, and then Nathan asked Lucas to bring him more ice cream. He added that Lucas didn’t have to do the favor if he felt guilty about Elizabeth choosing him. Lucas said he didn’t and Nathan responded, “Good. You shouldn’t. I know I wouldn’t.”

It was a lighthearted exchange where Nathan showed a bit of his sense of humor that he usually only reveals to Allie. But some fans are concerned the headline is going to mislead people into believing that Lucas might have been the one to hit Nathan in episode 1. Nathan was hit by a car, and the perpetrator hasn’t been found yet. In the storyline, Lucas isn’t a suspect and the person who hit Nathan was driving a different car than his.

Still, fans on Twitter expressed concern that the video’s headline might reignite division.

https://t.co/DdHkXtv2v9@hallmarkchannel – Stop with the misleading headlines only meant to get attention. #WCTH is one of the few shows with values. Rise above the other media with its false info. Listen to your fans. They're the ones supporting you. #Hearties @brbird — Cynthia Hilston (@cynthiahilston) March 15, 2022

Cynthia Hilston tweeted the video and wrote: @hallmarkchannel – Stop with the misleading headlines only meant to get attention. #WCTH is one of the few shows with values. Rise above the other media with its false info. Listen to your fans. They’re the ones supporting you. #Hearties @brbird.”

Her tweet got 95 likes and 28 retweets and quotes. The people who replied all agreed with her concern.

The Hallmark Heartbeats podcast replied, “We know he didn’t. Idk why hallmark trying to make them hate each other or whatever.”

Sarah James called the headline a “lame clickbait.”

Ellen Sage wrote, “We fans have been through enough anguish with the triangle and division of the Hearties. Why are you continuing to stir the pot? It’s not fair to WCTH fans! PLEASE STOP!!!”

Starla Rich felt the headline went counter to what the producers were trying to accomplish. Rich wrote, “The producers, writers, showrunner, cast & crew are working hard to bring the fan base together in WCTH fashion, yet Hallmark continues to throw shade & stir up division. It’s very unprofessional & below HM standards. HM please don’t drag this amazing show down!”

Some replies on YouTube also agreed with the concern.

Vari Sol wrote, “Misleading title – Lucas would never hurt anyone. He is all heart.”

Janice Humphreys wrote, “Hallmark you disappoint me titling the video like this. Someone wasn’t thinking. This was a great scene with these 2 guys and there is no reason to try and stir up unnecessary divisiveness again.”

DC replied, “I agree. I’ve noticed there are many titles like this being posted. Unless people watch the video they are forming opinions based on false statements.”

Starla Rich wrote on YouTube, “Hallmark why do you continue to stir up division amongst the fans with such misleading titles? The producers, writers, showrunner, cast and crew are working so hard to bring the fanbase together in WCTH fashion, yet you continue to throw shade and stir up division. It’s very unprofessional and below Hallmark standards. Please don’t drag this amazing show down!”

Lucas Was in a Hot Air Balloon When Nathan Was Hit by a Car

As LucaBeth_Writer on Twitter pointed out, Lucas was in a hot air balloon with Elizabeth when Nathan was hit by a car.

For the #haties (who actually didn't depart) who are suggesting that Lucas is the one who hit Nathan – two key observations. 1)We saw the car. It wasn't his. 2)He was up in an air balloon snogging with Elizabeth at the time, so he LITERALLY has an air-tight alibi.#Hearties pic.twitter.com/afYAPNw2Dp — 👑💗🅻🆄🅲🅰🅱🅴🆃🅷 🆆🆁🅸🆃🅴🆁💗👑 (@LucaBeth_Writer) March 15, 2022

Having Lucas as a suspect just makes no sense, fans have pointed out. Lucas had loaned Nathan money last season when he needed it, and Nathan had said at the end of season 8 that he would have Lucas’ back when it came to the Pinkertons causing trouble in Hope Valley. The two may have disagreed about Elizabeth, but they’re on each other’s sides.

Lucas also pointed out after Nathan was hit that the car will have front-end damage, which his car does not.

