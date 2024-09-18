‘When Calls the Heart’ Shares Special Tribute to Beloved Colleague Who Died

During the “When Calls the Heart” Hearties Family Reunion in September 2024, Hallmark took time to honor director Neill Fearnley, who died in July and was dearly loved by the cast and crew. The memorial included sharing a special webpage created in his honor, where people can donate to a cause dear to his family’s heart.

The Hearties Family Reunion Encouraged Fans to Donate to His ALS Memorial Page

Fearnley died on July 13, 2024, at the age of 71, after four years fighting ALS, according to a Facebook post from the family.

Fearnley was a prolific director for Hallmark. According to “When Calls the Heart” executive producer Brian Bird, Fearnley “was there for the first season of When Calls the Heart, directing episodes across the first 10 seasons and helped us create our story-telling world.”

On Instagram, the Hearties Family Reunion page posted a special memorial message about Fearnley.

“We are honoring Director & friend Neill Fearnley,” they wrote. “He was such a special part of When Calls the Heart and he thrilled #Hearties with his wonderful storytelling both onscreen and at past Hearties Family Reunions. He will forever be a part of us and we miss him dearly. Please join us in honoring him by considering a donation to fight ALS.”

The post then directed people to a donation page in Fearnley’s honor at The ALS Society of Alberta.

Fearnley was married to Karen Bedard for 22 years. According to his memorial page, he enjoyed astronomy, reading, science fiction, and fantasy, in addition to his love of directing film and TV, and left behind a family who deeply loved him.

ALS (Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis) is a progressive neurodegenerative disease that causes motor neurons to degenerate and die, according to the ALS Association. It may begin with a gradual onset, like trouble lifting a cup, and progress into muscle weakness and paralysis over time.

Fans & Friends Shared Their Condolences

In response to the post by the Hearties Family Reunion page, friends, fans, and followers shared their condolences.

“He was a great director,” one person wrote.

“A true legend that will always be in our hearts,💕” wrote Hallmark’s official Instagram account.

When his death was first announced, many cast members from “When Calls the Heart” shared their memories of wonderful times with Fearnley.

Erin Krakow (Elizabeth) wrote, in part: “He cared so deeply for all of us. He was always so protective of Elizabeth – and of the girl playing her. In fact his very first text message to me encouraged me not to wear a corset for a stunt scene. There he was, quietly looking out for me.”

Bird wrote on Facebook: “He was a gift to Hope Valley and a gift to humanity. His generous heart and brilliant mind will be deeply missed.”

Loretta Walsh (Florence) shared a photo with Fearnley and wrote: “What a joy to get to know you and work with you for over a decade ❤️. Thank you for your collaboration, your wit, your kindness and your artistry – You are already deeply missed by many! My deepest condolences to Neill’s family, friends and all those who love him…of which there are many. 💔.”

Pascale Hutton (Rosemary) wrote a long tribute that read, in part: “He was sharp and witty, had a keen ear for grammatical errors, wild eyebrows (recently groomed), and an openness to listening to other interpretations… I will miss you.”

Ben Rosenbaum (Mike) wrote: “He was my first director on the show and I will always be grateful for the supportive way he welcomed me into Hope Valley: with a spirit of fun and great care for the work.”