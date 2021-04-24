Where Was ‘Hearts Down Under’ Filmed? See Behind-the-Scenes Cast Stories

The Hallmark Channel’s newest movie, Hearts Down Under, was originally scheduled for May but was moved up to premiere on Saturday, April 24, at 9 p.m. Eastern. The movie stars Cindy Busby and Tim Ross. Here’s a look at the exotic locations where the movie was filmed, along with the actors who helped bring the movie to life.

It First Aired in Australia & France in Late 2020 as ‘Romance on the Menu’

Here's what's trending and premiering on Netflix Australia this weekend: #EnolaHolmes, starring Millie Bobby Brown as Sherlock's ingenious sister in genre-bending family fun; #RomanceOnTheMenu, a local rom-com with a sweet tooth; and more. pic.twitter.com/KgSBM4Vd0M — Netflix ANZ (@NetflixANZ) September 25, 2020

Hearts Down Under premieres Saturday, April 24, and then re-airs on April 25 at 5 p.m. Eastern, April 27 at 8 p.m., May 2 at 11 a.m., and May 8 at 3 p.m.

The movie was originally called Romance on the Menu, according to IMDb. It originally aired in Australia in September 2020 and in France in August 2020. When it first premiered on Netflix in New Zealand and Australia, it hit #3.

The synopsis reads: “New York restaurateur Caroline inherits a café in Lemon Myrtle Cove, Australia. While there, she starts falling for the place and its people, particularly Simon, the café’s charming local chef.”

The Movie Was Filmed in Australia Before the Pandemic

The filming locations in Australia included locations in Queensland such as Shorncliffe, Brisbane, and Woolloongabba (where the restaurant was located), according to IMDb. Interestingly, this is a slightly older movie that originally filmed in Australia before the pandemic started, Fansided reported. Shooting concluded in December 2019.

The only New York scenes in the movie were filmed from drone shots, Daily Mail reported.

Here’s a scene from Lemon Myrtle Cove.

Here’s a post shared by the director when shooting on the movie wrapped. It was Rosie Lourde’s first movie to direct. She shared the post below with a lot of behind-the-scenes photos from the movie.

Busby wrote to Lourde in response to her Instagram post above: “I’m forever changed thanks to this experience and will always be grateful for your guidance and insight throughout this movie! You made your first feature look easy! Can’t wait to watch it! ❤️✨🙏 you’re a badass babe!”

Adrian Powers co-directed the movie. Powers recently premiered a post-apocalyptic short film called Brolga that won several awards.

One of the featured cast in the movie is a sweet dog named Mr. Big.

Busby told Fansided that she jumped at the opportunity to film the movie because she loves traveling.

“So it was just a really perfect experience and opportunity so I jumped on it,” she said. “It was way before Christmas as well. So I was like, ‘Hey, let’s make a working adventure out of something and then get to travel during the holidays.’ That was really cool.”

She added that playing a chef was easy because she loves cooking and has worked in restaurants before.

Some behind-the-scenes moments were shared on the movie’s Instagram and Facebook pages, created before it was picked up by Hallmark.

Joey Vieira, who portrays Nathaniel, shared this photo while in the makeup chair.

Ross shared his experience filming in an Instagram post, writing: “In Dec 2019 I was lucky enough to play my first lead in a feature opposite the wonderfully talented @cindy_busby and directed by the gifted powerhouse, @rosiejlourde.

Such a memorable ride alongside an amazing cast and crew, including legendary DOP @jason_hargreaves_acs_dp.”

Naomi Sequeira, who stars as Beth, shared this photo:

She’s also featured in this photo from filming:

Marita Wilcox plays Marla, the Seagull Cafe’s manager. Her family owned The Italian Society Restaurant in Bourke Street, Melbourne.

Nadine Terens commented on Facebook that Tim Ross was uncomfortable whenever they had to hold an umbrella over him. “He kept trying to take it, ‘No I can hold it.’ Just take the love Tim.”

In a video interview, Ross talked about his first on-screen food fight.

