‘Hearts in the Game’ Behind the Scenes: Filming Locations & Cast Stories

The Hallmark Channel’s newest Spring Into Love movie, “Hearts in the Game,” premieres on Saturday, April 29, at 8 p.m. Eastern/7 p.m. Central. The movie stars Erin Cahill and Marco Grazzini. Read on to learn all about where the movie was filmed and see behind-the-scenes cast stories.

‘Hearts in the Game’ Was Filmed in Vancouver, Canada

“Hearts in the Game” was filmed in Vancouver, Canada, where they experienced some unusual weather for the region while shooting the movie. In a post made in March by Cahill, she let her followers know that it was snowing again in Vancouver, where she was filming.

“I just had to do a quick video because… it’s snowing again,” she explained.

She also commented on the same post: “It’s snowing on set today in Vancouver! ❄️☃️🥶 How are you all doing??”

Snow is pretty rare in Vancouver, especially in March. This past winter however, was a little different, with Vancouver getting more snow than usual, according to the Vancouver Sun. This unusual weather impacted the filming industry in the area a bit.

Cahill also posted this video on Instagram straight from her trailer and on International Women’s Day.

She commented: “Happy International Women’s Day!! I am HONORED to celebrate with @buildon and their global community for their campaign #EmbraceEquity. Something buildOn’s foundation is based on.”

In an interview with Media Village, Cahill talked about her new role.

“I have to say being able to play a power suit-wearing, always-put-together publicist who works from her heart was both a gift and a cool challenge,” she said. “Hazel’s so different from me, and I couldn’t wait to explore that. I definitely see pieces of myself in her, and if I’m being honest, there wasn’t anyone in particular that I based her on. Maybe somewhere in my subconscious she’s an amalgamation of a few different people I’ve worked with. And Marco … he’s so talented, kind and down to earth. We have different energies, yet it was such a nice balance.”

In a Digital Journal interview, Grazzini commented on filming in Vancouver.

“It was really fun to shoot,” he said. “We filmed it in Vancouver. It was challenging because I had to get reacquainted with playing baseball, but it was a fulfilling time as far as being an actor goes.”

Meet the Cast

Hallmark’s synopsis for the movie reads:

Hazel Miller (Cahill) is a top publicist in New York City looking to build her empire. Diego Vasquez (Grazzini) is a top MLB pitcher for the New York Mets who froze during Game 7 of the World Series. He also happens to be the guy who shattered Hazel’s heart in high school. When Hazel is tasked with spinning Diego’s image, it might be her biggest challenge professionally, and personally, as she takes him back to their hometown in Ohio to deal with what they’ve both left behind.

Erin Cahill plays Hazel. According to her bio, she’s appeared in seven Hallmark movies, the most recent of which was “Christmas Bedtime Stories” for Hallmark Movies & Mysteries. In 2021, she kicked off her career as a Hallmark producer with the release of “Every Time a Bell Rings” for Hallmark Movies Now. The film was the first original movie premiere for the standalone streaming service. She also starred in the movie.

Marco Grazzini is Diego in the film. According to his bio, he plays the role of Mike Valenzuela in the very successful series “Virgin River” on Netflix. Grazzini is also well-known for his performances on the CBC comedy “Kim’s Convenience.” His credits also include “The Murders” on Citytv, “The Magicians” on Syfy, and “The Flash” on The CW. Grazzin has appeared in a number of rom-com films, including “Right in Front of Me” on the Hallmark Channel and “Christmas Unwrapped” on Lifetime. Additionally, Grazzini provided the first voice for Alejandro in the Cartoon Network series “Total Drama World Tour.”

He and fellow Hallmark star Alvina August are expecting a baby.

Also starring in the movie are:

Jason Fernandes

Sarah Smyth

Todd Thomson

