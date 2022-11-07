Hilary Duff Recalls Former Flame Aaron Carter’s ‘Absolutely Effervescent’ Charm After His Death

Over the weekend, fans were stunned to learn of Aaron Carter’s death. Many celebrities who were connected to him over the years spoke out about the heartbreaking news, and former Hallmark entertainer Hilary Duff was one of them.

Here’s what you need to know:

Aaron Carter & Hilary Duff Had a Teen Romance

As Entertainment Weekly detailed, Duff and Carter dated when were young. They started dating when they were both 13 years old, and he even appeared in one episode of her Disney show “Lizzie McGuire.” Carter and Duff dated on and off for a while during those days, and there was some teen drama back then when he started dating Lindsay Lohan after his romance with Duff ended.

While Duff and Carter ended their romance during their teen years, he seemed to always carry something of a torch for her. In 2016, he told Fox News, “I’m really happy for her that she’s in a successful relationship and that she’s going to have a baby. Sometimes I think to myself, maybe that could have been me but it is what it is.” He also noted, “she knows I will always love her.” He had shared similar sentiments prior to that as well. In 2014, Carter told ET Online, “I would sweep her off her feet if I ever got a chance to again and fix what I did wrong.” While Duff never voiced any interest or willingness to reunite with Carter, after his death, she shared a heartfelt message.

Duff Recalled Carter’s Charm

On November 5, the day of Carter’s death, Duff shared a note on her Instagram page. “For Aaron- I’m deeply sorry that life was so hard for you and that you had to struggle in-front of the whole world,” her note began. “You had a charm that was absolutely effervescent… boy did my teenage self love you deeply,” Duff continued. She added she was sending love to his family, and closed her note by writing, “Rest easy.”

Duff’s post received a great deal of support as fans reminisced about her teen romance with Carter. Her Instagram tribute post received nearly 1.3 million “likes” in less than 48 hours, as well as more than 9,000 comments.

“This is so sweet. His episode of Lizzie McGuire was always my fav!” noted one fan.

“I was looking fwd to your comment & u did not disappoint,” added another.

“21 years and a day ago Aaron Carter and Lizzie McGuire’s episode premiered. Heartbreaking,” someone else detailed.

“I know this took a lot for you to post and the emotions are probably confusing for you, too. You’re heavy on my heart today,” noted another commenter.

Carter’s death, and Duff’s post about him, sparked a lot of discussion on Reddit too. Many of his fans recalled both his difficult childhood and adult struggles, and several praised Duff’s approach to commenting on his death.

“I really love her for this. You can tell she just typed what she wanted and posted. Didn’t wait to consult her team and put out one of those generic watered down PR statements,” commented one Redditor.

“She survived childhood stardom. She knows more than us what he went through. Hilary is a real one,” noted someone else.