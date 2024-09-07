‘His & Hers’ Behind the Scenes: Cast & Filming Stories

The Hallmark Channel’s first “Fall into Love” movie, “His & Hers,” premieres on Saturday September 7, at 8 p.m. Eastern/7 p.m. Central. The movie stars Lacey Chabert and Brennan Elliott.

New Westminster Plays the Role of New York City in ‘His & Hers’

Chabert and Elliott are finally reuniting in their new “His & Hers” movie, which was filmed in New Westminster, British Columbia, Canada, in July, according to Hollywood North Buzz. Although the storyline takes place in New York City, New Westminster is basically a stand-in for the U.S. city.

Anvil Centre represents a location in downtown New York City, reported Hollywood North Buzz. According to Anvil Centre’s website, it’s a “cultural venue and boutique conference center” in New Westminster.

Even the taxis in the city are painted over to look like NYC taxis. Two behind-the-scenes photos in an X post show moments from filming.

Some scenes were also filmed in Vancouver, Canada, Hollywood North Buzz shared.

Ayse Francis, Director of Programming for Hallmark Media, said about the movie in a press release: “We are so excited to reunite Hallmark’s perennial fan-favorite Lacey Chabert and Brennan Elliott in this all-new movie. Three years having past since they’ve appeared together on screen, this witty and playful romcom will showcase their undeniable chemistry – a treat for our Hallmark viewers.”

In the same press release, Chabert commented, “A chance to reunite with my dear friend, Brennan Elliot and bringing these stories to the audience together is always such a joyful experience. I hope the fans enjoy these new characters!”

“I have been so blessed and lucky to have been able to star in 10 films with Lacey Chabert! She is a great friend, and collaborating with her on screen has been one of the most treasured and impactful joys of my career,” Elliott also said.

Elliott shared a photo from the set of His and Hers, noting it was taken just two days before filming wrapped on the project. A little nudge to his James Bond looks were also mentioned.

“No im not playing #jamesbond, but when in a tux do as one does in a tux!😂😂 absolutely having best time with this cast and crew!”

This picture rapidly gained attention, amassing over 3,000 likes and over 200 comments.

He also shared a picture on the ninth day of filming.

About two months ago, Elliott posted: “Happy Friday everyone! @thereallacey and this guy are having an absolute blast bringing our next movie 🎥 to all you incredible fans!”

In another post, Elliott revealed that this is his very first time portraying an attorney.

He also mentioned that they have been on screen together 10 times.

“What a journey and each movie has been so special!” he wrote. “First time playing an attorney and it was so much fun with this whole cast and crew! ‘Here’s lookin at you kid!’ 😂 for movie #10. Hope u all enjoy and have fun watching as much as we did making it.”

In an interview with Digital Journal, Elliott commented on the gender roles in the movie.

“I love the gender reversals and how my character wanted a child, especially since in most of these films, it’s the ladies that want the child,” he said. “Also, Lacey’s character wants a child too. It’s about being the best family man, parent, husband, and wife you can be. That’s a universal theme throughout this movie and also life. People are going to be able to respond to that.”

Filming wrapped around July 9 and he was exhausted, he shared.

Chabert also posted on her Instagram, saying “Back together again! So happy to be reunited with @brennanelliott2…”

Stephanie Bennett Gacki, who plays Tabby Noble, wrote about the movie: “This may be one of the most fun and truly UNHINGED characters I’ve ever played.”

Director Linda-Lisa Hayter also shared a post about filming, writing that she “sincerely loved working with” Chabert and Elliott.

Meet the Cast

Hallmark’s synopsis reads: “Married couple Dana (Chabert) and Mark (Elliott) are high-powered lawyers at two separate New York City law firms. They soon find themselves on opposing sides of a messy divorce between two reality stars, Sammy and Brett. When both clients are unable to compromise, Dana and Mark are headed for a courtroom showdown that results in tensions infiltrating their otherwise happy household.“

Lacey Chabert, who plays Dana, is perhaps one of the most well-known stars on the Hallmark Channel. According to her bio, she first gained fame starring as Claudia Salinger on the TV drama “Party of Five” in the 1990s. She later became widely recognized for her role as Gretchen Wieners in “Mean Girls.”

At Hallmark, Chabert stars in numerous romantic comedies and holiday films. She is also a prolific voice actress, working in animated series like “The Wild Thornberrys” and for video games.

Chabert married David Nehdar, on December 22, 2013 in Los Angeles, and they welcomed their daughter in September 2016.

Brennan Elliott gained early recognition for playing Dr. Nick Biancavilla on the medical drama “Strong Medicine” from 2000 to 2005, according to his bio.

Elliott often stars in Hallmark’s romantic comedies and holiday films. He has also appeared in other TV shows, including “UnREAL,” “Cedar Cove,” “The 4400,” and “Cold Case.” Off-screen, he is recognized for his dedication to family and his strong fanbase within the Hallmark community.

Also starring in the movie, according to Hallmark’s press statement, are: