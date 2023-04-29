‘Sullivan’s Crossing’ Featuring Two Hallmark Stars Finds a New Home

Hallmark stars Chad Michael Murray and Morgan Kohan join forces for Robyn Carr’s bestselling novel “Sullivan’s Crossing.” While Hallmark fans get to see two of their favorites in the hit show, “Gilmore Girls” fans get to see Murray and Scott Patterson reunited.

“I’m coming home,” said Murray in his April 27 Instagram post. “I’m excited to head back to where it all started.”

Kohan also took to Instagram to share the good news sharing how “stupidly lucky to be surrounded and supported by the most stellar people along this wild wild ride.”

While Peterson shared an Instagram post on April 28, informing his followers, “Some familiar faces are returning to The CW this fall.” Patterson also took fans on a behind-the-scenes tour of the campground set in Canada.

“The CW is a place where strong, character-driven family dramas shine, and we couldn’t have asked for a better home for Sullivan’s Crossing,” said Lisa Honig, EVP of distribution North America, Fremantle on April 26 via the Nexstar Media Group press release. “We are thrilled to continue a strong partnership with them, especially around a series as genuine, compassionate, and entertaining as this.”

About ‘Sullivan’s Crossing’

“Sullivan’s Crossing is an emotionally rich, authentic family drama that will immediately resonate with audiences thanks to an incredible cast and relatable themes of self-reflection, second chances and the power of community,” said Brad Schwartz, CW’s entertainment president to Deadline.

Much like the novels, according to Deadline, the show will follow Maggie Sullivan (Kohan), a successful neurosurgeon who’s charged with negligence after her business partner is indicted for fraud. She gathers her bearings, returns home to a remote campground operated by her estranged father, and meets Cal Jones (Murray).

“It’s a pleasure to be working once again with executive producer and showrunner Roma Roth to bring yet another one of my novel series to life on the small screen. Scott Patterson is the ideal actor to play Sully Sullivan and both Morgan Kohan and Chad Michael Murray are the perfect fit as Maggie Sullivan and Cal Jones,” said Carr on on April 26 via the Nexstar Media Group press release

Chad Michael Murray & Morgan Kohan Read Text Messages

In an April 28 YouTube video posted on the MUCH Music channel, Murray and Kohan participated in a fun activity of reading each other’s text messages. Murray, who has never deleted a text message, admitted to having an iPhone 8 and is still paying for iTunes from his computer.

READING TEXTS FROM CHAD MICHAEL MURRAY AND MORGAN KOHAN'S PHONES | MUCHMUSIC Ever wonder what the cast of 'Sullivan's Crossing' has been texting about? #ChadMichaelMurray and #MorganKohan come bearing receipts!!! We give the artist key words to search; they tell us the story.

The producer had them search the term “Sullivan” to see if they were discussing the show among their peers. Murray did have a text message from someone; he doesn’t “have saved,” realizing he doesn’t use his phone very often – and apologized to whoever text him.

As for Kohan, she had two text messages from Murray, which apparently text in all capital letters. Murray suggests “Sullivan’s Crossing” take a shot at Broadway after hearing the crew sing him “happy birthday.”

“Sullivan’s Crossing” is set to air on The CW fall of 2023.