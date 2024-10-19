‘Holiday Crashers’ Behind the Scenes: Cast Stories & Filming Locations

The Hallmark Channel’s second Countdown to Christmas movie, “Holiday Crashers,” premieres on Saturday, October 19, at 8 p.m. Eastern/7 p.m. Central. The movie stars Lyndsy Fonseca, Daniella Monet, Chris McNally and Jag Bal. Read on to learn all about where it was filmed and see behind-the-scenes cast stories.

‘Holiday Crashers’ Was Filmed in Vancouver, Canada

According to IMDb, “Holiday Crashers” was filmed in Vancouver, Canada. Frontside Pictures, a Vancouver-based production company, has the movie listed on their website.

“Holiday Crashers” was filmed in April, including over the Easter holiday. Daniella Monet, who stars as Bri, shared a sweet video on Instagram that she had made for her family since she had to miss Easter with them.

“Missed a family trip and Easter to make #HolidayCrashers, but I wouldn’t have done it without my family’s support,” she wrote. And in a comment she added: “#tbt to me sending videos to the kids while filming ❤️‍🩹.”

She also shared a behind-the-scenes video of her recording ADR for the movie.

In an interview with Swooon, McNally said he was drawn to the movie because it’s different than Hallmark’s typical format.

Andy Nez, who stars as Doug, also posted about the movie, writing: “Like Christmas movies? I got to play in this one! (See pointers above) It was fun, the people were great, and I am grateful. Happy Christmas in October!”

The movie was directed by Michael Robison. Paul Becker and Ryan Maw oversaw the choreography.

Maw wrote in an Instagram story: “The Hallmark movie I co-choreographed premieres tomorrow!! Thank you @packbecker_official for having me and trusting me in the creative process.”

Becker posted: ” Such a fun experience with a fantastic cast and crew. Huge shoutout to my choreography partner @Ryan.Maw —couldn’t have done it without him! 🙌 We even wrapped it up with a late-night drive across the border at 1am, lol. Good times. Don’t miss it!”

Meet the Cast

Hallmark’s synopsis reads: “Best friends Toni (Fonseca) and Bri (Monet) have worked at the same card shop for more years than they should as both struggle to find their true life’s path. This holiday season, Toni and Bri decide to shake up their humdrum world by creating new identities to crash the amazing Christmas parties from the shop’s confidential invitations. All harmless fun! Until Toni gets mistaken for a lawyer, which isn’t too far off the mark since she did finish law school…just never completed the bar exam. Toni and Bri are then whisked away to a fancy corporate Christmas retreat in the snowy Vermont mountains by handsome business mogul, Justin (McNally), whose crush on Toni is real even if her legal career isn’t. And Bri is along for the ride as she has eyes for Vinny (Bal), a valet who may have a secret of his own. Can a distraction help Bri find what path in life she’s supposed to follow? Will Toni end up with the guy of her dreams or in a blizzard of trouble? This fun Christmas crashing romp will either end in disaster or two happily-ever-afters!”

Chris McNally stars as Justin. According to his bio, he’s had roles in numerous critically acclaimed films and TV series. Since 2019, he’s been a main cast member of Hallmark Channel’s “When Calls the Heart,” portraying Lucas Bouchard.

In 2017, he met actress Julie Gonzalo while working together on the movie “The Sweetest Heart.” The couple kept their relationship mostly private, but in June 2022, Gonzalo surprised fans by announcing on Instagram that they had welcomed their first child together.

Lyndsy Marie Fonseca portrays Toni. According to her bio, she began her career playing Colleen Carlton on CBS’s “The Young and the Restless” from 2001 to 2005. She later starred in The CW’s “Nikita” for four seasons and appeared on ABC’s “Desperate Housewives.”

In February 2016, Fonseca became engaged to her Nikita co-star, actor Noah Bean. The couple married on October 2, 2016, in Connecticut, and they welcomed their first daughter in February 2018, followed by a second daughter in June 2022, People reported.

Daniella Monet plays Bri. According to her bio, she’s well known for her role as Trina on Nickelodeon’s “Victorious” and has also starred in shows like “Listen Up,” “Baby Daddy,” and “Cousins for Life.” She co-owns several food and beauty companies, including Kinder Beauty, co-founded with Harry Potter’s Evanna Lynch, Pig Out Chips, and Sugar Taco, a vegan Mexican restaurant in Los Angeles.

In December 2017, Monet got engaged to Andrew Gardner after six years of dating, and the couple married on December 29, 2022. They welcomed their first child, a son, in September 2019, followed by a daughter in February 2021, People reported.

Jag Bal plays Vinny. According to his bio, he’s had recent recurring roles on “The Flash” and “Our Big Punjabi Family,” plus appearances on “Kung Fu,” “A Million Little Things,” and Netflix’s “Ivy & Bean.”

Also starring, according to IMDb, are:

Daylin Willis (Sebastian)

Jeanie Cloutier (Club Guest #1)

Andy Nez (Doug)

Montgomery Bjornson (Boathouse guest)

