Where Was ‘Holiday Mismatch’ Filmed? See Cast Stories & Locations

The Hallmark Channel’s newest Countdown to Christmas movie, “Holiday Mismatch,” premieres on Sunday, November 3, at 8 p.m. Eastern/7 p.m. Central. The movie brings together Caroline Rhea and Beth Broderick, reuniting the beloved duo from “Sabrina the Teenage Witch.”

Read on to learn all about the movie and behind-the-scenes stories from the cast.

‘Holiday Mismatch’ Was Filmed in Montreal, Quebec, Canada

According to IMDb, “Holiday Mismatch” was filmed in Montreal, Canada. Production companies film in Montreal for its architecture and seasonal scenery, experienced production crews, and tax incentives. According to social media posts, the movie was filmed in August.

Fans are excited for this “Sabrina the Teenage Witch” reunion. HallmarkJennyBlog on Reddit exclaimed “Ready for a Sabrina reunion!!!! Love the friendship as the central romanic plot aspect too.”

Broderick posted on Instagram a picture from her trailer in Montreal, which needed heating in August! “August in Montreal. The heat is on in my trailer! Dang.”

“Crew in Quebec! Love these guys!” she wrote in another post.

“Rainy morning in Montreal,” she shared in another behind-the-scenes post.

Rhea posted a reel with her costar announcing the movie.

Maxine Denis, who also acts in the movie, was excited to announce the feature as well

Meet the Cast

Hallmark’s synopsis reads:

When free-spirited Kath (Rhea) and uptight Barbara (Broderick) clash at a Christmas committee meeting, they’re shocked to discover they’ve accidentally set up their adult children via a dating app. Determined to stop the romance, the two mothers team up, only to realize they have more in common than they thought. As their kids’ love blossoms, so does an unexpected friendship between their meddling moms, bringing both families together for a festive Christmas.

Caroline Rhea is Katch. According to her bio, she’s a comedian and actress well known for her role as Hilda Spellman on “Sabrina the Teenage Witch.” She’s also starred in numerous comedy specials on Comedy Central, HBO, and Showtime. She currently stars in Disney Channel’s “Sydney to the Max,” and regularly appears on ABC’s “Match Game” and other game shows like “To Tell the Truth.” Rhea voiced Linda on “Phineas and Ferb” starred in Sordid Lives. Her upcoming projects include “Last One Laughing” on Prime Video (Canada). She’s recently celebrated 30 years in stand-up comedy, featured on Showtime’s “Women of a Certain Age.”

According to People, Rhea’s parents were diagnosed with cancer just a week apart—her mother, Margery, with breast cancer and her father, David, with lung cancer. David passed away 10 months later, while Margery lived for another six years.

Beth Broderick stars as Barbara. According to her bio, she’s known for her role as Aunt Zelda on “Sabrina the Teenage Witch.” She’s also appeared in numerous Hallmark Channel films and popular TV shows such as “Lost” and “Under the Dome.”

Broderick is a dedicated humanitarian and co-founder of MOMENTUM, one of the first U.S. organizations to support people with AIDS. She’s also been involved with The Good Shepherd Home in Los Angeles. As an writer, Broderick has contributed to Greenroom, NOHO News, and the Huffington Post, and she now shares her insights in a popular Substack column, “Wit and Wisdom from a Woman of a Certain Age.”

Broderick married Scott Paetty on April 29, 2005, according to IMDb.

Also starring, according to IMDb: