Stars & Fans React to New Hallmark Movie’s Surprise Guest Star: ‘A+ Casting’

The most buzzed-about Hallmark Channel movie of the year — “Holiday Touchdown: A Chiefs Love Story” starring Tyler Hynes and Hunter King — just added another surprise guest star to its cast, famous NFL mom Donna Kelce, and Hallmark’s fans — and stars — are over the moon about it.

The excitement around Hallmark Media’s partnership with the NFL’s Kansas City Chiefs on the football-themed rom-com, slated to premiere during its 15th annual Countdown to Christmas programming lineup, has been at a fever pitch since it was first announced on June 25, 2024.

Filming throughout July in Kansas City, where Hallmark is also headquartered, the movie’s star-studded cast includes seven-time Emmy nominee Ed Begley Jr., Chiefs head coach Andy Reid, and multiple players including offensive guard Trey Smith, receiver Mecole Hardman Jr., running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire and defensive end George Karlaftis. On July 11, “Today Show” co-host Jenna Bush Hager revealed she also has a part in the movie.

But the latest guest star announcement has created the most commotion among fans. On July 13, Hynes and King appeared in a social media video alongside Donna, mother of Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce and retired Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce, to announce that she’ll also appear in the movie. While many fans were overjoyed by the big reveal, others declared that Donna’s casting was the last straw for them, declaring that they refuse to watch.

Donna Kelce Will Play Diner Manager in Hallmark’s ‘Holiday Touchdown’

Donna will appear in “Holiday Touchdown” as the manager of a Kansas City BBQ restaurant called Norma & Nic’s, per Deadline. Eagle-eyed fans noticed that in the video announcement, Donna, 71, was wearing a gold bracelet featuring the letters “TTPD” — an item available on Swift’s website in honor of her latest album, “The Tortured Poet’s Department.”

In addition to that video, Donna recorded a welcome message for Bush Hager with Hynes and King while on the set of her pretend restaurant, which was filmed at Square Pizza in Independence, Missouri.

“The Today Show” aired the brief message on July 15. Upon seeing it, co-host Hoda Kotb exclaimed, “What! I can’t believe Mama Kelce’s in the movie, too!”

She wasn’t the only one delighted by the news. Fellow Hallmark stars left celebratory comments on the announcement post including Hynes’ dear friend and colleague Andrew Walker, who wrote, “Welcome to the @hallmarkchannel family @donnakelce ❤️ you’re in good hands with @tyler_hynes 🙌”

Rachel Boston, another Hallmark fan favorite, commented, “Oh my goodness!!!!! I love this SO much!!!!!! Mama Kelce ❤️❤️❤️”

“A+ casting 👏👏👏,” added Robert Buckley, who last appeared in April’s “Blind Date Book Club.”

Fans also flooded the post with excited comments, including one who who wrote, “Mama Kelce in a Hallmark Christmas movie just makes sense. Couldn’t be more Ready For It.”

“It just wouldn’t be right without Donna,” another person commented.

Someone else added, “OMG I’m so excited about this!!!! Who doesn’t love Mama K 🙌😍”

Despite the warm welcome and enthusiasm over Donna’s inclusion in the movie, not all Hallmark fans have been thrilled about her casting, with some saying it convinced them not to tune in when “Holiday Touchdown” airs.

“As if I didn’t need even more of a reason why to NOT watch this movie,” one naysayer wrote on Instagram.

Among those who went so far as to explain their disappointment, some cited their allegiance to other NFL teams — and their resulting dislike of the Chiefs — while others alluded to an irritation with all the interest in Travis and Taylor’s relationship.

Jenna Bush Hager Wrote a Note on Hallmark Set for Donna Kelce to Give to Travis Kelce

Hallmark fans and Swifties are holding out hope that Donna’s inclusion in “Holiday Touchdown” means her son Travis may appear too.

On July 16, Bush Hager shared her experiences filming her role the day before in Kansas City, and told Today.com that she left a note behind for Donna’s Super Bowl-winning son.

The outlet said that when they met, Donna suggested, “You should write a note, and I’ll put it in Travis’ locker.”

So, the mom of two grabbed a pen and wrote, “Travis — You have made my girls’ love football! Thanks for all you do! Come see Hoda + me! PS. Your mama is the coolest.”

At the Television Critics Association’s summer press tour on July 11, Daily Beast reporter Kevin Fallon wrote that when he asked Lara Krug, the Chiefs’ vice president and chief marketing officer, whether Kelce would be making an appearance in the movie, she smiled “mischievously” and said, “I have not had a direct conversation, but he is a huge fan of the brand.”

Filming of “Holiday Touchdown” is scheduled to continue through July 27.