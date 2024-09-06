WATCH: Hallmark Drops Trailer & First-Look Photos for Tyler Hynes Football Movie

The Hallmark Channel just dropped a teaser trailer and first-look photos for the new “Holiday Touchdown” Christmas movie starring Tyler Hynes and Hunter King. The network also announced a unique series of promotions for the movie that will include a “Star Cam” version of “Kiss Cam” during Kansas City Chiefs football games.

Hallmark Announced the Movie’s Premiere Date Alongside the First Trailer

Just before the start of the first Kansas City Chiefs game, Hallmark dropped its first trailer for Hynes and King’s new movie, “Holiday Touchdown: A Chiefs Love Story.”

The network also announced the movie’s premiere date of November 30 on the Hallmark Channel.

In a press release, Hallmark shared a series of first-look photos with Heavy, which you can see below.

According to Hallmark’s press release, the synopsis for the movie reads:

Alana Higman (King) is sure that her family’s lifelong history as Kansas City Chiefs superfans makes them a frontrunner to win the team’s ‘Fan of the Year’ contest. Derrick (Hynes), Director of Fan Engagement, is tasked with evaluating how Alana and her family stack up against the other two finalists. As the pair spends time together, it’s clear there’s a spark between them but when her grandfather’s (Begley Jr.) vintage Chiefs, good luck winter hat goes missing, Alana begins to doubt everything she believed about fate, destiny and even questions her future with Derrick – unless, that is, a little Christmas magic can throw a Hail Mary.”

In a press statement shared when the movie was first announced, Hallmark revealed: “This film marks the ultimate celebration of a longstanding collaboration between the two pioneering KC-based brands, officially uniting the Hallmarkies and Chiefs Kingdom like never before. With planning underway for game-day activations, unique co-branded merchandise, and on-air, social, and digital promotion, the multifaceted partnership will engage widespread audiences both on and off the field.”

The movie will premiere during Thanksgiving weekend.

Hallmark’s press release noted that special guests in the movie will include: “Jenna Bush Hager, Donna Kelce, Diedrich Bader, Megyn Price, Richard Riehle, Christine Ebersole, Richard Christie and Chiefs Head Coach Andy Reid alongside many of his standout Kansas City Chiefs players.”

Mark Donovan, president of the Kansas City Chiefs, said in a press statement: “We are extremely grateful for the entire Hallmark team and the unique hometown partnership that’s been created around our two brands and this movie. With the excitement of the start of the football season, and the holiday season on the horizon, there is no better way to highlight this partnership and announce the premiere date than to leverage one of Kansas City’s biggest parties – Chiefs gameday!”

Hallmark Announced a Series of Unique Fan Promotions for the Film

Hynes and King announced the movie’s premiere date during a tailgate party that took place before the big game.

In a press release sent to Heavy, Hallmark also revealed that they’ll be hosting some unique promotional opportunities leading up to the film. One of these is a “Star Cam,” which is a spinoff of the popular “Kiss Cam” scene during games. This one will match fans in the crowd with “their own Hallmark movie superlatives at home games all season long.” These superlatives will be things like “Queen of Christmas” or “Future Hallmark Star.”

All season long, GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium will also host a Hallmark branded tailgate activation zone, where fans will enjoy photo opportunities, free hot cocoa and other surprises.

Hallmark also shared that a Chiefs x Hallmark themed pennant will be given away during the November 29 home game, the day before the movie premieres.

Special merchandise for the movie will also be sold.