Holly Robinson Peete Offers Sympathy, Remembers Alicia Witt’s ‘Sweet’ Father

Fans, friends, and colleagues have been flocking to Hallmark star Alicia Witt, offering support after she shared a long post on social media detailing what happened to her parents. Among them was Hallmark star Holly Robinson Peete, who reminisced about a time that she met Witt’s father.

Peete Said Witt’s Father Was ‘So Sweet’

In response to Witt’s post about her parents, Peete wrote, “We remember hanging with your dad at Super Bowl 🙏🏾he was so sweet.”

She added in another reply, “Sending love to you, my friend ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️.”

Witt’s parents — Robert Witt, 87, and Diane Witt, 75, — were found dead in their home on December 20. Although the medical examiner has not shared an official cause of death yet, Witt did share that their heat had gone out and she had no idea that had happened.

In her social media post, Witt revealed that she had tried to get her parents help for a long time, but they were too independent to accept.

She wrote: “i hadn’t been allowed inside my parents’ home for well over a decade; every time i offered to have something repaired for them, they refused to allow workers into their house. i begged, cried, tried to reason with them, tried to convince them to let me help them move – but every time, they became furious with me, telling me i had no right to tell them how to live their lives…”

She said her parents had plenty of money but were “fiercely stubborn, beautifully original souls.”

Witt said she was grateful for the time that she had her privacy to process what had happened, including the help she got from Mercadante Funeral Home to have a funeral service and memorial in “total privacy.”

She wrote, “thank you, also, to all those who have reached out with your memories about my parents. they were brilliant educators, deeply kind, curious, intuitive, wise, young at heart, funny – there will never be enough adjectives to describe them.”

Others Joined, Sharing Their Own Words of Encouragement

Many others shared their own words of support and encouragement.

Thomas Stumpf shared his own memory about Witt’s mother: “I remember your mother quite well, she usually came along with Mrs. Wen to your piano lessons at my house. A very special person. I have lost both my parents; though the circumstances were very different I have some idea how it feels, and I am so sorry for your loss. ❤️”

Hallmark star Rachel Boston wrote, “We love you so much!!! 🙏❤️❤️❤️”

Hallmark star Lindy Booth wrote, “sending so much love and holding you and your family in my thoughts. ❤️”

British actor Sam Palladio wrote, “I’m totally heartbroken for you Alicia. Sending lots of love to you. Xx”

Fellow actor Patch Darragh simply replied, “Oh God I am so sorry. ❤️”

Noelle Hannibal wrote, “My heart is breaking for you, Alicia. Thank you for sharing something so intensely personal. I am sending you love and strength and I think of you often. ❤ ❤ ❤”

Karen Green wrote, “May you feel God’s warm, strong embrace. It is not easy grieving parents. The beauty and joyful smile and laugh which you possess shows what wonderful parents you had on this earth. You are dearly loved by many and I pray that your warm memories and those who love you bring comfort too.”

When some people tried to criticize Witt, other fans were quick to defend her. One person wrote to a fan who criticized Witt, “She loved her parents very much and for anyone to question that doesn’t know anything about her.”

Other people shared stories about how they tried to help their parents, and how difficult it could be.

Allison Wyant wrote, “This breaks my heart. My parents are also stubborn and proud and want to do things their way. It’s very hard to change their minds even if you believe it’s for the best. You were a great daughter and loved them well. Hold onto that.”

William Howard wrote, “Many of us who are trying to help our parents face these issues. They are fiercely independent and do not want to be a burden when we would gladly do anything we could for them. They still see us as children, even at this age. God bless you.”

Kerry Noble wrote on Instagram, “So very very sorry for your loss. My heart goes out to you and your parents. From your words, they are 2 very special people and filled with love for you and you for them. Independence is very hard as we get older. Feeling that we are giving it up to receive help but that isn’t the case. I have experienced that first hand myself with my parents. Sending love and hugs to you. May memories of special moments together, laughter, and love give you strength. Take time for you. Keep your privacy focus. We will be here for you when you are ready to return. With the most deepest sympathy. I 🤍🤗❤🤗🤍🙏🙏🙏”

Jill Bialosky wrote, “I’m so very sorry, A. I remember when we met years ago you told me about your parents with such respect and love.”

Jerry Markwith wrote, “May God put his arms around you fill you full of unconditional love. Know that you have touched my life along with so many others, we are here for you❤️”

