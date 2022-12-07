Hallmark Star Mourns Heartbreaking Loss: ‘She Loved Her Family Ferociously’

This week, a fan-favorite Hallmark entertainer shared heartbreaking news on social media. Holly Robinson Peete, who has starred in Hallmark projects such as “Angel of Christmas” and “Christmas in Evergreen,” revealed her extended family has suffered an incredible loss. Fans know she is married to football icon Rodney Peete, and the couple has four children together: daughter Ryan Elizabeth, along with sons Rodney Jackson, Robinson James, and Roman Matthew. Fans of the Peete family may also be familiar with Holly’s mother, Dolores Robinson, who starred with them on their reality television series “For Peete’s Sake.” Rodney’s mother, Edna Peete, also appeared in one episode, according to IMDb. It’s Edna, who the Hallmark star shared difficult news about in a December 6 Instagram post.

Here’s what you need to know:

Holly Robinson Peete’s Mother-in-Law Edna Peete Has Died

Holly’s Instagram post included eight photos highlighting special moments from her mother-in-law’s life. Several of the pictures were from Holly and Rodney’s June 1995 wedding, and a couple of snapshots showed her loving life with her grandchildren and her husband. “It is with profound sadness and a broken heart that I announce the passing of my mother-in-law Edna Peete this morning,” the Hallmark star shared in the caption of her Instagram post.

Edna had been married for 62 years to “the love of her life,” Willie Peete, and “Edna deeply loved the Lord,” Holly detailed. “She loved her family ferociously. Thank you for loving on your grandchildren- you never missed a birthday or special occasion,” the Hallmark star added. Holly admitted her family was “broken to lose her,” and asked that people keep Willie “in their thoughts and prayers,” as “His heart is shattered.”

The Peete Family Received Tons of Love & Support

All of Holly’s kids, who range in age from 17 to 25, shared their mom’s post about Edna’s death in their Instagram stories, as did her niece and nephew, the kids of Edna’s other son. “Sick to my stomach right now Rip Nana @rodneypeete9 stay strong,” wrote Rodney Jr. in his Instagram story. In the hours after Holly shared the heartbreaking news, her family received a significant amount of support. She shared in an Instagram story revealing that Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos sent an enormous order of “comfort food” from a BBQ restaurant, and in another story, Holly wrote, “Thank you for all the beautiful wishes and condolences @rodneypeete9 and his family are receiving them and are so grateful.”

“I’m so sorry for your loss. Sending a prayer up for Willie right now,” Holly’s Hallmark colleague Alicia Witt shared on the Instagram post.

“I’m so sorry. I will be praying for you all,” added Lacey Chabert.

“Sending love and prayers to your beautiful family!!” Danica McKellar wrote.

Other notes of support came in from fellow entertainers such as David Alan Grier, Jennie Garth, Ana Navarro, Pee Wee Herman, and Star Jones. Thousands of notes poured into the comment section of Holly’s post in the hours after she shared the news of her mother-in-law’s death. Many noted that Edna sounded like an incredible woman, and an especially wonderful mother-in-law, and hundreds offered prayers to the entire family during this difficult time.