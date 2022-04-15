Holly Robinson Peete Filming New Hallmark Movie

Holly Robinson Peete is busy filming a new Hallmark movie, she recently shared on social media. The news comes shortly after Peete announced that she signed a major new exclusive deal with the network.

She’s Playing Madeline in ‘The Road Ahead’

Peete is playing the role of Madeline in a movie called “The Road Ahead.” She hasn’t shared details about the plot of the film yet.

Peete has shared details on her Instagram account and her Instagram stories.

In fact, she just wrapped her fourth day of filming.

She’s filming the movie in West Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada.

the road ahead it’s a hallmark movie pic.twitter.com/rKCJTxrBPW — j ᵕ̈ (@sapphictropes) April 13, 2022

Here’s another photo of Peete as Madeline, shared in the tweet above.

kaylee was tagged in holly robinson peete’s ig story, and she mentioned ‘the road ahead’ which started filming today. it’s a tv movie. also burnaby is like an hour from squamish… pic.twitter.com/1HXegEzGz7 — jayd •halo bearer• (@intribridsname) April 12, 2022

The producers are Kim Arnott and Kate Gajdosik. The director for the movie is Linda-Lisa Hayter, and the production manager is Robin Wiener, according to CreativeBC. Filming is taking place from April 11 through May 2 in Vancouver, and also April 11-14 in Squamish, YVRShoots shared.

@WhatsFilming @yvrshoots @yvrshootstweets what’s filming in squamish? An actress named Kaylee Bryant who used to be on legacies, is filming something up there. Today is day 1. One of her co stars is Holly Robinson Peete. I’m not sure if there’s been an announcement… pic.twitter.com/gCHiIHH7AX — Kay (@kaykayx2u) April 12, 2022

Kaylee Bryant has been tagged by Peete in some posts about the movie too. Bryant’s credits include “Legacies” (Josie for 56 episodes), “Santa Clarita Diet,” “Speechless,” “Criminal Minds,” and more.

IMDb lists a Hallmark movie called “The Road Ahead.” It’s not clear how accurate the description is, since IMDb does not always have 100% accurate information. The listing describes the story of Madeline Stern, a movie star who meets “free spirit” Sarah after Stern learned her husband had cheated on her, she has a lump in her breast, and her birth daughter whom she gave up for adoption wants to meet her. It’s described as a “light-hearted comedy.”

The title of the movie may change, especially since a movie called “The Road Ahead” by a different company was already released in 2021.

Hayter, who is directing the movie, also directed other Hallmark favorites, including “Five More Minutes,” “The Vows We Made” from “Signed, Sealed, Delivered,” “Cranberry Christmas,” and “Christmas in Evergreen: Bells Are Ringing.”

She shared the photos above while filming.

Peete recently signed an exclusive, multi-picture deal with Crown Media, Deadline reported. The report did not share how many movies the deal covers or how many years it will last. However, Deadline did note that her exclusivity covers making holiday movies only with Crown Media Family Networks, which owns the Hallmark brands.

Peete Shared Photos from the First Week of Filming

Peete shared photos from the first week of filming and tagged Bryant in her post. These photos were tagged in Squamish, British Columbia.

Above is a video shared during filming.

While Filming, Peete’s Nonprofit Instagram Was Hacked

During filming, Peete ran into some issues with the Instagram account for her nonprofit, HollyRodFoundation. Her IG page was hacked, but it took days for her to get control of her page again.

After a long week I finally was able to recover my @HollyRodFDN foundation IG page. It just shouldn’t take this long. And I only got it back because friends of mine with connections sent me contacts. It shouldn’t be that difficult… https://t.co/y9BbSOMtdR — Holly Robinson Peete 💃🏾♍️ (@hollyrpeete) April 15, 2022

“And I only got it back because friends of mine with connections sent me contacts. It shouldn’t be that difficult…,” she tweeted.

She had previously written, “I have followed every step to verify my identity to get the @HollyRodFDN IG page back up and they keep rejecting it each time. With no one to talk to @instagram is massively failing our nonprofit right now And during our busiest time of year!”

