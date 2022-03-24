Holly Robinson Peete Signs Major Deal with Hallmark

Holly Robinson Peete just signed a major deal with Crown Media Family Networks, the parent company behind the Hallmark Channel and Hallmark Movies & Mysteries. Her deal follows recent announcements from Lacey Chabert and Brennan Elliott.

Peete Has Signed an Exclusive Deal with Crown Media That Includes Holiday Movies

Peete has signed an exclusive, multi-picture deal with Crown Media, Deadline reported. The report did not elaborate on how many movies the deal covers or how many years it will last. However, the report did note that her exclusivity covers making holiday movies only with Crown Media Family Networks, which owns the Hallmark brands.

Peete said in a statement to Deadline: “Hallmark is one of the most unique and warm destinations on television, especially at Christmas, and I am so proud of the projects that we have done together these past years. I am thrilled to continue my work with them to collaborate on creating joyful and heartfelt movies, while highlighting special stories in which viewers can truly see themselves.”

Lisa Hamilton Daly, Executive Vice President, Programming, Crown Media Family Networks, told Deadline about the deal: “Since her first movie with Hallmark in 2015, Holly’s intelligence, vulnerability and tireless advocacy work have made her one of our networks’ most beloved talents, on screen and off. We are so happy to continue making movies with Holly and to be her official home for original television movies at Christmas.”

Peete shared the news on Instagram and wrote, “Thank you to everyone at @hallmarkchannel you have not only supported my career but my family, my charity @hollyrodfdn and the #autism & #parkinsonsdisease communities through our work together and everything that’s important to me ! And Love to my awesome Team: Dan, Jeff, Kevin, David , Kim & Jessica🙏🏾🔥 You are the best! … Let’s Freekin Goooooo!”

Many Hallmark stars, friends, and colleagues joined in to congratulate her in the replies.

Peete is known among Hallmark fans for her numerous Hallmark movies, including “Our Christmas Journey,” which aired in December, her popular “Christmas in Evergreen” series of movies, and her starring role in “Morning Show Mysteries.” She also starred in a Hallmark reality series called “Meet the Peetes.” Her many other credits include “American Housewife,” “Mike & Molly,” “Chicago Fire,” “Love, Inc.,” “Like Family,” “For Your Love,” “One on One,” “Hangin’ with Mr. Cooper,” “21 Jump Street,” and much more.

Peete’s Newest Christmas Movie, ‘Our Christmas Journey,’ Was Special to Her

In December 2021, Peete executive produced and starred in Hallmark’s movie, “Our Christmas Journey.” The movie premiered on December 4 on Hallmark Movies & Mysteries. Lyriq Bent, Nik Sanchez, and Aloma Wright also starred.

Sanchez not only portrayed a character with autism in the movie, but he is also on the autism spectrum himself, People reported.

There was not one chance I was going to executive produce a film about #autism without proper representation. #ourchristmasjourney https://t.co/SkAdg4qtyb pic.twitter.com/I3QEERcpRd — Holly Robinson Peete 💃🏾♍️ (@hollyrpeete) November 28, 2021

Peete wrote on Twitter about Sanchez’s role in the movie: “There was not one chance I was going to executive produce a film about #autism without proper representation.”

That’s a WRAP on principal photography on #OurChristmasJourney 🎬🙏🏾🎄❤️I’m just overwhelmed w/ emotion because I have wanted to make a movie about an #autism family making transitions at #Christmas for a while. Airs December 4th on @hallmarkmovie. THANK YOU CAST & CREW! 🎬😘 pic.twitter.com/4CO1qPwqZx — Holly Robinson Peete 💃🏾♍️ (@hollyrpeete) October 9, 2021

She also said on Twitter about the movie: “I’m just overwhelmed w/ emotion because I have wanted to make a movie about an #autism family making transitions at #Christmas for a while.”

In some ways, Peete’s movie mirrored her real life. She and her husband Rodney Peete have a son, R.J. Peete, 23, who is on the autism spectrum, People reported.

In a statement, Peete said: “I am making this movie for my son RJ, others with autism and their families. I am grateful to Hallmark for bringing this story to screen with authenticity, respect and hope.”

READ NEXT: Hallmark’s March 2022 Movie Lineup