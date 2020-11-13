Holly Robinson Peete Scores Gig with Show Accused of Racism

Holly Robinson Peete is joining ABC’s American Housewife. ABC recently made a lot of big changes on the show after one star quit over a “toxic environment” on the set. She’s also starring in two 2020 Hallmark Christmas movies this season.

Carly Hughes’ Exit Sparked an Investigation that Led to the Creator Leaving the Show

Carly Hughes left American Housewife after raising allegations that she experienced discrimination and a toxic environment while working on the show, Variety reported. Hughes had portrayed Angela in 91 episodes, according to IMDb, and her last appearance was on the October 28 Season 5 premiere. She was also a guest several times on Hallmark’s Home & Family. You can watch her interview from January below.

Carly Hughes Interview – Home & FamilyActress, and Hallmark movie superfan, Carly Hughes visits and talks about the fourth season of “American Housewife” and more. Get more Home & Family here: http://www.hallmarkchannel.com/home-and-family 2020-01-08T21:49:39Z

Hughes said in a statement: “I was no longer able to work in the toxic environment that was created on American Housewife. I made the decision to leave to protect myself from that type of discrimination. As a black woman in entertainment I feel the responsibility to stand up for what I deserve, what we all deserve – to be treated equally. I wish the show well, and I am excited for a new chapter and to be able to pursue the opportunities ahead.”

As a result of her claims, creator Sarah Dunn and line producer Mark J. Greenberg left the show after ABC Signature launched an investigation, Variety reported. In addition, showrunners Kenny Schwartz and Rick Wiener had to participate in sensitivity training.

Peete Is Portraying ‘Tami’ in Season 5

Now Peete has joined the series for Season 5 and is playing the role of Tami, a friend of Katie (played by Katy Mixon), Deadline reported. Tami helped Katie when she was a new mom, and now Katie is moving to Westport with her own young child.

On November 12, she shared that the first episode was almost finished.

Peete wrote on Instagram: “Can’t tell you how thrilled I am to be working with my Katy Mixon again 💓💓💓💓💓 shout out to our director @ericdeanseaton !!”

Peete and Mixon starred on Mike & Molly together. Mixon played Victoria Flynn for 127 episodes and Peete played Christina for 13 episodes.

Peete also shared this photo from the first day of filming for American Housewife.

She wrote: “Day 1 🎬🙏🏽👏🏾in the books for me on #AmericanHousewife!! Beyond thrilled to join this amazing show and to be working with my friend Katy Mixon again. 💞💞We reminisced about our time on #MikeAndMolly together. I only did 13 episodes of that show but I have such fond memories of working with Katy! She hasn’t changed a bit. Well… except she has two kids now.”

When the news that she was cast was first announced, Peete wrote excitedly about it on Instagram.

She wrote: “Wooop!!! So very excited and grateful to be joining the cast of one of my favorite comedies @americanhousewifeabc Super pumped to work again with the hilarious Katy Mixon and my friends Kenny Schwartz & Rick Weiner!!”

Peete is starring in two Hallmark Christmas movies for 2020. One is Christmas in Evergreen: Bells Are Ringing, the fourth movie in the popular holiday series. This movie premieres on The Hallmark Channel on December 5 at 8 p.m. Eastern.

She’s also starring in The Christmas Doctor on Hallmark Movies & Mysteries, which premieres Sunday, November 15 at 10 p.m. Eastern.

