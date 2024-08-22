Holly Robinson Peete: The Top 15 Questions Answered

It’s Holly Robinson Peete!

The Hallmark star has been with the network for years, and fans adore her work.

So, we’ve put together the top 15 questions asked about her by fans and are giving you the answers!

1. How Many Movies and TV Shows Has Holly Robinson Peete Played In?

Peete has 54 acting credits listed on her IMDb page. She played Officer Judy Hoffs on “21 Jump Street” for 102 episodes, beginning in 1987. Many fans would consider that her breakout role.

Shortly after “21 Jump Street” ended, she began playing Vanessa Russell on “Hangin’ with Mr. Cooper. She has worked steadily since her “21 Jump Street” days.

According to the Hallmark Channel, her first Christmas movie aired on the network in November 2015. She has appeared in more than a dozen additional projects for the network since then.

2. Is Holly Robinson Peete Still Married?

Yes, she is still married. The Hallmark star married her husband, Rodney Peete, in June 1995, she noted in an anniversary Instagram post. In her caption, she wrote, “Happy 29th Anniversary To Us! Let’s keep doing life and getting better together, hun!”

3. What Age Is Holly Robinson Peete? How Old Is She?

According to her IMDb page, she was born on September 18, 1964. That makes her 59 years old.

4. How Tall Is Holly Robinson Peete? What Is Her Height?

She is 5 feet, 5 inches tall, notes IMDb.

5. What Is Holly Robinson Peete’s Net Worth?

Celebrity Net Worth estimates that Peete is worth $4 million.

6. How Many Kids Does Holly Robinson Peete Have?

She and her husband have four children, shared Essence in 2020. They had twins first, a daughter named Ryan and a son, Rodney Jr. The couple later welcomed two more sons, Robinson and Roman.

7. Who Is Holly Robinson Peete’s Dad?

Peete’s father was Matt Robinson, who she shared in a January 2018 Facebook post was born on January 1, 1937. She noted during that 2018 tribute he had died 15 years prior.

During an episode of the family’s reality television show, “For Peete’s Sake,” which aired in February 2017, the family laid Robinson’s ashes to rest in Penllyn, Pennsylvania.

He died after living with Parkinson’s disease for 20 years.

Robinson portrayed the character of “Gordon” on “Sesame Street,” noted Hallmark Mystery. He also was a producer on the show.

8. Is Holly Robinson Peete’s Mother Still Alive?

Yes, her mother Dolores Robinson is still alive. In 2020, the Hallmark star wrote an essay for Essence honoring her mother on National Grandparents Day.

She wrote, “I know I can depend on my mother, Dolores, to swoop in and save the day when life gets hectic.”

9. Is Holly Robinson Peete’s Daughter an Actress?

No, Ryan has not embraced acting as a career, although she appeared on the family’s reality television shows, notes IMDb. She has written two books, “My Brother Charlie” and “Same But Different: Teen Life on the Autism Express.”

She received NAACP Image Award nominations, in 2011 and 2017, for each of her books. Ryan won the children’s category for “My Brother Charlie.”

10. Are Terry Ellis or Shaun Robinson Related to Holly Robinson Peete?

No, neither Terry Ellis nor Shaun Robinson are related to Peete. Ellis and Peete became best friends after briefly working together on “Hangin’ with Mr. Cooper,” the Hallmark star shared on Oprah.com.

Robinson, who has hosted the “90 Day Fiance” reunions, considers Peete her “(play) sister,” she shared in a June 2022 TikTok video.

11. Does Holly Robinson Peete Have a Twin Sister?

No, Peete does not have a twin sister. She noted on Oprah.com that some people thought she and her best friend Ellis looked alike. However, she shared, “We didn’t see it.”

12. Who Is Gordon’s Daughter on ‘Sesame Street’?

Hallmark Mystery shared that Peete made her first television appearance at the age of 4 on “Sesame Street.” Her father played “Gordon” on the show, and her appearance as a young child happened alongside her father.

13. Where Does Holly Robinson Peete’s Son RJ Work?

RJ works with the Los Angeles Dodgers, shared the Los Angeles Times in August 2023. He started working with the team as a clubhouse attendant in 2016.

Team manager Dave Roberts said, “He’s great at his job, his heart is gold and he’s enhanced our clubhouse.”

RJ lives with autism, and when asked about his job, he told the Los Angeles Times, “Everybody here has my back and they are always here for me no matter what.”

14. Is Holly Robinson Peete Still with Hallmark? Did She Leave?

No, Peete did not leave Hallmark. According to Deadline in March 2022, Deadline she signed a new deal with the network that covers multiple movies. The deal also includes Peete working exclusively with the network on holiday films.

15. Where Does Holly Robinson Peete Live Now?

Hallmark Mystery noted that Peete and her family live in Los Angeles, California.