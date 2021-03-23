Hallmark’s ‘Home & Family’ Canceled

Hallmark Channel’s daytime talk show, Home & Family, has been canceled. After the show went on two hiatuses during the pandemic, Hallmark had just announced that the show was returning earlier this month. Now it’s been unexpectedly canceled.

The Last Episode Will Air August 4

Many viewers were not expecting to hear that the show has been canceled. Variety first reported the news, sharing a statement from a spokesperson from the show. The network said in a statement:

The ninth and current season of Home & Family will be the series’ last. For nearly a decade, the show has anchored our daytime lineup, featuring countless hours of cooking, lifestyle, DIY, health, entertaining and decorating segments. We want to thank the heart and soul of the show, our incredibly talented cast and crew — led by co-hosts Debbie Matenopoulos and Cameron Mathison — for their creativity, hard work and dedication. Our audience can look forward to more of the topical segments they know and love when the show returns on Monday, April 5 with a new one-hour, three-day-a-week format. The program’s final episode airs Wednesday, August 4th.

Deadline reported receiving the same statement from Hallmark about the cancelation, as did other media outlets. The Hallmark Channel did not give a reason for the show’s cancelation.

The series is hosted by Debbie Matenopoulos and Cameron Mathison. As of the time of this article’s publication, neither host had given a statement yet about the cancelation.

This actually isn’t the first time that the show has been canceled. Variety reported that the series premiered on April 1, 1996, as The Home and Family Show. It originally aired on The Family Channel for two years. Then it was canceled, and later returned to The Hallmark Channel in October 2012 when the series was revived.

Mark Steines and Paige Davis were the original hosts. Cristina Ferrare replaced Davis and then Matenopoulos replaced Ferrare in 2016. Steines left in 2018. Heavy reported on the reasons behind Steines’ departure here.

Home & Family had six Daytime Emmy nominations.

Hallmark Had Just Announced the Show’s Return Earlier This Month

The show’s return had just been announced earlier this month. New episodes were slated to begin airing on April 5, with production beginning on March 29, Deadline reported.

Instead of airing Monday through Friday for two hours each day, from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. Eastern, the series was set to begin airing only three days a week, Mondays, Tuesdays, and Wednesdays. It is only airing for one hour each day instead of two hours, from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. Eastern. Now it appears this new schedule is only lasting until August 4, when the show will end.

A spokesperson for the Crown Media Family Network told Deadline at the time: “This change tightens the show, allowing us to created more in-depth segments and interviews.”

Prior to this, the show had been on hiatus twice due to the pandemic. It halted production in March 2020 when COVID-19 first began to spread. Then it resumed production in September 2020, as Heavy had previously reported, but shut down again on December 21.

