Creators of ‘When Calls the Heart’ Get Green Light for New TV Series

A new TV series by the creators of “When Calls the Heart” has found a home and will be starting production in early 2025. But this series won’t be airing on Hallmark. Angel Studios has picked up the series by Brian Bird and Michael Landon, Jr., based on the best-selling “Harmony” books.

‘Home to Harmony’ Begins Production in 2025

The new series, called “Home to Harmony,” will begin production in early 2025, according to a press release from Angel Studios. The TV show is based on the best-selling book series by Philip Gulley. Ken LaZebnik, co-writer of the movie “Prairie Home Companion,” is also co-creating the series.

According to Angel Studios, the series synopsis reads:

Home to Harmony is the contemporary story of former Brooklyn pastor Sam Gardner who, after the death of his wife, returns to his quirky Harmony, Indiana hometown with his two children to take over his boyhood congregation. Throughout the journey, he rediscovers his passion for serving others and his capacity for love, particularly for his childhood crush, Deena Morrison, a lawyer and single mother. Together, they must navigate the challenges of reconciling Sam’s faith with Deena’s pragmatic approach to life while resisting the pull of their budding romance. Their connection could be the key to saving Harmony one person at a time – all the while battling a corrupt mayor who is secretly trying to turn Harmony into a Hoosier Atlantic City.

Landon, Jr., said in a statement about the new series: “When Calls the Heart gave birth to a passionate grassroots movement of several million fans who call themselves ‘Hearties.’ This dedicated community seeks to see their values represented on TV and in the movie theaters. And we are committed to continuing to deliver them hope, faith and love.”

Angel Studios is currently in the early stages of casting for the new series, the studio shared.

In a social media post, Bird wrote to his followers: “So we are thrilled to be announcing this official piece of news today. Thank you #Hearties for paving the way forward, and we are excited with Angel Studios and author Philip Gulley to introduce Pastor Sam Gardner and all the residents of Harmony, Indiana, into your living rooms in 2025! #HometoHarmony.”

In June 2024, Bird announced that a sneak peek of the series was available and Angel Studios Guild members could vote for it.

Landon wrote on X: “This project is near and dear to my heart.”

Members of the Angel Studios Guild shared their reviews of the sneak peek online. On Facebook, one person wrote, “I just watched it. It is so good, I can’t wait to see all of it. Thank you!”

On X, another person commented, “I watched the sneak peek on the Angel Studios app, and I was sobbing! This series is going to be amazing; I am looking forward to it airing! Thank you @brbird & @MLandonjr for striving to bring us quality & family friendly television shows!”

The Series Is Expected to Air on the Angel Studios Platform

Angel Studios is a platform designed to give creators “full control” over their productions by empowering them to crowdfund, create, and distribute their works globally, the press release shares.

IndieWire reported that the project, like other Angel Studios release, was first approved by the Angel Guild, a group of crowdfunders who have equity in the company.

According to the Angel Studios website, productions are typically first released exclusively to Angel Guild members. They pay a membership fee so they can review Torches (short prototypes) and completed episodes, voting on if Angel Studios should pick up these productions.

Productions are later given a general access release, allowing anyone with the Angel Studios app to watch them for free.

However, not every Angel Studios production is released on the app first. Angel Studios was behind the movie “Sound of Freedom,” which made $250 million in the box office, IndieWire reported. It was initially released exclusively in theaters on July 4, according to Angel Studios’ website. Thanks to the support of 300,000 guild members, it was then made free to stream on Angel’s website.

The popular series “The Chosen” also began as a partnership with Angel Studios and Dallas Jenkins in 2017, Variety reported. However, that series’ history is more complicated. It began as an indie short, and turned into a series thanks to crowdfunding and investment from Angel Studios, Jenkins told Variety. It was initially distributed via Angel Studios and “The Chosen” app.

Jenkins said: “The good news was, working with Angel meant that I had complete creative control and ownership. Which was awesome. The tough news was we were responsible for immeasurably more than any of us had expected in order for this show to survive… we were solely responsible for the financing of future seasons.”

Jenkins told Variety that only 40% of funding went to “The Chosen” itself, and the rest went to Angel Studios and marketing, making it untenable to continue that way as the series grew. Angel Studios, however, said it was a 50/50 split, with their 50% allowing it to be streamed for free on their platform.

Jenkins told Variety that they worked out a revised agreement with Angel Studios in 2022.

In 2022, “The Chosen” made licensing deals with Netflix, Prime, Hulu, and Peacock and launched its own nonprofit to help raise production funds, The Hollywood Reporter shared. But the company also accused Angel Studios of breaching its revised contract, which led to legal arbitration. Angel Studios CEO Neal Harmon, in turn, claimed that $115 million in royalties was sent to “The Chosen,” Variety reported.

Season 4 of “The Chosen” was released in theaters in February 2024. Streaming was delayed due to legal contentions, but it’s now available on “The Chosen” app.

After legal arbitration sided with The Chosen LLC, the series’ relationship with Angel Studios ended, Variety reported. Angel Studios said in late May that it was appealing the ruling.

Jenkins said the arbitration decision will allow his company to find a major exclusive streaming partner for future funding, The Hollywood Report shared.