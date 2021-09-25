The Horses Who Starred in ‘Taking the Reins’ Are Also in an Idris Elba Movie

Hallmark’s “Taking the Reins” was filmed at a horse farm in Connecticut, but the horses who star in the movie are actual stunt horses. The movie stars Nikki DeLoach, Scott Porter, Janine Turner, and Corbin Bernsen. But it also features some amazing horses, including Patrick “The Wonder Horse” and Jay “The Magnificent.”

Patrick ‘The Wonder Horse’ & Jay ‘The Magnificent’ Starred in the Movie

The Instagram account representing the horse stars posted a story talking about what a great time Jay the Magnificent and Patrick the Wonder Horse had filming the movie with Porter and DeLoach. (Patrick starred as “Rascal.”) According to their Instagram account, Christine Pitcairn and Ryan Peterson train the horses in the movie.

Renee Dupuis and her husband Ed Bennett III own Meadowbrook Farm where the movie was filmed, Hartford Courant reported. Dupuis revealed that the horses who star in the film aren’t their farm’s horses. Rather, they are special stunt horses trained for movies.

DeLoach shared a thank you to their trainers on Instagram.

She wrote: “Patrick is the best horse I’ve ever known and I miss him everyday. And I miss you and Ryan!”

After the movie finished filming, they tagged DeLoach in a photo.

DeLoach wrote: “My babe!!! Such a angel. Tell him his friend Nikki loves him very much.”

The horses were a big hit with the cast. Janine Turner, who also stars in the movie, shared a photo she took with one of the horses on set. “I love horses!” she wrote.

She just loved the horses.

DeLoach also shared a photo with a horse on set.

Patrick & Jay Starred in ‘Concrete Cowboy’ with Idris Elba

Patrick and Jay both starred in “Concrete Cowboy” with Idris Elba. The movie was released on Netflix in April.





Based on the novel 'Ghetto Cowboy' by G.Neri, Concrete Cowboy is directed by Ricky Staub and co-stars Jharrel Jerome, Byron Bowers, Lorraine Toussaint and Clifford "Method Man"

The description of the movie reads: “Sent to live with his estranged father for the summer, a rebellious teen finds kinship in a tight-knit Philadelphia community of Black cowboys.”

The filmmakers behind the movie — along with the community of cowboys at Fletcher Street — established Philadelphia Urban Riding Academy to “preserve the life, legacy, and culture of Black urban cowboys in the city of Philadelphia,” a GoFundMe shared. The GoFundMe is raising money for a new facility in downtown Philadelphia that will “provide a space unlike any other for children, teens and adults to experience horses up close and personal.” The GoFundMe is still active and you can donate to it here.

Patrick the Wonder Horse’s trainers shared some great photos of him on set. Here he is wearing a mask.

And here are Patrick and Jay filming “Concrete Cowboy.”

Here’s a beautiful photo of Patrick:

Here’s Patrick’s last shot with Elba.

The account wrote: “This was the last shot with @idriselba on Concrete Cowboy and although Patrick does a great job playing the part as wild child ‘Boo’, he’s actually the kindest, most gentle soul, with a touch of sass that makes him the best trick horse and equine actor ❤️🐎.”

And one more photo:

The two horses star in “Taking the Reins,” which is part of Hallmark’s Fall Harvest movie lineup.

