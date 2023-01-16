How to Get the Dresses From the New ‘The Wedding Veil’ Movies

Hallmark viewers loved the wardrobe on “The Wedding Veil Expectations” and “The Wedding Veil Inspiration,” the fourth and fifth films in “The Wedding Veil” franchise. Here’s a look at where the stars got some of the stunning dresses and wardrobe pieces that were worn in the film, and how you can do the same.

Stylists Are Sharing Where They Got Many of the Outfits in the Movies

On Instagram, Wardrobe Girls have been sharing where they got some of their picks for the films. This is the best account to follow if you want to stay updated on where the beautiful dresses for the movies were purchased.

They shared how you can get Autumn Reeser’s dress from “Expectations,” which is shown in the press picture below.

The burgundy dress with light pink floral print is from Lulus and can be purchased at this link. It’s called “Wild Winds Burgundy Floral Print High-Low Wrap Dress.” It also comes in a black floral color.

They also shared where you can get all three dresses in the picture below.

Lacey Chabert’s polka dot dress is from Saks Off 5th. It’s called the DKNY Polka Dot A-Line Midi Dress and it’s in midnight ivory. The dress is made of polyester/spandex and is machine washable.

Alison Sweeney’s red suit can be purchased at Dynamite Clothing. It’s called the Lorelei Slim Blazer and is also available in Jet Black and Purple Pennant. The suit has shoulder padding and faux pockets and is fully lined. It’s dry clean only, made of polyester, spandex, and rayon.

Autumn Reeser’s green dress is from Aritzia and is called the Daydreamer Mini Dress. Aritizia describes the dress as having an exclusive floral print “that was designed in-house.” The dress in Wadrobe Girls’ link does look shorter than what Reeser wore, so you may be aiming for a similar look rather than an exact copy.

Sweeney’s purple suit can be purchased from Zara. It’s a tailored, double-breasted blazer in purple or fuchsia.

Wardrobe Girls also shared this photo in their reels:

Here, Chabert’s dress is from Hillhouse Home. It’s called the Ellie Nap Dress and comes in four wrinkle-resistant crepe colors, 12 cotton colors (Chabert’s is Posey Pink Cotton), and six colors in novelty fabrics.

Wardrobe Girls also revealed that Chabert’s green dress is from Amazon. It’s the Knitee brand is called a Vintage Ruffle Sleeve V-Neck Bodycon dress. It comes in nine colors, including dark green.

Wardrobe Girls also has a “Shop the Look” page on their website for other looks based on the styles they’ve used in their movies. The page includes featured pieces for mimicking Reeser’s character’s look in “The Wedding Veil” series, including a similar puff-sleeve dress with a hat similar to what she wears in the movies. You can also find more pieces there similar to Chabert’s look and similar to Sweeney’s.

Wardrobe Girls Said ‘The Wedding Veil’ Movies Are ‘Very Near & Dear to Our Hearts’

In an Instagram post, Wardrobe Girls shared how thankful they are to be the stylists for this series of movies.

They wrote, “#TheWeddingVeil movies are a series that @wardrobegirls_ and I hold very near and dear to our hearts! I am so thankful for my team and all the hard work, love and dedication that went into making these movies.”

The account went on to share that some of the people involved had to relocate to help with styling during filming, while others stayed in Vancouver to work on returns and other business-related tasks.

“To my leading ladies, @thereallacey @autumn_reeser @alisweeney I adore you all and thank you for trusting me in styling these amazing characters!” they wrote.

