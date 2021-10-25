How to Stay at a Hallmark ‘Countdown to Christmas’ Themed Hotel

If you want to experience the coziness of a Hallmark Christmas movie in real life, now there’s an easy way to do so. Three hotels are offering suites with “Countdown to Christmas” themes for the holiday season.

The Suites Including Cookie-Making Stations & Ornament Crafting Stations

Club Wyndham and Hallmark teamed up to offer three custom-designed suites, Club Wyndham shared with Heavy. These suites are located in New York, Tennessee, and Colorado.

The suites include a fully equipped kitchen, a Santa’s cookies and cocoa making station, separate bedroom and living spaces, holiday snacks, ornament crafting station, gingerbread house kit, Hallmark’s signature wine, and a curated set of suggested holiday activities you can take part in for the particular location you’re visiting. The suites will be available from November 1 through January 1 starting at $295 a night.

Holly Robinson Peete told the Today Show about the suites: “they’re basically like walking onto the set of one of my Christmas movies.”

How to Book Your Suite

The Hallmark-themed suites can be found at Club Wyndham locations in New York City, Vail, Colorado, and Nashville, Tennessee. Each room comes with its own theme, so your experience will be unique depending on which hotel you visit.

You can book your suite at this link. Suites are available November 1 through January 1.

Three Cities Are Hosting the Hallmark-Themed Suites

Here are photos from the Club Wyndham Avon’s suite, located in Vail, Colorado. The photos reveal a gorgeous Christmas tree and a large kitchen and living area with lots of great Christmas-themed “stations.”

You can see Christmas cookies in the kitchen, popcorn for watching movies, and big mugs for cocoa. Wyndham noted that the Colorado room includes a ceiling snow projector and an in-room fireplace for making s’mores.

Even the bed is decked out with garland.

The bathroom is a Christmas wonderland too, with snowballs in the shower. (Will those actually be in the room when guests arrive? That’s not clear.)

Next are photos from Club Wyndham Midtown 45 in New York City. Wyndham hotel noted that the rooms include a season scent delivered “at the push of a magical button.”

You can see how festive the living room is, with a beautiful Christmas tree decked in red and gold, garland hanging from the windows, and more.

Lots of Christmas packages decorate the room, along with stockings and a candy cane station at the kitchen.

There’s a hot cocoa and cookies station too that looks delicious. It appears to have every topping you might want in your hot chocolate.

The room also features Hallmark’s own brand of wine in four varieties with custom Hallmark glasses.

And finally, here are photos from Club Wyndham Nashville. Wyndham noted that the room includes an in-suite karaoke machine and a record player with classic country Christmas songs.

The Nashville location is going for a country Christmas theme that would fit in well with the Hallmark movie “Christmas in My Heart” that premiered in 2021. It was the first new Christmas movie aired on Hallmark Movies & Mysteries.

Festive guitars decorate the walls, along with brightly garland and a fun crafting station.

Every inch is decorated for Christmas.

Even the entrance immediately gives a country Christmas vibe.

Elite Daily reported that anyone who stays in one of these suites will be given a keepsake gift basket to take home. These will include a Hallmark Monopoly game, holiday cards, Hallmark’s own wine, and a special ornament.

