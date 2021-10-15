How to Watch Candace Cameron Bure’s Daughter’s New Movie

Hallmark star Candace Cameron Bure’s daughter, Natasha Bure, is starring in a Lifetime movie on Saturday night, October 16, called “Don’t Sweat the Small Stuff.” If you want to watch the movie, check out all the details below. You can also read Heavy’s exclusive interview with Natasha Bure about the film here.

The Movie Premieres on Lifetime on Saturday, October 16

“Don’t Sweat the Small Stuff: The Kristine Carlson Story” premieres on Lifetime on Saturday, October 16 at 8 p.m. Eastern/7 p.m. Central. To find out what channel Lifetime is on for you, go to TV Guide’s listings webpage and enter your location and cable provider’s information, then scroll down for Lifetime’s listing in the lineup.

You can also stream the movie using services that have access to Lifetime, such as Philo TV, Sling TV’s Orange or Blue bundles, DirecTV Stream’s Entertainment/Choice/Ultimate or Premier package, Vidgo, or Hulu with Live TV.

Natasha Bure Said She Was Nervous About Starring with Heather Locklear, But Had A Lot of Fun

The movie is based on a true story by best-selling author Kristine Carlson. It stars Heather Locklear, Natasha Bure, Jason MacDonald, and Emily Rose. Meghan McCain is the executive producer and it marks her first project since she announced that she was leaving “The View.”

The synopsis for the movie reads: