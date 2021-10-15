How to Watch Candace Cameron Bure’s Daughter’s New Movie

Hallmark star Candace Cameron Bure’s daughter, Natasha Bure, is starring in a Lifetime movie on Saturday night, October 16, called “Don’t Sweat the Small Stuff.” If you want to watch the movie, check out all the details below. You can also read Heavy’s exclusive interview with Natasha Bure about the film here.
The Movie Premieres on Lifetime on Saturday, October 16
“Don’t Sweat the Small Stuff: The Kristine Carlson Story” premieres on Lifetime on Saturday, October 16 at 8 p.m. Eastern/7 p.m. Central. To find out what channel Lifetime is on for you, go to TV Guide’s listings webpage and enter your location and cable provider’s information, then scroll down for Lifetime’s listing in the lineup.
You can also stream the movie using services that have access to Lifetime, such as Philo TV, Sling TV’s Orange or Blue bundles, DirecTV Stream’s Entertainment/Choice/Ultimate or Premier package, Vidgo, or Hulu with Live TV.
Natasha Bure Said She Was Nervous About Starring with Heather Locklear, But Had A Lot of Fun
The movie is based on a true story by best-selling author Kristine Carlson. It stars Heather Locklear, Natasha Bure, Jason MacDonald, and Emily Rose. Meghan McCain is the executive producer and it marks her first project since she announced that she was leaving “The View.”
The synopsis for the movie reads:
Kristine and her husband Dr. Richard Carlson had an amazing life with their two daughters. But when Richard tragically passes away, Kristine is knocked off balance. Comfortable with living in Richard’s shadow, she is now forced to navigate the unchartered territory of becoming a single mom while dealing with pressure to become the new face and voice of the “Don’t Sweat the Small Stuff” brand. Looking deep inside herself, Kristine comes to understand the true essence of emotional authenticity and not sweating the small stuff, which leads to the resilience and confidence needed to carry on the legacy of the beloved brand.
Lifetime also notes in a press statement: “Selling over 25 million copies, the groundbreaking inspirational book, Don’t Sweat the Small Stuff, teaches how to put challenges in perspective, reduce stress and anxiety through little daily changes, and guides how to let go of the small things to attain peace of mind in order to achieve goals.”
Natasha Bure told Heavy about the movie: “I’m so excited for people to see this film. Its such an inspiring story and its very sad and tragic, but it turned into something really beautiful for this family. I had the best time working on it, the cast and crew was absolutely amazing. I got to meet Kristine Carlson, and this is her story, and she was absolutely amazing, and we had the best time.”
Locklear plays Natasha Bure’s mother in the movie.
Bure said about starring with Locklear:
She plays my mother in the film, so most of my scenes are with her, and I was really nervous because I just didn’t know what to expect, and from the first time I met her she was nothing but kind. I think she’s one of the most hysterical people, I can’t stop cracking up. Half my scenes with her we had to like calm myself down from laughing, she’s so funny.
She said she really connected with the entire cast, the producer, and everyone involved.
Candace Cameron Bure, Natasha Bure, & Their Family Attended a Screening Before the TV Premiere
Candace Cameron Bure shared on social media how excited she was about her daughter Natasha’s movie as the family was getting ready to attend a premiere screening before the TV premiere on October 16.
Bure told her followers, “We’re so excited to get to see this sneak peek and I’m just super, super proud of her. And it’s family night. We (Maks is still in college)…we got four out five and we are all dressed up and ready to go.
She shared photos from the drive over.
Natasha Bure smiled for the camera while they were on the road.
Bure also shared photos from the event.
One of the photos she shared was with Heather Locklear.
