How to Watch Hallmark+ for Free

As Hallmark Media introduces Hallmark+, a rebranded and expanded version of its seven-year-old streaming video service Hallmark Movies Now, many fans are eager to watch the new slate of original movies and series debuting on its launch day — September 10, 2024.

Since Hallmark Movies Now launched in 2017, it has housed hundreds of Hallmark movies, available for subscribers to access and watch at any time. Though Hallmark+ will still feature a full library of already-aired Hallmark programming, it’s also becoming the home of all-new content exclusive to the streaming service.

From September 10 through the end of 2024, Hallmark+ will debut six original series and 18 original movies that can’t be seen elsewhere, per Vulture, with much more on the way in 2025.

But all of that extra content does come with a price. While Hallmark Movies Now cost $5.99 per month or $59.99 per year, the new price of Hallmark+ is $7.99 per month or $79.99 annually (plus applicable taxes), per TV Line. However, there are several ways to test out the service for free and to save money on merchandise from Hallmark and its partners.

Signing Up Directly Through Hallmark Provides Free Week

New subscribers to Hallmark+ can benefit financially in two ways.

First, when viewers sign up via the Hallmark+ app or website, they get a free seven-day trial, allowing them to try out the service at no cost before deciding whether to stay or cancel. Though consumers must input their credit card information to register, they can choose to cancel before getting charged at the end of the free week.

It will be easy to get a feel for the new Hallmark+ during a week-long trial, since so much new programming debuts on September 10. Two series — “Celebrations With Lacey Chabert” and “The Chicken Sisters” — will unveil two new episodes during the first several days of Hallmark+. The first episode in each series was available to stream on launch day, while the second episode will premiere two days later, on September 12 (and each Thursday thereafter).

Other original programming debuting on September 10 includes “Love On the Danube: Love Song,” the first of three destination rom-coms set along the Danube River, with the first movie co-starring Wes Brown and Nazneen Contractor. In addition, the first of three new installments of “The Jane Mysteries” is part of the Hallmark+ launch, co-starring Jodie Sweetin and Stephen Huszar.

Registering Directly Through Hallmark+ Comes With Over $60 in Savings on Hallmark Cards & Merchandise

The second money-saving opportunity is attractive for viewers who are also big fans of Hallmark greeting cards and merchandise.

By signing up for Hallmark+ through the app or website, they are also enrolled in a membership program that provides monthly $5 off coupons for use at Hallmark Gold Crown Stores (a value of $60), free unlimited eCards, surprise gifts and extra rewards for shopping, according to a press release.

Those benefits are not available to consumers who sign up through a “channels store” like Amazon, Apple, or Roku, Hallmark Media programming EVP Lisa Hamilton Daly told Vulture.

A Little Patience Could Pay Off, Too, for Deal Seekers

The other option for those counting their pennies is to wait a while. Those who aren’t interested in watching the initial Hallmark+ programming lineup available on September 10 may want to hold off on signing up for the service in order to save money.

For instance, if a fan really wants to see upcoming content like “The Groomsmen” trilogy or exclusive holiday fare like “Holidazed” or “Finding Mr. Christmas” (two new original series), they could wait and sign up for a month or two of service once those programs debut and then cancel their subscription after a bit of binge-watching their favorite stars.

Another option is to wait until 2025, when it’s likely that Hallmark Media’s linear, cable channels will re-broadcast programming that first aired on Hallmark+. Hamilton Daly told Vulture that’s a likely scenario for some of the new streaming content, especially dramatic series and Christmas fare, but not until sometime in 2025.