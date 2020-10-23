Here’s How to Watch the New 2020 Hallmark Christmas Movies in Canada

Hallmark is kicking off its Countdown to Christmas series on October 24 on both Hallmark Movies & Mysteries and the Hallmark Channel. But Canadian viewers have been disappointed because they’re not guaranteed to be able to watch the same movies as their American counterparts. That’s changed. Many of Hallmark’s new movies will now be available for viewing in Canada too.

Here’s what you need to know about how to watch Hallmark movies in Canada.

Many of the 2020 Hallmark Movies Will Also Be Airing on the W Network

W Network shared the full schedule of Christmas movies, including when they’re are premiering in Canada each week and at what time. These are not necessarily airing in the same order as Hallmark, so if you’re in Canada you’ll want to look at the list closely. See Heavy’s story here for descriptions of the movies.

Christmas Wishes & Mistletoe Kisses Saturday, Oct 31 / 9ep: Starring Jill Wagner, Matthew Davis, and Donna Mills

Chateau Christmas Sunday, Nov 1 / 6ep: Starring Merritt Patterson and Luke Macfarlane

On the 12th Date of Christmas Friday, Nov 6 / 8ep: Starring Mallory Jansen and Tyler Hynes

Jingle Bell Bride Saturday, Nov 7 / 7ep: Starring Julie Gonzalo and Ronnie Rowe, Jr.

One Royal Holiday Saturday, Nov 7 / 9ep: Starring Laura Osnes, Aaron Tveit, Victoria Clark and Krystal Joy Brown

Cranberry Christmas Sunday, Nov 8 / 6ep: Starring Nikki DeLoach and Benjamin Ayres

Christmas Tree Lane Friday, Nov 13 / 8ep: Starring Alicia Witt and Andrew Walker

Never Kiss a Man in a Christmas Sweater Saturday, Nov 14 / 7ep: Starring Ashley Williams and Niall Matter

Holly & Ivy Saturday, Nov 14 / 9ep: Starring Janel Parrish, Jeremy Jordan and Marisol Nichols

The Christmas Ring Sunday, Nov 15 / 7ep: Starring Nazneen Contractor and David Alpay

The Christmas Bow Sunday, Nov 15 / 9ep: Starring Lucia Micarelli and Michael Rady

Christmas on Wheels Friday, Nov 20 / 8ep: Starring Tiya Sircar, Michael Xavier and Randy Thomas

Christmas with the Darlings Saturday, Nov 21 / 7ep: Starring Katrina Law and Carlo Marks

Christmas in Vienna Saturday, Nov 21 / 9ep: Starring Sarah Drew and Brennan Elliott

The Christmas Doctor Sunday, Nov 22 / 7ep: Starring Holly Robinson Peete and Adrian Holmes

Meet Me at Christmas Sunday, Nov 22 / 9ep: Starring Catherine Bell and Mark Deklin

Heart of the Holidays Monday, Nov 23 / 9ep: Starring Vanessa Lengies and Corey Sevier

A Christmas Tree Grows in Brooklyn Tuesday, Nov 24 / 9ep: Starring Rochelle Aytes and Mark Taylor

A Bright and Merry Christmas Wednesday, Nov 25 / 9ep: Starring Alison Sweeney and Marc Blucas

A Starlight Christmas Thursday, Nov 26 / 9ep: Starring Kimberley Sustad and Paul Campbell

Five Star Christmas Friday, Nov 27 / 9ep: Starring Bethany Joy Lenz and Victor Webster

A Nashville Christmas Carol Saturday, Nov 28 / 7ep: Starring Jessy Schram, Wes Brown, Wynonna Judd, Kix Brooks, Kimberly Williams-Paisley, Sara Evans and RaeLynn

Christmas Waltz Saturday, Nov 28 / 9ep: Starring Lacey Chabert and Will Kemp

The Angel Tree Sunday, Nov 29 / 7ep; Starring Jill Wagner and Lucas Bryant

USS Christmas Sunday, Nov 29 / 9ep: Starring Jen Lilley, Trevor Donovan and Barbara Niven

A Timeless Christmas Saturday, Dec 5 / 7ep: Starring Erin Cahill and Ryan Paevey

The Christmas House Saturday, Dec 5 / 9ep: Starring Robert Buckley, Jonathan Bennett, Ana Ayora, Treat Williams, Sharon Lawrence and Brad Harder

Christmas in Evergreen: Bells are Ringing Sunday, Dec 6 / 7ep: Starring Holly Robinson Peete, Colin Lawrence, Rukiya Bernard, Antonio Cayonne, and Barbara Niven

Christmas She Wrote Sunday, Dec 6 / 9ep: Starring Danica McKellar and Dylan Neal

Time for Us to Come Home for Christmas Saturday, Dec 12 / 7ep: Starring Lacey Chabert and Stephen Huszar

A Glenbrooke Christmas Saturday, Dec 12 / 9ep: Starring Autumn Reeser and Antonio Cupo

A Godwink Christmas: First Loves, Second Chances Sunday, Dec 13 / 7ep: Starring Brooke D’Orsay and Sam Page

A Little Christmas Charm Sunday, Dec 13 / 9ep: Starring Ashley Greene and Brendan Penny

Inn for Christmas Friday, Dec 18 / 8ep: Starring Joanna Walsh, Jesse Hutch, Art Hindle and Jayne Eastwood

Christmas Comes Twice Saturday, Dec 19 / 7ep: Starring Tamera Mowry-Housley and Michael Xavier

A Christmas Carousel Saturday, Dec 19 / 9ep: Starring Rachel Boston and Neal Bledsoe

Starring Christmas Sunday, Dec 20 / 7ep: Starring Tori Anderson and Victor Zinck Jr.

Love, Lights, Hanukkah! Sunday, Dec 20 / 9ep: Starring Mia Kirshner, Ben Savage and Marilu Henner

Project Christmas Wish Saturday, Dec 26 / 9ep: Starring Amanda Schull and Travis Van Winkle

Where To Watch the W Network

Many streaming services that are popular in the U.S. for watching Hallmark movies aren’t available in Canada. But you can watch the W Network in a number of locations in Canada, all of which W lists on its channel finder webpage.

For example, the W Network is available through Amazon Prime Video Channel’s StackTV.

It’s also on the Global TV app for streaming. You can watch live or stream shows the next day.

The W Network is also on River TV (10 HD)., Shaw Cable, Shaw Direct (79 Classic Lineup and 579 Advanced Lineup), Rogers, Bell (602 SD and 1705 HD), Bell Fibe (602 SD and 1602 HD), Bell Aliant (SD 261, HD 508), Bell MTS, Cogeco, Eastlink, Saskatel, Telus, Videotron (110 SD/710 HD Montreal), Vmedia (34 HD/217 HD Quebec), and Wightman (66 SD/262 HD.)

READ NEXT: Hallmark’s 2020 Countdown to Christmas Schedule