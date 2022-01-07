How to Watch Sidney Poitier’s Hallmark Movie

Actor Sidney Poitier died at the age of 94 on January 7, 2022. While fans and stars alike are paying tribute to the legendary actor, they are also making time to watch his many films. One of his movies, “The Simple Life of Noah Dearborn,” is a Hallmark movie that dates back to before the Hallmark Channel debuted.

The Simple Life Of Noah Dearborn Trailer 1999 The Simple Life Of Noah Dearborn Trailer 1999 Director: Gregg Champion Starring: Sidney Poitier, Dianne Wiest, Mary-Louise Parker, George Newbern, , Official Content From Trimark On court action combined with off court drama make this an exciting look at big time college hoops. Story focuses on the recruitment of 'blue chip' prospects that can make… 2014-12-09T15:17:38Z

In 1999, Poitier starred in a Hallmark movie called “The Simple Life of Noah Dearborn.” This made-for-TV movie was a Hallmark movie that first premiered on CBS in May 1999.

IMDb notes that the synopsis for the movie reads: “A 91-year-old carpenter has to fight developers who are trying to force him to sell his land.”

Poitier starred as Noah Dearborn. Also starring were Dianne Wiest as Sarah, Mary-Louise Parker as Dr. Valerie Crane, George Newbern as Christian, Roxzane T. Mims as Noah’s mother, Afemo Omilami as Noah’s dad, Bernie Casey as Silas, James Thomas Lee Knight as 8-year-old Noah, Christopher Ryan as 10-year-old Noah, Frances Bay as Mrs. Lewis, John Bedford Lloyd as Robert Murphy, Donna Biscoe as a nurse, and more.

Wiest was nominated for a Primetime Emmy for her role in the movie. The movie was directed by Gregg Champion and written by Sterling Anderson. The movie was filmed in Atlanta, Georgia.

The movie was released just two years before The Hallmark Channel officially launched in 2001, when a previous channel was rebranded to the name Hallmark still has today.

You Can Watch the Movie on Amazon

The movie used to play periodically on Hallmark’s TV stations, even years after it premiered. In 2011, Hallmark Movies & Mysteries posted on Facebook that it was airing again that night.

However, the movie is no longer listed on Hallmark’s websites, nor is it available to watch on Hallmark’s streaming service, Hallmark Movies Now.

The movie can still be watched on Amazon Prime Video, however. You can rent the HD version for $3.99 to stream on Amazon or you can buy it for just $7.99. You can also buy or rent it on YouTube Movies.

On IMDb, one reviewer wrote about the movie: “Sidney Poitier is still a great actor and this film is a demonstration of his skills. Here he is a carpenter touched by his tough life, which taught him to work as much as possible without hurting anyone. But one day some people wanted to take him away of his land and the tragedy started for him. However he took it as part of life and fought against it with patience and showing himself calm. The morale of the film is simply excellent.”

According to IMDb, Poitier was nominated for industry awards 41 times and won 28. He also received the Presidential Medal of Freedom from President Barack Obama in 2009.

Poitier told the Associated Press in 1995 about his choice of movies: “I chose to play only those parts that would reflect how I viewed myself and how I viewed my country.”

Poitier leaves behind his second wife, Joanna Shimkus, and six children.

