Hallmark Stars Deliver Huge News About Returning Shows

Hallmark stars are sharing big news about two of the network’s hit shows: “The Way Home” and “When Calls the Heart.” Both shows are wrapping filming for their new seasons, which will be premiering in 2025.

‘The Way Home’ Wrapped Filming on November 7

Alexandra Clarke, a showrunner for “The Way Home,” shared in an Instagram Story on November 7 that they wrapped all the pond scenes for season 3. She used a hashtag that reads “magic happens” as part of her post.

“That’s a wrap on the pond for S3…” she wrote. “And wow. You guys are in for a treat. #magichappenshere #twhS3.”

Chyler Leigh (Kat) and Sadie Laflamme-Snow (Alice) reshared her post in Instagram Stories of their own. The cast and crew have been dropping hints about the new season for a few months on their Stories. Fans have been collecting the hints in public Facebook groups and discussing what they could mean. In one group, a fan shared Instagram Story posts by a member of the camera crew that revealed they’ll likely be returning to the 1800s at some point in season 3.

In August, Laflamme-Snow did a Q&A on her Instagram Story, where she answered a few questions about the upcoming season. When asked if Alice might play her guitar again in the new season, she wrote, “I hope so! I’ve been practicing!!”

When asked about her favorite couple, she wrote: “All I have to stay is that the ultimate love story is Del and Colton and other than that you will not be hearing a peep from me… u gotta watch this season then we’ll talk.”

Shortly after season 3 started filming, Kris Holden-Reid (Thomas) was tagged in an Instagram Story photo with several other cast members, indicating that he’s likely returning.

Many hints about season 3 were revealed during a panel at the ATX TV Festival. Showrunner Heather Conkie said we’d likely learn why Thomas’ last name is on Colton’s guitar. And Clarke confirmed there will be another time jump when season 3 begins. However, they’ll start the first episode by picking up right where they left off in the season 2 finale, which is similar to how they handled season 2’s beginning.

There was also a hint during the panel that Elliot’s ex-wife might make an appearance, though this wasn’t confirmed.

‘When Calls the Heart’ Is Wrapping Season 12

On November 7, Pascale Hutton (Rosemary) of “When Calls the Heart” revealed on Instagram that the show is on its second to last day of filming for season 12.

She shared in an Instagram Story that they’ve been wrapping up the season by filming some early morning and late night scenes.

Andrea Brooks (Faith) shared that she’s been having to hide her baby bump during filming.

“Bumping all over here,” she wrote in one post. “I do love hiding behind a Dr’s coat whenever possible. The extra extra large Dr’s bag is getting a little heavy these days!”

The cast have dropped a few hints about what to expect in the new season. During the Hearties fan reunion, they announced that Melissa Gilbert (Laura Ingalls Wilder on “Little House on the Prairie”) would be guest-starring this season. She’ll play the role of Georgie McGill, a character who shares a “surprising past” with one of the residents of Hope Valley, Hallmark shared in a press release. During her panel interview at the Hearties reunion event, Gilbert gave one big hint: “the majority of my scenes are with Jack.”

While she probably meant Jack Wagner (Bill), her statement did remind fans that season 11 ended with a big cliffhanger involving Jack Thornton. Superintendent Hargraves appeared in the final scene, telling Elizabeth that he had news “about your late husband.”

The showrunner has since revealed whether or not Jack will be returning in season 12.

In an interview with TV Guide, McGarry assured fans that Nathan and Elizabeth will persevere in season 12.

“We’re not going to destroy anything that has been built in season 11,” he said. “…We’re only going to strengthen it. It’s a TV show and the characters are going to be tested. But Nathan and Elizabeth are … going to go through a lot of these trials together and it’s only going to strengthen this newfound relationship.”