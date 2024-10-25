Hallmark Star Falls to Her Knees During Surprise Engagement

She’s fallen for him! Late in the day on October 23, 2024, Hallmark Channel star Hunter King revealed that her boyfriend, Chris Copier, surprised her on the beach with a marriage proposal.

“Best day of my life🤍,” the actress captioned the video she shared, adding, “@chriscope88 I can’t wait to marry your ass💍”

In the video, King, 31, and Copier, 32, could be seen hugging on the beach with their two dogs in tow, and then Copier dropped to one knee in the sand. After jumping up and down in excitement, King fell to her knees, emphatically nodding “yes” as she embraced Copier and admired the ring he slipped on her finger.

Within an hour of King sharing her engagement video, over 14,000 fans had liked the post on Instagram and hundreds had left celebratory comments, including many of her Hallmark colleagues.

Tyler Hynes Jokes He’ll Be the Best Man at Hunter King’s Wedding

On King’s post, her upcoming “Holiday Romance: A Chiefs Love Story” co-star Tyler Hynes wrote, “🤍🤍✨✨✨💍💍💍✨✨✨🤍🤍 Yassssssssssssssssssssssssssssssssss”

King replied to Hynes, “you knew it would happen!”

Hynes then followed up with, “@hunterking of course, best man knows everything. Bachelor party is gonna be us quietly playing scrabble, just the two of us”

In addition to Hynes, King was showered with love from fans, family and friends, including many other Hallmark stars.