Hallmark Star Falls to Her Knees During Surprise Engagement

She’s fallen for him! Late in the day on October 23, 2024, Hallmark Channel star Hunter King revealed that her boyfriend, Chris Copier, surprised her on the beach with a marriage proposal.
“Best day of my life🤍,” the actress captioned the video she shared, adding, “@chriscope88 I can’t wait to marry your ass💍”
In the video, King, 31, and Copier, 32, could be seen hugging on the beach with their two dogs in tow, and then Copier dropped to one knee in the sand. After jumping up and down in excitement, King fell to her knees, emphatically nodding “yes” as she embraced Copier and admired the ring he slipped on her finger.
Within an hour of King sharing her engagement video, over 14,000 fans had liked the post on Instagram and hundreds had left celebratory comments, including many of her Hallmark colleagues.
Tyler Hynes Jokes He’ll Be the Best Man at Hunter King’s Wedding
On King’s post, her upcoming “Holiday Romance: A Chiefs Love Story” co-star Tyler Hynes wrote, “🤍🤍✨✨✨💍💍💍✨✨✨🤍🤍 Yassssssssssssssssssssssssssssssssss”
King replied to Hynes, “you knew it would happen!”
Hynes then followed up with, “@hunterking of course, best man knows everything. Bachelor party is gonna be us quietly playing scrabble, just the two of us”
In addition to Hynes, King was showered with love from fans, family and friends, including many other Hallmark stars.
“Holiday Crashers” star Lyndsy Fonseca wrote, “What OMG OMG OMG YES!!!!!❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️🙌🙌🙌”
Ben Hollingsworth commented, “Awww. Congrats ❤️”
Hallmark actor and director Peter Benson chimed in, “This is fantastic!!!! Huge congrats 🎉🍾❤️💕”
King also heard from her famous sister, actress Joey King, who wrote, “WOOOOHOOOOOOOO!!!!!! I’m so happy for you guys. The sweetest most wonderful news”
Their mom also wrote, “I cried happy tears watching this!!!!!!!!!!!!!”
Who is Chris Copier, Hunter King’s Fiance?
King and Copier met in early 2022 while filming the independent movie “Give Me Your Eyes,” according to Just Jared, where one of King’s best friends, David Niederhoffer, serves as managing editor. King starred in that movie, and Collier was on set as the first assistant director. A year later, per the outlet, the two started dating.
Copier has worked behind the scenes on many movies as an assistant director, including on King’s upcoming “Holiday Romance: A Chiefs Love Story,” the highly-anticipated NFL-themed movie co-starring Tyler Hynes. They also just wrapped filming a thriller called “Don’t Move,” in which King co-stars with fellow Hallmark star Fonseca, per Just Jared.
Other Hallmark projects Copier’s worked on, per IMDb, include the “Haul Out the Holly” movies and “The Holiday Stocking.”
In the year that King and Copier have been together, they’ve not only worked together but gone on multiple adventures she has chronicled on social media, from kayaks to helicopters to a Chicago getaway.
In March, King shared an Instagram tribute to Copier for his birthday, writing, “Happy birthday to the guy who does it all❤️ The guy who makes matzo ball soup from scratch for me when I’m sick. Who hates tofu but learned how to perfect it anyway because he knows I love it. Who re watches all the shows I haven’t seen and pauses them every 20 seconds to answer all my questions.”
“Thank you for loving me the way you do,” King continued. “Here’s to many more birthdays together 🍻Love you”
