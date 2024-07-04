Hallmark Star Asks Fans to Help Bring Back Mystery Duo: ‘Put in a Good Word’

As filming begins on her much-buzzed-about movie with Hallmark Channel heartthrob Tyler Hynes — the NFL-themed “Holiday Touchdown: A Chiefs Love Story” — actress Hunter King, 30, is already looking ahead to her next projects with the network and her ideal co-stars.

In June 2024, King revealed in an interview that she and her sister, fellow actress Joey King, “talk all the time” about finding a way to work together. But there’s another person high on King’s list of ideal co-stars.

The “Two Scoops of Italy” star has revealed that she’s also very eager to reunite on screen with one of her besties, fellow Hallmark actress Rhiannon Fish, ideally on a sequel to their 2022 Hallmark Mystery movie, “Nikki & Nora: Sister Sleuths.” And though she said there have been talks of reunion, she hasn’t heard “anything” for quite a while.

Hunter King Says ‘Nikki & Nora’ Mystery Was One of Her Favorite Projects Because She Met ‘Friend for Life’

On June 24, when Us Weekly asked King whether a “Nikki & Nora” sequel could happen, the actress closed her eyes, happily sighed and said, “That is one of my favorites!”

“To film it was so much fun,” King continued. “Rhiannon became one of my best friends and truly felt like another sister. I felt like I had a sister there with me.”

In the movie, per Hallmark’s synopsis, Hunter and Fish play fraternal twins Nikki and Nora, who are “forced back into each other’s lives when they inherit a detective agency” and work together to solve a murder.

As for whether they might film a sequel, King divulged, “There was some talk about it and then we didn’t hear anything. There’s been talk on and off about a sequel, so we’re crossing our finger so hard and hoping for a sequel of that.”

Urging fans to get involved, she added, “We just all gotta put in a good word, like, ‘We need another Nikki & Nora.’ That was definitely one of my tops to film, and it’s hard to pick, but that was … so much fun. And just meeting, like, a friend for life is so, so special.”

Hunter King Says Rhiannon Fish Won Her Over With a Case of Diet Coke

If Hallmark isn’t up for producing a “Nikki & Nora” sequel, King told Us Weekly that she’s open to other ideas, saying she’d be up for filming “literally anything” with her buddy.

She joked, “I would film a peanut butter commercial with Rhiannon! I would do anything with her. She’s just one of the funnest people and the sweetest people I’ve ever met.”

Amused that her “peanut butter commercial” comment made it into the article, King reposted the piece in her Instagram Stories on June 25 and wrote, “Hey @rhiannonfish, should we see if @jifbrand is down?”

Fish, who appears in Hallmark Mystery’s new “Signed, Sealed, Delivered” movie premiering on July 12, reposted King’s Story and quipped, “I’m available.”

During a Facebook Live in advance of the “Nikki & Nora” premiere in 2022, Fish said that it was a huge relief to have such a great connection with King and so much fun filming together.

“What’s so hard is that often — no tea, no shade — we’ll get asked these questions for movies that were maybe kind of painful to film or, like, you didn’t have the best time, and they’re like, ‘Can you tell any funny anecdotes?’ and you’re like, ‘Oooh,'” Fish said, shaking her head. “This one, I’m like, ‘There were so many fun moments!'”

Recalling how quickly they quickly became friends on the set of “Nikki & Nora,” King told Us Weekly, “I think it was like our first couple days of knowing each other, I said something like, ‘I love Diet Coke.’ And we were staying at the same hotel and I get a text: ‘Look outside your door.’ And she got me a big case of Diet Coke!”

From then on, she said, the duo was “constantly” exchanging gifts throughout the film shoot, one of the many ways they bonded quickly.

“It just felt — I don’t know, like, a soul connection,” she reflected. “I just love her so much. I’m actually obsessed with her. I’m her number one fan.”

As they wait for word on a possible new project together, King can at least rely on Fish for pointers about working with Hynes. Fish co-starred — and shared a much-talked-about kissing scene — with him in 2022’s hit “A Picture of Her.” Now King is in Kansas City, per her Instagram Stories, to start filming the Chiefs-inspired romance with Hynes, to premiere in late 2024.