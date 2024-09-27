Hallmark Star Provides ‘Heartbreaking’ Hurricane Helene Updates From Home

One year after her Florida home flooded during Hurricane Idalia, longtime Hallmark star Catherine Bell kept fans updated as an even bigger storm, Hurricane Helene, roared across the southwest — including the area where she lives in Florida — on September 27, 2024.

As of 5 p.m. Eastern time, at least 42 people had died, according to NBC, and more than 4.6 million were without power in Florida, Georgia, South Carolina, and North Carolina, per CNN.

Bell’s home near Clearwater Beach did not sustain major damage or flooding, she told fans via updates on her Instagram Stories, expressing how grateful she was. But the “Good Witch” actress said many of her friends have been hit hard and called the damage to her community “absolutely devastating” and “heartbreaking.”

Catherine Bell Says There’s ‘So Much Damage’ in Her Florida Community

As the news of the approaching storm captured headlines on September 25, Bell assured fans in an Instagram Story, over a photo of storm clouds gathering over the sea, that she did not live right on the beach or in a “flood zone,” so she felt relatively confident that her home would be okay.

“For those of you asking and worrying about me, thank you for checking,” she wrote over the photo. “I’m only about five minutes away though, so we will probably get a lot of rain, hopefully only a little bit of flooding. And a lot of wind. You just never know how much water the storm surge will bring in.”

“But I know my family and home will be safe,” she continued. “Just praying that everyone else has minimal damage especially those on the beaches.”

By the night of September 26, Helene had rolled into Florida, making landfall at 11:10 p.m. Easter time, per NBC. Bell shared a photo of a flooded street, originally posted by the Clearwater Police Department, and wrote, “I’m totally safe & dry as is my home!!!”

She added, “thank you all for checking. it’s not looking good for alot of areas especially coastal 😥 several friends have fully flooded homes nearby. hoping everyone stays safe!!! sending huge thoughts & prayers to everyone out there in #hurricanehelene path 🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏❤️❤️”

The next morning, the full extent of the damage in Bell’s community was clearer. She posted a Weather Channel video of one flooded Clearwater home as well as photos of flooded cars and shared another update.

“Woke up this morning to find out that so many of my friends had this kind of damage,” she shared. “1-3 feet. The entire bottom floor. All of Clearwater Beach and the area called Island Estates near there was totally submerged.”

“All the beautiful quaint shops and restaurants,” she continued. “So much damage as well as so many other areas like St. Petersburg, Fort Myers again, Indian rocks speech … Absolutely devastating. And heartbreaking. They are going to need our help in the next many weeks! If you live nearby and can volunteer. Or donate. I will send info on both those options soon!! 🙏🙏💔💔❤️❤️”

Around 6 p.m. Eastern Time on September 27, Bell posted another video to her Instagram Stories that showed all the tree branches and debris from her yard that had been cleared and piled up at her curb.

Over the video, she wrote, “So so grateful and fortunate this is all We had to deal with this time 💔❤️ #hurricanehelene”

The actress also posted a selfie video as she walked in her neighborhood, telling fans, “Just checking in, saying hi. Everyone’s asking how I’m doing and I’m so grateful. I’m just out for a walk with the dog, Charlie. Looking around and so grateful that this neighborhood is (okay). Basically there’s a lot of fallen branches and leaves, and I realize we didn’t even lose power.

“I mean, I’m just really, incredibly grateful,” Bell continued. “I have a lot of friends that lost their homes — like two, three, four feet of water — and people are still trying to figure out what even happened and assessing the damage because the bridges are closed unless you’re a local, and even then not by car, only pedestrian or bikes.”

In a final video in her Stories, explaining how she spent the day cleaning and helping friends, Bell said, “Been a crazy day, but sending everyone lots of love and hope we can all get through this quickly and help each other. I’ll be out there this weekend once we’re allowed to go in and help clean up, get the moisture out, and all of that.”

Catherine Bell’s Florida Home Was Flooded in 2023 Hurricane, So She’s Helping Others Navigate Flooding in 2024

Bell is no stranger to hurricanes, and has shared her experience getting through Hurricane Idalia in late August 2023, which flooded her home.

In her Instagram Stories about Hurricane Helene on September 27, she said that after cleaning up all the debris at her own home, she went to help flooded friends in Clearwater Beach take photos and video of the damage. She also said she “did a write-up” of tips for people in the area who weren’t sure what to do.

In late August 2023, she posted details on Instagram of her backyard prep before Hurricane Idalia hit. She explained that she lived four feet above sea level on a barrier island, so was hoping for the best. But days later, Bell shared a video on Instagram of five-inch-deep floodwaters throughout her home.

“Every room, bathroom, closet.. it’s all gutted now,” she wrote. “Walls, floors, cabinets. Doors will have to be replaced even (they don’t close now because the bottom 5-6” swelled up with water).”

“Definitely an emotional and overwhelming time,” she continued. “Finding a temporary place to live… working with insurance people. Taking pics , serial numbers… logging everything before we throw out out. I guess next step is estimating the costs of every item! 😝🙈😨”

She later posted a video from her car, full of items she was able to salvage from her home, as she headed to temporary housing while her home underwent repairs.

Bell’s next Hallmark project is “Happy Holidays from Cherry Lane,” a sequel to last year’s “Christmas on Cherry Lane,” scheduled to premiere on Hallmark+ on December 12.

To assist those impacted by Hurricane Helene, visit the Red Cross online or call 1-800-RED CROSS (800-733-2767) to make a financial donation or to schedule a blood donation appointment. Individuals can also text the word HELENE to 90999 to make a donation.