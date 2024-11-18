Ian Harding Has New Life Goals After Filming Hallmark Series

When Ian Harding wrapped up filming Hallmark’s new series “Holidazed,” he walked away from the experience with lots of great new memories, new friends — and a couple of new life goals.

While promoting the new heartfelt comedy series, Harding, 38, jokingly shared with media outlets that the show has already helped him realize some important things about himself, including that he never wants to ride in a police car again and that he definitely wants to cement his status as a Hallmark hunk.

Ian Harding Jokes That He May Have Traumatized Some Kids While Filming Cop Car Scenes

The first two episodes of “Holidazed” — which began streaming via Hallmark+ on November 14, 2024 — focus heavily on Harding’s character, successful architect Jake, who returns home to ensure his parents are doing well before he moves to Australia for a major job. When Jake accidentally keeps getting into trouble with town sheriff Nora, played by longtime Hallmark star Erin Cahill, Jake winds up forming an unlikely bond with the resilient widow and her young son, Theo, played by Sebastian Billingsley-Rodriguez.

While talking to Us Weekly about his experience filming “Holidazed,” Harding admitted that the time he spent in the back of a cop car during the second episode was not his cup of tea.

“That is the first time I have ever been in the back of a police vehicle,” he told the outlet, adding that even though he wasn’t handcuffed and could move around the backseat of the squad car, “They’re not comfortable, I’ve learned that.”

Harding sarcastically told Us he’s also pretty sure he traumatized numerous kids while filming those scenes.

“There were children in the one area that I was in the back of the cop car,” he explained. “I think kids were having, like, a field trip and I just popped out of the cop car at one point — out of the back — and you could see they kind of were uncertain as to whether or not I was a fugitive.”

Harding added, “I would like to not ever be in one where there weren’t cameras around, you know? That’s a goal of mine in life is to never revisit one of those.”

Whether Harding has any more scenes in cop cars remains to be seen, since the second episode ended with a cliffhanger. New episodes of “Holidazed,” which delves into the dynamics of six different families who live on the same cul-de-sac, are released each Thursday through Christmas Eve.

Ian Harding is Ready for His Hallmark ‘Hunk Era’

Another new life goal Harding jokingly said he’s been inspired to pursue is dominating the world of rom-com leading men. When a writer from Scary Mommy asked if he feels like he’s entering his “rom-com hunk era,” Harding quipped, “God, I hope so.”

Joking or not, Harding is well on his way to that goal. He’s already starred in Hallmark’s 2022 holiday movie “Ghosts of Christmas Always” and its August rom-com “The Magic of Lemon Drops.” Plus, he’s starring in “Holidazed” at the same time his upcoming Netflix Christmas movie, “Our Little Secret” opposite Lindsay Lohan, is released on November 27.

Harding quipped to Scary Mommy, “I think what would be great is I ride this train out until people are like, ‘Oh, let’s get him out of here. We’re sick of this guy.’ Then I disappear for five years, and I come back haggard and have aged rapidly. That’s when I play the old oil tycoon and show up in all these gritty HBO dramas. They’re like, ‘I don’t want him in a Christmas movie. He’s terrifying to look at.'”

In all seriousness, though, Harding told the outlet that the world seems to be craving more rom-coms and he’s all for it.

“I think, just culturally, there’s a renewed interest in the rom-com,” he said. “It can be done poorly, and it can be saccharine and schlocky, but I think people really love the idea of finding meaningful love and connection while also laughing really hard.”

Cahill, his “Holidazed” co-star, told Heavy that Harding has all the ingredients of a so-called “Hallmark hunk.”

“Ian Harding, don’t even get me started,” she said ahead of the series premiere. “What dreamboat, really. He is, personally and professionally, like everybody’s favorite person. If you if you meet Ian, you will love him. If you work with him? Like, you pinch yourself.”

Whether “Holidazed” will get a second season remains to be seen, but Harding is already working on another Hallmark+ series. On October 2, Hallmark Media announced that filming had begun in Toronto on “Ripple,” with Harding among its stars, per Deadline. The show, expected to premiere in 2025, follows four New York City strangers who keep crossing paths without actually meeting.