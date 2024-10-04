Ian Harding to Star in New Hallmark Series

“Pretty Little Liars” alum Ian Harding already has one new Hallmark series — Holidazed — set to premiere in November. Now, the heartthrob has a second series in the works.

On October 2, 2024, Hallmark Media revealed the cast of “Ripple,” a new drama series that has begun filming in Toronto and will premiere on Hallmark+ in 2025, per Deadline.

‘Ripple’ Follows 4 New York City Strangers Who Are ‘Magic’ Together, Hallmark Exec Says

First announced in late August via Deadline, “Ripple” will explore “how unexpectedly connected we are as human beings” through the eyes and stories of its four main characters — Nate, Kris, Walter and Aria — who have crossed paths in New York City many times without actually meeting.

Because of seemingly small choices each person makes in the pilot episode, Deadline reported, viewers will see a ripple effect in each hour-long episode of how their decisions impact all of them as they deal with different challenges.

According to Deadline, the cast features:

Harding, whose starred in Hallmark’s “The Magic of Lemon Drops” alongside Lyndsy Fonseca in August, plays the role of Nate.

“The Rookie” and “The Wire” alum Frankie Faison will make his Hallmark debut playing Walter.

British actress and “Saving Hope” alum Julia Chan in the role of Kris, which also marks her Hallmark debut.

Sydney Agudong, who is also part of Disney’s live-action “Lilo & Stitch” set for release in 2025, will play Aria.

Kelly Garrett, VP of Programming at Hallmark Media told Deadline, “Walter, Kris, Nate and Aria are the heart of ‘Ripple’ and it was essential that we get it right in casting those roles. Frankie, Julia, Ian and Sydney are magic as our core four. We cannot wait for them to guide viewers through this romantic look at life and humanity in New York City.”

Filming is underway in Toronto, per Hallmark, and “Ripple” is expected to premiere on Hallmark+ in 2025.

Ian Harding is Also Among Star-Studded Cast of ‘Holidazed’

Play

“Ripple” will be Harding’s second Hallmark series, since he’s also part of the ensemble cast of Holidazed, set to premiere on Hallmark+ on November 14.

Billed as a mini-series and Hallmark’s first-ever holiday series, the eight-episode show features a star-studded cast that includes Hallmark regulars Erin Cahill, Nazneen Contractor, Holland Roden, and Noemi Gonzalez as well as Dennis Haybert, Virginia Madsen and John C. McGinley, per IMDb.

According to a July press release, the eight-episode series follows six diverse families who live on the same cul-de-sac and “goes inside the chaos, cheer and challenges that can come with family celebrations, fueled by the sometimes-complex dynamics that don’t always create a picture-perfect holiday.”

“Amid heightened emotions,” Hallmark’s synopsis says, “these families and neighbors engage in both humorous and heartfelt celebrations of their traditions and quirks. Throughout the festivities, they uncover the universal thread binding them all: the various manifestations of love.”