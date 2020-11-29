Where Was ‘If I Only Had Christmas’ Filmed? See Locations & Meet the Cast

Where Was ‘If I Only Had Christmas’ Filmed? See Locations & Meet the Cast

The Hallmark Channel’s highly anticipated Candace Cameron Bure Christmas movie for 2020 — If I Only Had Christmas — premieres worldwide on Sunday, November 29, at 8 p.m. Eastern. The movie will then re-air multiple times throughout the season. The movie, starring Cameron Bure and Warren Christie, was filmed in Canada. Here’s everything you need to know about where it was filmed and the cast involved.

‘If I Only Had Christmas’ Was Filmed in Canada

If I Only Had Christmas was filmed in Canada, including Victoria, British Columbia, according to IMDb, in August. Parts of the movie were also filmed in Abbotsford, B.C. The movie wrapped in August.

While filming in Victoria at an Oceanfront location, Cameron Bure shared that a seagull pooped on her head and she didn’t realize it until later that night when she smelled something really bad in her room.

This is the only movie that is not competing with a Hallmark Movies & Mysteries film, and it’s airing in a prime post-Thanksgiving viewing spot. Of course, this is reserved for Candace Cameron Bure, a Hallmark viewer favorite.

A lot of precautions were taken while filming this movie. Bure shared in an Instagram video chat that all their work is government-approved and requires quarantining.

First, Cameron Bure quarantined for two weeks with Marilu Henner before Aurora Teagarden Mysteries. After that quarantine, she went straight to work on her Hallmark movie.

Of course, part of the safety procedures includes wearing masks between takes:

David Weaver directed the movie. The story is by Jim Head, and Sarah Montana wrote the teleplay. Head shared this photo with Cameron Bure, showing all the luggage they brought.

One of the movie’s filming locations was The Empress in Victoria.

In Abbotsford, locations included Shopbureaux and the Bow & Stern restaurant.

A park was turned into a Christmas wonderland.

The movie was filmed in August.

Meet the Cast

Candace Cameron Bure stars as Darcy. She’s starred in A Shoe Addict’s Christmas, Christmas Town, and many other Hallmark movies. Bure is a mother of three, a wife, a New York Times bestselling author, and an actress. She’s best known for playing DJ on Full House and Fuller House. She’s also starred on Make It or Break It, Aurora Teagarden (which she also executive produces), Dancing with the Stars, and many other Hallmark movies including Puppy Love, Moonlight & Mistletoe, Let It Snow, Finding Normal, The Heart of Christmas (for which she got an Emmy nomination), Christmas Detour, Christmas Under Wraps, and Journey Back to Christmas. She and her husband Val Bure (a former NHL star) have been happily married since 1996 and have three children: Natasha, Lev, and Maks.

While quarantining during her busy filming schedule, Cameron Bure shared that she couldn’t stop crying one day while exercising.

Warren Christie stars as Glen. His many previous credits include Hallmark’s The Color of Rain and The Most Wonderful Time of the Year. His other credits include 50 States of Fright, The Village (Nick Porter), The Resident (Jude Silva), Batwoman (Bruce Wayne/Tommy Elliott), Cocaine Godmother, The Exorcist, Girlfriend’s Guide to Divorce (Will), The Catch (Ethan Ward), Eyewitness (Ryan), Motive (Sgt. Mark Cross), Zoo, Chicago Fire (Scott Rice), Rush (JP), Castle, Alphas (Cameron Hicks), True Justice (Radner), Happy Town (Greggy), Ties that Bind, House Rules, October Road (Ray “Big Cat” Cataldo), Battlestar Galactica (Tarn), The Days, and more.

Robert Markus stars as Cowan. He was also in A Bard’s Tale, a short movie. He’s performed in many theater productions, including Dear Evan Hansen, Chicago at the Stratford Festival, The Music Man, and much more.

Brenda M. Crichlow is Winona. Her credits include Chateau Christmas, A Martha’s Vineyard Mystery, V.C. Andrew’s Heave, A Christmas Duet, A Taste of Summer, Love and Sunshine, numerous voice roles for animated productions, Hope at Christmas, You Me Her, Christmas Bells Are Ringing, The Gourmet Detective (Erica/Nolan), The Sweetest Christmas, A Wish For Christmas, Santa Hunters, Motive, The L Word, Blade: The Series, Smallville, The Fearing Mind, and much more.

Jordana Largy is Jackie. Her credits include Under Wraps, Darrow & Darrow, Chesapeake Shores (Alexandra), The Age of Adulting, Aurora Teagarden Mysteries, Morning Show Mysteries, All for Love, Come and Find Me, Anything for Love, The Gourmet Detective, Continuum, Love Stinks, Motive, Blackstone, A Bride for Christmas, and much more.

Also starring are:

  • Lucia Walters (Bridget)
  • Frances Flanagan (Emma)
  • Serge Houde (Henry)
  • Matt Mazur (Zeke)
  • Neil Webb (Huck)
  • Steph Chin-Salvo (Jade)
  • Chelsea Gill (Clara)
  • Alison Araya (Miranda)
  • Lydia Campbell (Maggie)
  • Jaycie Dotin (Almira)
  • Christopher Gauthier (Bryan)
  • Craig Hass (Gary)
  • Kate Gajdosik (Reporter)

