Inside Wes Brown’s New Hallmark Series

Hallmark Media just gave fans an early Christmas present: a new reality series starring longtime “Hallmark hunk” Wes Brown.

At the Television Critics Association’s summer press tour on July 11, 2024, executives introduced the company’s new Hallmark+ streaming service, which will take over for Hallmark Movies Now in September. Among the programming to exclusively appear on Hallmark+ is a lineup of the company’s first-ever “reality shows with a heart,” including Jonathan Bennett and Melissa Peterman’s “Finding Mr. Christmas” and the previously-announced “Celebrations With Lacey Chabert.”

Brown, 42, will host his own reality series, titled “Ready, Set, Glow!” A fan favorite on Hallmark Channel since his 2010 debut in “Love Begins,” per IMDb, Brown will host the “holiday lights showcase spectacular,” scheduled to premiere during the fourth quarter of 2024, per Hallmark press materials.

In a 10-second promo that gave fans a quick peek at Brown’s show, he said, “I’m Wes Brown and we’re gonna meet families from across the country whose traditions have been making spirits bright for generations.”

The show has been months in the making, since Brown needed to travel to see light displays that were up during the holidays, periodically posting his whereabouts on social media without giving away the premise of the upcoming show. Around the same time, the actor was also filming a new movie to premiere in the fall.

Wes Brown Posted Sneak Peeks From His Reality Show While On the Road

Hallmark’s press release said that Brown, who released his own Christmas album in 2023, will visit “impressive, festive displays” and chat with “the special people behind them who share their heartfelt — and often emotional stories — behind their displays and how they contribute to the community.”

According to The Futon Critic, the limited series was created in partnership with the production company run by former “Inside Edition” host Nancy Glass, with three episodes devoted to showcasing impressive light displays from individual homes to neighborhood-wide initiatives.

Brown hit the road in December and January to film light displays and talk to families involved in their creation. In his Instagram stories on December 16, he posted a photo of a camera crew filming him in front of a holiday display and tagged the town of Bethlehem, Pennsylvania.

With Andy Williams’ “It’s The Most Wonderful Time of the Year” playing in the background, Brown wrote on the photo, “Guys….we’re doing a Christmas Travel Show!!!”

On January 6, he posted a series of photos in his Instagram Stories — with the same festive song playing — of various home and yard light displays in Harleysville, Pennsylvania. In one photo of him in front of a two-story home decked out in lights, Brown wrote that it was 19 degrees out and shared the #readysetglow hashtag.

On another photo of a brightly-decorated home, Brown wrote, “It’s STILL the most wonderful time of the year! 4 more cities & families until my Christmas travel show wraps!!”

On January 9, he and his film crew had moved on to Union Beach, New Jersey, where he posted Instagram stories of a yard covered in illuminated figurines, writing, “January….but still working hard bringing this Christmas show next year!!”

Wes Brown Will Also Star in a Destination Movie This September

Much to fans delight, Brown will also star in one of three destination movies that will make up Hallmark’s “Love On The Danube Movie Collection,” to premiere on Hallmark+ as it launches in September. All three movies will take place along the Danube River, which passes through European cities including Budapest, Vienna and Belgrade.

Little has been shared about the movies, other than that Brown will star with Nazneen Contractor, who’s also part of the “Holidazed” series launching on Hallmark+. The other movies will feature Dan Jeannotte, Jessica Šipoš, Brendan Penny, and Sarah Power, according to Hallmark’s social media pages.

In early December, Brown posted an Instagram photo with his daughter and wife in from Vienna, writing, “Beautiful weekend visiting the Christmas markets in Vienna! Now, back to Budapest for the last three days of filming one of the most beautiful & unique projects I’ve ever gotten to be apart of (3 countries, half dozen cities), and I hope you guys love it because we sure have had fun making it!”

Though fans have shared their excitement about the “Love on the Danube” movies and Brown’s reality show via social media, many have expressed concern about accessing the programs via Hallmark+. According to Hallmark’s press materials, its current streaming service, Hallmark Movies Now, will automatically transition to Hallmark+ in September, with the $5.99 monthly fee increasing to $7.99 or $79.99 a year.