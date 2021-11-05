Is ‘Chesapeake Shores’ Renewed for Season 6? Stars React to Rumors

Rumors have been circulating that “Chesapeake Shores” might have been quietly renewed by Hallmark for a sixth season. However, Meghan Ory — who plays Abby in the series — has said on social media that she had not heard anything about the show being renewed. Here’s what we know so far.

The Rumor Started After ‘Spoiler TV’ Reported that Filming Might Start in April 2022 & a New ‘Production Weekly’ Listing Mentioned the Series

The rumor started based on an article published by Spoiler TV on November 4, 2021. The site posted that an unnamed “Production report” noted that season 6 of “Chesapeake Shores” “is being prepared for shooting in April 2022.” The article did not share a link to the production report or a screenshot. It simply noted, “We’ll post the official press release once we have it.”

TV Series Finale has not confirmed this report and Crown Media has not made an announcement.

Heavy found that a November 3, 2021, issue of Production Weekly does mention “Chesapeake Shores 06.”

More information is only available with a membership. Heavy will update this story once that information is available. Also on the list is a new “Aurora Teagarden” movie called “Haunted by Murder.” While Hallmark has not officially announced the new movie, casting has already started for it.

Meghan Ory, Who Stars as Abby, Said She Has Not Heard Any News About Season 6

Meghan Ory, who stars as Abby in “Chesapeake Shores,” shared a screenshot of Spoiler TV’s photo and posted in her Instagram Story that she has not heard anything about a renewal.

She wrote, “Sorry @spoilertvphotos. But if this is true @hallmarkchannel has not shared with me!! 😂 I like your positivity though! #chesapeakeshores #chessie.”

She then tagged all the stars of the series in her next Instagram Story. In a third Instagram Story, she wrote: “I want to know your sources @spoilertvphotos.”

The Chesapeake Shores TV Instagram account tagged Hallmark Channel in a post, asking about it, and Ory took a screenshot. She wrote on her next Instagram Story,” Hahah oh no #chessies!! It’s so much drama! I’m so curious where this story came from. It should be a movie on @hallmarkmovie.”

Treat Williams, who stars as Mick O’Brien, tweeted the Spoiler TV story and simply wrote, “This is interesting.”

If the series is renewed, it will likely return for season 6 around the same time that season 5 premiered, since Hallmark tends to keep a fairly consistent schedule for its drama series. This would have it returning in mid-to-late August 2022. However, as of the time of this article’s publication, news about a series renewal has not been confirmed or announced.

Heavy recently asked fans on Facebook if the series should be renewed. You can still cast your vote by commenting in the post below.

A renewal is certainly possible considering how strong the ratings were this season.

How nice – from today's Crown Media press release: SEASON FIVE OF HALLMARK CHANNEL’S CHESAPEAKE SHORES WRAPS UP AS #1 SCRIPTED SERIES ON CABLE #Chessies — Mark Jordan Legan (@MJLegan) October 25, 2021

Crown Media shared that 2.1 million people watched the season finale, Cheatsheet reported.

The press release noted:

The finale episode propelled the network to be the #1 most-watched network in Weekend Total Day among Women 18+, averaging 2.1 million Total Viewers and 226,000 Women 25-54. Overall, the ten episodes of Season Five averaged 1.9 million Total Viewers and 224,000 Women 25-54, and reached 7 million unduplicated Total Viewers, elevating the program to become the #1 most-watched original scripted series on ad-supported cable among Women 18+ and the network to be #1 most-watched in Weekend Prime and Weekend Total Day among Households and Women 18+.

